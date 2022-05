The third installment of Taco Fest: Music Y Más spiced up Travis Park on Saturday with a mix of music, food and fun. South Texas' finest taco purveyors kept the food coming while folks danced to music from amazing acts including Kinky, Santiago Jimenez Jr., El Dusty, FEA , Piñata Protest, El Conjunto Nueva Ola, Mariachi Las Alteñas and Bombasta. Here's what we saw.