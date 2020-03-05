All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
Guy Fieri’s frosted tips and kooky catchphrases have captivated audiences for years. If you're a self-described foodie, we bet you'll want to retrace the mayor of Flavortown's steps and dine at the spots he's visited for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Here are all the restaurants Fieri has dined — from here at home in San Antonio to a reasonable drive away in Austin or Houston.
Lankford's Grocery & Market
88 Dennis St, Houston, (713) 522-9555, facebook.com/lankfordgrocery
Want to lick the volcano out of Flavortown? Guy Fieri suggests ordering the Firehouse burger here, made with cayenne butter and hot-sauce mustard. There’s other burgers worth trying, though you can always depend on one of the daily lunch specials.
Photo via Instagram / wakeandbitehtx
Holy Roller
509 Rio Grande St, Austin, (512) 502-5119, holyrolleraustin.com
For the “Sandwich Showcase” episode in season 29, Fieri made it a point to visit this Austin eatery. Brunch and chill vibes are found here all day long, as is the Meatloaf Sandwich, made with crispy Parmesan and horseradish sauce. Guy was also a fan of the Monte Bisco, complete with house-made biscuits topped with powdered sugar, sweet tea-brined turkey, bologna, blackberry-thyme jam and aerated Swiss cheese sauce. Yep, you’ll be eating good here.
Photo via Instagram / holyrolleratx
Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
11500 Manchaca Road, (512) 221-4248, valentinastexmexbbq.com
Operating out of a food truck in South Austin, Valentina’s offers both classic barbecue meats and Mexican staples. If you’re trying to eat like Guy, get there early and score the Real Deal Holyfield, made with fried egg, beans, potato, bacon, tomato-serrano salsa and, of course, a generous slice of fatty brisket.
Photo via Instagram / valentinastexmexbbq
Bob's Taco Station
1901 Avenue H, Rosenberg, (281) 232-8555, bobsrestaurantrosenbergtx.com
Head toward Houston and you’ll be on your way to this suburban taco spot. Here you’ll be able to score tacos, obviously, of which Fieri recommends the spicy carne guisada. “Snoballs” are also available in 35 flavors for a post-meal treat.
Photo via Instagram / bobs_taco_station
The Cove
606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
Guy Fieri first visited The Cove during season four of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
for the “Totally Unexpected” episode. Yep, Fieri really loved that The Cove is a restaurant, car wash, laundromat all in one. He loved it so much that he came back and had a Latin-spiced lamb burger as part of the “Best from the Road” episode where he revisited all of his favorites.
Photo via Instagram / alamocity.epicurean
Magnolia Pancake Haus
Multiple locations, magnoliapancakehaus.com
Magnolia has gotten a shoutout from celebrity chef Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
twice so far, y’all. On “Ultimate Bacon Fest,” Guy traveled across the country and ended up at this San Antonio spot for bacon waffles. Yum! Then, on “Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner,” Magnolia’s dominance in the morning meal sector was highlighted for its old school pfannkuchen from a decades-old recipe.
Photo via Instagram / sweet.savory.sassy
SLAB BBQ & Beer
9012 Research Blvd C4, Austin, (512) 351-9977, slabbbqcateringaustintx.com
Barbecue isn’t hard to come by in Texas. But barbecue paired with a ‘90s, hip-hop atmosphere? That can be found at SLAB, and it’s exactly why Guy stopped here. He had his very first rib sandwich featured on the show. Order the McDowell, made with the restaurant’s deboned smoked ribs, Soul-Glo sauce, pickles and onions. You won’t be disappointed.
Photo via Instagram / slabbbq
Magnolia Café
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin, (512) 445-0000, magnoliacafeaustin.com
Visit this Austin favorite and you’ll be able to explore the menu that Guy himself really loved during his season 5 visit. Giant gingerbread banana pancakes, jambalaya and chipotle hollandaise sauce on eggs Benedict, there’s a lot to enjoy here.
Photo via Instagram / magnoliacafeaustin
Red Lion British Pub
2316 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, (281) 888-3599, redlionpubhouston.com
No need to travel across the pond for British-inspired bites. Just take a much shorter trip to Houston. At Red Lion, you’ll get your fill of an English staple that’s often ignored in pubs. Yeah, we’re talking about Indian food. You can truly have it all if you order the chicken tikka masala and the lamb shepherd’s pie. Might as well since you’re making the trip there.
Photo via Instagram / redlionbritishpub
Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway St, (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Guy Fieri stopped by this local barbecue favorite as part of the show’s 29th season for the "Burgers, Bacon and BBQ" episode. Of course, he tried the Big Mac Daddy — layers of pulled pork, brisket, sausage links and meat-studded macaroni and cheese on top of a 24-inch bun. You can bet that he enjoyed himself.
Photo via Instagram / foodiewithabanginbooty
Home Slice Pizza
1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, (512) 444-7437, homeslicepizza.com
Guy Fieri is all about visiting the popular spots, which is why he visited this Austin pizzeria that sells about 1,000 New York-style pies daily. For something refreshing, the white pizza is a solid option with a layer of provolone and mozzarella cheeses, then topped with chopped garlic, baked ricotta cheese and blanched spinach.
Photo via Instagram / eats_n_noods
Kenny & Ziggy's
2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, (713) 871-8883, kennyandziggys.com
In the mood for an impeccable sandwich? Then get in the car and head to this Houston spot, where you can score New York-style deli classics. While the corned beef sandwich is a no brainer, you may also want to indulge in Yiddish favorites like the Mishmosh soup.
Photo via Instagram / kennyandziggys
Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill
8270 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, (713) 777-1566, coolrunningsjamaicangrill.com
During season 26, Guy Fieri stopped in at this Houston spot that, yes, has the same name as the popular ‘90s film. The food personality said the curried goat is a solid dish for Jamaican cuisine newbies. The dish features marinated goat, a heavenly curry sauce, rice, cabbage and plantains.
Photo via Instagram / jazze_blac
La Panadería
Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Back in summer 2017, Guy Fieri stopped by the then-brand new La Panadería in the heart of downtown. The season 27 Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
episode titled “A Passport of Flavor” looked at the authentic bakery that serves up real-deal sourdough just like in old school Mexico City. Guy also made the bakery’s best-selling item, the tequila almond croissants.
Photo via Instagram / regi_caz
Cuchara Restaurant
214 Fairview St Suite #1, Houston, (713) 942-0000, cuchararestaurant.com
You know a restaurant is damn delicious when Guy Fieri is surprised by how amazing the flavors are. At this Houston spot, he got to experience “real-deal” Mexican flavors, of which he really loved the four-color handmade tortillas and the tacos chelo — the latter of which he called one of the best tacos he ever had. He even said eating it was “an outrageous experience.”
Photo via Instagram / dmstarsailor
Louie Mueller Barbecue
206 W 2nd St, Taylor, (512) 352-6206, louiemuellerbarbecue.com
Just north of Austin, you’ll find this family-run barbecue joint where they’re serious about their work in the pit. You’ll taste the dedication as soon as you take a bite of this juicy brisket that you’ll enjoy even without barbecue sauce. The beef ribs are a solid choice too at this season 19 feature.
Photo via Instagram / doubleddworak
OneTaco
12200 Research Blvd #400, (512) 258-5525, eatonetaco.com
You may be hesitant to drive up to Austin to score some good tacos, but Guy Fieri called OneTaco’s Taco Yucateco the “real deal.” It’s made with braised pork, black beans, pickled onions and bittersweet onions. We’ll let you be the judge of Fieri’s claims.
Photo via Instagram / austinfoodadventures
Pieous
166 Hargraves Dr h, Austin, (512) 394-7041, facebook.com/Pieous
Regarded for its pastrami sandwiches, Guy stopped into this Austin spot as part of his Texas-heavy season 29. Here, you’ll find meat that’s cured for 20 days before being smoked and piled high on house-made sourdough bread. Fieri was also a fan of the buttery croissant dough in case you want to grab some for the trip back.
Photo via Instagram / the_big_deezy
Green Mesquite BBQ
1400 Barton Springs Road, Austin, (512) 479-0485, greenmesquitebbq.com
Since its season five feature, Green Mesquite BBQ has opened a second Austin location and has another in San Marcos. Fieri was a fan of the ribs, which are made with brown sugar, paprika, cayenne, onion and garlic. The brisket, pulled pork and chicken fried steak are worth trying too.
Photo via Instagram / amanda.pleaseeee_
Taco Taco Cafe
145 E Hildebrand Ave, (210) 822-9533, tacotacosa.com
Guy Fieri featured this Hildebrand taco spot twice, in “Crazy for Chicken” and “Slammin’ Sammies.” During his visits, he tried the shredded chicken fried puffy tacos and the tacos de lengua. He was skeptical about the tacos, but was hooked from the first bite.
Photo via Instagram / cecilyhope
Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas
2603 SE Military Dr #106, (210) 314-3111, facebook.com/LunaRosaTx
Guy Fieri visited this South Side spot for the season premiere of the show’s 30th iteration. In the pork-focused episode, Fieri sampled the Caribbean Nachos (made with crispy fried plantains and topped with roast pork, beans, cheese and chili sauce) and the Chuleta Kan-Kan (a hefty fried pork chop — with the rib attached).
Photo via Instagram / angie_ct_
Cafe Lili
5757 Westheimer Road #112, Houston, (713) 952-6969, cafelili.com
Guy Fieri stopped by this Houston outpost during season 26 for the “Goin’ International” episode. Located in a strip mall, Fieri said the food was “from the heart,” trying dishes such as the kibbie balls, chicken kebabs and hummus.
Photo via Instagram / diningbliss
Bun ‘N Barrel
1150 Austin Hwy, (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com
Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode in season 12, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat.
Photo via Instagram / jeanx210
Moroccan Bites
5718 Evers Road, (210) 706-9700, moroccanbitestagine.com
Guy Fieri brought his Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
show to San Antonio in season 12 for the “From Kraut to Couscous” episode. Over at Moroccan Bites, Fieri was all about couscous at the family-run restaurant.
Photo via Instagram / siempre_sanantonio
Foreign & Domestic
306 E 53rd St, Austin, (512) 459-1010, fndaustin.com
Considered a “culinary wedding of flavors,” this Austin restaurant’s menu has a lot to offer. Visited during season 11, Foreign & Domestic has a knack for turning “foreign” dishes domestic — and vice versa. The flavors are quite impressive, order the Fideos pasta and you’ll see what all the fuss is about.
Photo via Instagram / atxpartygirl
Counter Cafe
626 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, (512) 708-8800
This cozy diner was a visit for Guy in season 14. During his stop in, Fieri tried the Curry Chicken Burger, which is “juicy as can be” — his words. Other comfort food dishes like pancakes, biscuits and burgers are also up for grabs here.
Photo via Instagram / femalefoodie
Dignowity Meats
1701 E Houston St, (210) 462-1496, dignowitymeats.com
It should come as no surprise that Guy Fieri came to town to spotlight the East Side gem that is Dignowity Meats. As part of his famed Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
, Fieri stopped by for the “Regional Recipes” episode, billing the spot as an East Coast-Texas deli known for its smoked meats.
Photo via Instagram / alamo_grubs
Casino El Camino
517 E 6th St, Austin, (512) 469-9330, casinoelcamino.net
This late-night spot was featured in season four, largely due to it being home to one of the best burgers in Austin. The juicy 12-ounce patty can be topped with a variety of options, made however you like. Guy recommends the Serrano Pepper and Hot Buffalo Sauce burgers.
Photo via Instagram / atxthirstybitches
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
Multiple locations, doughpizzeria.com
Dough may be prized for its… dough, but it was actually the Blanco Road’s pork that landed it on season 11 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
. Guy Fieri stopped by to try the homemade pork sausage and prosciutto during the “Porktastic” episode.
Photo via Instagram / tonyciola
Fat Tummy Empanadas
2922 W Commerce St, (210) 396-7288, fattummyempanadassa.com
During a busy fall season, Guy Fieri did himself some good by visiting Fat Tummy Empanadas with Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
in season 29. Watch the “From Sandwiches to Stroganoff” episode to see Fieri get his fill of these delicious empanadas at this downtown spot.
Photo via Instagram / eatdrinkplaysa
Hullabaloo Diner
15045 FM 2154, College Station, (979) 690-3002, hullabaloodiner.net
Want a taste of the East Coast without leaving the state? Hullabaloo, an inaugural season feature, comes through with its diner menu, which includes classics like the Philly cheesesteak. There’s also inspired version of the famous ‘wich, like a pizza version slathered in marinara sauce.
Photo via Instagram / jomakinmehungry
Monument Cafe
500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown, (512) 930-9586, themonumentcafe.com
When in Texas, do as Texans do. That’s why Matthew McConaughey brought Guy Fieri to this Georgetown cafe, which grows its own produce, in season 14. The pair shared a hearty King Ranch chicken casserole. Aww!
Photo via Instagram / atxfoodiesblog
Texas Pride BBQ
2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net
In season three of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
, Guy Fieri was sure to hit up Texas Pride for the “All Kinds of BBQ” episode. Guy totally recommends the best-selling brisket paired with a side of baked beans.
Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue
Boteco
1209 E 6th St, Suite A, Austin, botecoatx.com
During a visit to Texas, Guy Fieri was able to snag some time with Matthew McConaughey, who took the food personality to this Austin spot. A favorite of his Brazilian-born wife, McConaughey was sure to show off the restaurant’s classic Feijoada and homemade Pao De Queijo.
Photo via Instagram / loudmouthsbigappetites
Noble Pig Sandwiches
12233 Ranch Road 620 N #105, Austin, (512) 382-6248, noblesandwiches.com
Serious about sandwiches? So is this Austin spot. When Guy visited, he sampled the duck pastrami and the Noble Pig, complete with the house-brined ham, pulled pork, bacon and melted provolone cheese. Oh, and even the bread featured bacon.
Photo via Instagram / pitforbrainsatx
Niko Niko's
2520 Montrose Blvd, Houston, (713) 528-4976, nikonikos.com
During season 7, Guy Fieri paid a visit to Niko Niko’s, where he tried a flavor-packed leg of lamb served with potatoes. He had regards for the shank, but feel welcome to try the pita bread (just order a gyro, fam) and moussaka too.
Photo via Instagram / thehungrypetite
Q-Shi
3422 FM 2920 Suite #220, Spring, (281) 223-1599, qshibistro.com
Sushi and barbecue marry beautifully at this Houston-area bistro. Guy got his taste of the bold flavors through the surf-and-turf roll, wrapped in rice; stuffed with snow crab, tempura-battered shrimp and avocado; and topped with sliced brisket and slivers of jalapeño.
Photo via Instagram / blakbruc3wayn3
The Original Marini's Empanada House
10001 Westheimer Road #2570, Houston, (713) 266-2729, theoriginalmarinis.com
Led by husband-and-wife team Marcello and Pelusa Marini, Guy Fieri was able to take in his fill of the fried pastries inspired by the Argentinean cuisine. The homemade empanadas are available in a variety of fillings, both sweet and savory, though Guy was all about the beef gaucho empanada.
Photo via Instagram / nicalodeon
De Wese's Tip Top Café
2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com
Tip Top Cafe has been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
not once, but twice! Guy Fieri honored this Fredericksburg Road spot as a timeless classic that is family run. In another episode, Fieri highlighted its place a comfort food classic, particularly concerning the roast pork.
Photo via Instagram / san.antonio.eats
Wrigleyville Grill
602 Northwest Loop 410 #146, (210) 369-9833, wrigleyvillegrill.com
During a fall that led to a number of Food Network spotlights back-to-back, Guy Fieri selected Chicago eats spot Wrigleyville Grill to get a shoutout. The food personality showed off the hot dogs, gyros and more during the “From Sandwiches to Stroganoff” episode in season 29. Try the Famous Italian Beef if you want to dine like Guy.
Photo via Instagram / missrachelveronica
Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen
1816 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 226-2200, facebook.com/maharperscreolekitchen
For the “Regional Recipes” episode in season 29, Guy Fieri let fans know that this East Side gem is a go-to for New Orleans cuisine — yes, available outside of New Orleans. The local gem is owned by Crescent City native Alice “Ma” Harper, who learned to cook when she needed to help feed her 15 siblings.
Photo via Instagram / sageofthe_ink93
Luke's Inside Out
1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, (512) 589-8883, lukesinsideout.com
Guy Fieri visited this food truck in season 14, tasting the Korean Rabbit sandwich. Yes, it’s made with rabbit meat, as well as tater tots, kimchi, Sriracha and a secret sauce that Guy called “the bomb.”
Photo via Instagram / somuchlifeblog
Irma's Original
22 N Chenevert St, Houston, (713) 222-0767, irmasoriginal.com
A Houston favorite, it makes sense that Guy Fieri brought his hit show to Irma’s Original. Known for its offering of legit Mexican food, Fieri made sure his visit includes samplings of the tamales, chiles rellenos and more.
Photo via Instagram / irmasoriginal
Maria's Taco Xpress
2529 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, (512) 444-0261, tacoxpress.com
Featured in both seasons three and 21, viewers all over the country got a sneak peek of this funky taco spot. Known for its bright murals and cheap, but tasty eats, you’ll want to order up the migas tacos if you stop in for breakfast. Dining later in the day? You’ll want to munch on the pollo guisado chicken tacos.
Photo via Instagram / mariastacoxpress
T-Bone Tom's Steakhouse
707 TX-146, Kemah, (281) 334-2133, tbonetoms.com
Out in the coastal edge of suburban Houston, you’ll come across T-Bone Tom’s. When Guy Fieri visited in season eight, he got his paws on the flavorful, but giant “Tom’s Choice” rib-eye steak. If you’re looking for something smaller, go for the Armadillo Eggs — the steakhouse’s signature deep-fried jalapeño poppers.
Photo via Instagram / chettripper
Mac & Ernie's Roadside Eatery
11804 Farm to Market Rd 470, Tarpley, (830) 562-3727, macandernies.com
Spotlighted in the first-ever episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
, this eatery is not too far from the Alamo City. While here, Guy tried the Cabrito burger, an original recipe from owner Naylene Dillingham. The chicken fried lamb chops is a tasty choice as well.
Photo via Instagram / sa.bry.namarie
Beto's Alt-Mex
8142 Broadway St, (210) 930-9393, betosaltmex.com
Guy Fieri was sure to some to San Antonio for the “Latin Street Food” episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
. During his season 12 visit, Fieri tasted Beto’s modern take on empanadas, which come in 14 different varieties.
Photo via Instagram / milthur
El Bohio
1127 Harry Wurzbach Road, (210) 822-8075
Chef Andre Cerbones knows what he’s doing, considering that Guy was a fan of the mofongo, made with mashed plantains, fried pork and a garlic sauce. He also tried the ropa vieja during his visit in season 12.
Photo via Instagram / boostd210
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Guy Fieri, Triple D, Food Network, Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, food destination, road trip, restaurants, diners