All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of San Antonio 

You know a restaurant is damn delicious when Guy Fieri is surprised by how amazing the flavors are. At this Houston spot, he got to experience “real-deal” Mexican flavors, of which he really loved the four-color handmade tortillas and the tacos chelo — the latter of which he called one of the best tacos he ever had. He even said eating it was “an outrageous experience.”Photo via Instagram / dmstarsailor