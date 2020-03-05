All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of San Antonio

Guy Fieri’s frosted tips and kooky catchphrases have captivated audiences for years. If you're a self-described foodie, we bet you'll want to retrace the mayor of Flavortown's steps and dine at the spots he's visited for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Here are all the restaurants Fieri has dined — from here at home in San Antonio to a reasonable drive away in Austin or Houston.