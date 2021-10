All the performers and fans we saw at Austin's ACL Festival on Friday, Oct. 8

The second weekend of Austin's mega-sized ACL Festival got underway Friday, Oct. 8 with performances by Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Leann Rimes, Hinds and more. Here's a look at the artists delivering their amazing sets and all the fans having fun.



Photos by Jaime Monzon