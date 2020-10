All the spooky folks we saw during San Antonio's 2020 Burton Ball

San Antonians came together to celebrate the strange and wonderful films of Tim Burton on Friday, the first night of the annual Burton Ball. The celebration was back for its ninth year, although this was the first time it was organized as a drive-thru event. Here are all the spooky people we saw at Traders Village having a frighteningly good time.



Photos by Jaime Monzon