Black-owned restaurants and businesses in San Antonio you can support right now 

Tank’s Pizza
902 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 320-9224, tanks.pizza
With an emphasis on freshly-made dough, Tank’s Pizza just gets it right. The credit goes to chef and owner Mike Brown, who makes the dough himself, as well as the sauces and sausage. Though it offers the coziness of a neighborhood pizzeria, Tank’s is worth the drive across town for the dough of course, as well as the house-made herb-infused olive oil and fresh ingredients. To taste the best of Tank’s, go for the calzone – however you like it.
Photo via Instagram / tankspizza
Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken Various Locations, (210) 387-7452, facebook.com/chichibirds
Known as “San Antonio’s original pop up for hot chicken,” Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken continues to crank out crispy, spicy birds that have gained their own cult following.
Photo via Instagram
chichibirdshotchicken
Tacit Growth Strategies, LLC 2014 S Hackberry, (210) 904-0457, growthistacit.com
Tacit Growth Strategies offers services spanning all facets of professional development, including proposal navigation and application, strategic planning and nonprofit management. With the mission to grow successful ideas, people and organizations,Tacit Growth Strategies Owner and Principal Consultant La Juana Chambers Lawson has been featured in O Magazine and published two books.
Photo via Instagram
growthistacit
Texas Muscle and Fitness 10103 W. Loop 1604 North #105, (210) 892-2118, facebook.com/TexasMuscleandFitness
This 24/7 gym specializes in weight lifting and personal training but also offers outdoor turf training, weekend bootcamps and cardio machines for a well-rounded routine.
Photo via Facebook
TexasMuscleandFitness
Binge Kitchen 449 McCarty Road, (210) 442-8126, eatbingekitchen.com
When you hear the word ‘binge’ you probably don’t think of vegan food, but Binge Kitchen turns the idea of vegan soul food on its head. Meatloaf, crispy chicken, mac & cheese; they’ve got it all. If there’s a soul food dish you can’t live without, you’ll find it, vegan-style at Binge Kitchen.
Photo via Instagram
alamocity.vegans
Weathered Souls 606 Embassy Oaks - Suite 500, (210) 313-8796, weatheredsouls.beer
Weathered Souls Brewing has made national headlines since last year, following the debut f its Black is Beautiful initiative for social justice reform. Stop into their Northeast SA brewery to give any one of their thoughtful brews a try. Trust us on this one.
Photo via Instagram
daaamn_daniel20
A New Day Pediatric Psychology PLLC 16607 Blanco Rd, Suite 1107, (210) 816-4149, anewdaysa.com
President and owner of A New Day Pediatric Psychology PLLC, Dr. Ann Louise Lockhart, practiced in military clinics and hospitals for over a decade before starting her San Antonio practice in 2016. A New Day offers therapy, psychological testing, in-home behavior consultation and parent coaching sessions.
Photo via Instagram
bendthelightbranding
Tony G‘s Soul Food 915 S Hackberry St, (210) 451-1234, tonygssoulfood.com
Yelp reviews for Tony G‘s Soul Food are solid 4-5 stars, and it’s easy to see why. Rich, flavorful and prepared with love, Tony G‘s really does bring the soul. Let’s just face it: you can’t go wrong with a place that makes peach cobbler from scratch daily.
Photo via Instagram
tonygsoulfood
Black Stallion Boxing 17803 La Cantera Terrace Suite 8124, (210) 777-7587, blackstallionboxingplus.com
This La Cantera-area boxing gym takes pride in expanding its members’ workout routines by pairing boxing with other fitness activities like weight training, cycling, Pilates and plyometrics.
Photo via Instagram
blackstallionboxing_plus
Carmel Soap Company 19178 Blanco Road, Suite 104 carmelsoap.com
The Carmel Soap Company has been providing plant-based, vegan friendly, additive-free skin and hair products since 2016. With no artificial colors or scents, their artisan soaps, lotions and scrubs are good and good for you.
Photo via Facebook
The Carmel Soap Company
DeeWillie's Bar-B-Que 12130 O'Connor Road, (210) 387-7452, facebook.com/DeeWillies
DeeWillie's Bar-B-Que is a must-try for BBQ lovers, with its Atomic D&D Sandwich piled high with house brisket, homemade mac and cheese, pickles, marinated onions and barbecue sauce — and that’s just one sandwich. Find them on San Antonio‘s Northeast or South side.
Photo via Instagram
al_valdez1
Doss Audiology and Hearing Center 5000 Schertz Parkway, Suite 300, (210) 819-5002, dossaudiology.com
Doss Audiology and Hearing Center in nearby Schertz and Floresville focuses on diagnosis and treatment of hearing related disorders. Owner Dr. Phallon Doss, clinical audiologist, was awarded San Antonio Business Journal’s 40 under 40 in 2019.
Photo via Instagram
jhenryagin
Freckles and Brows 2106 E Sonterra Blvd, (210) 363-8140, frecklesandbrows.com
Freckles and Brows is an independent salon owned by Perlesta Omosowofa, a licensed Esthetician and Everlasting Brow Microblade Technician. Offering services like peels, facials, microblading and hair removal necessities, Freckles and Brows is a one-stop shop for skincare and maintenance.
Photo via Instagram
scribblesandscratch
Heavy Metal Fitness 2313 NW Military Hwy. St 111, (210) 257 0504, heavymetalfit.com
This northside gym offers personal and small group training, strength training, powerlifting and programming led by a team of seasoned, experienced coaches to provide optimal training for their clients.
Photo via Instagram
heavymetalfit
Honey Dipped Cosmetics iamhoneydipped.com
Honey Dipped Cosmetics provide masks, hair serums and formulated skincare that’s specially curated to work on specific skin types. The formulated skincare kits can get a little pricey, but if social media feedback is to be believed, the reviews are glowing.
Photo via Instagram
honeydippedcos
Industrious Interiors 12130 O'Connor Road, (210) 446-8009, industriousinteriors.net
A 15 year veteran of interior design, Cerissa Tate runs Industrious Interiors with the belief that thoughtful, functional design should be balanced with aesthetic beauty and unique perspective.
Photo via Instagram
bexaressentialsremodeling
The Jerk Shack 117 Matyear St., 210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
Chef Nicola Blaque’s West side Jamaican hotspot was recently named on GQ’s Best New Restaurant list. The jerk chicken is obviously a big seller, but they also offer jerk ribs, plantains, and mac and cheese. Just keep in mind, you might want to get there early, because they usually sell out!
Photo via Instagram
thejerkshacksatx
Latched Support 8102 Midcrown Dr., (210) 504-8015, latchedsupport.com
Latched Support offers free diaper assistance, breast-feeding support, webinars and parenting classes to San Antonio families. Founded by two registered nurses, Latched is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on quality education, critical maternal assistance and advocacy.
Photo via Instagram
latched.support
Manna Reign Chocolates (210) 988-1752, mannareignchocolates.com
From truffles to bonbons, to gluten free brownies, Manna Reign Chocolate is a one stop shop for chocoholics. You can shop their products, like their spiced chai latte or maple roasted walnut bon bons, on the Frnd-Ships app.
Photo via Instagram
mannareignchocolates
Mark’s Outing 1624 E. Commerce Street (210) 299-8110, marksouting.com
Mark's Outing, formerly Fatty’s Burgers, has been serving up amazing burgers and complimentary slow-cooked beans on Commerce Street since 2005. They must be doing something right, because their homestyle burger buns have been drawing crowds in droves for just as long.
Photo via Instagram /
marksouting
MFAD Creative Group (210) 960-7013, management4aday.com
MFAD Creative Group provides professional services like business research, business development workshops, lectures, project management and corporate outreach. With awards from the likes of the Academy of Business Research, Dr. Shantana Robinson, the MFAD Creative ‘Bridge Builder,’ is ready to help businesses reach their fullest potential.
Photo via Facebook
MFAD Creative Group
San Antonio Ballet School 2106 NW Military Hwy., (210) 802-7931, sanantonioballetschool.com
The San Antonio Ballet School is a realized dream of lifetime dancer Danielle Steans. SABS offers ballet classes and workshops for all experience levels, and manages a nonprofit youth ballet designed to “cultivate the art of dance among future generations.”
Photo via Instagram
saballetschool
SipIt Daiquiris Multiple Locations drinksipit.com
SipIt Daiquiris just opened in January of last year, and their timing couldn’t have been better. As bars and restaurants were ordered to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this booze to-go hotspot was there to cushion the fall. Try the Hurricane, if you’re into nostalgia… it tastes like Hawaiian Punch!
Photo via Instagram
sipitdaiquiris
Squeezers 732 S Alamo St., (210) 376-7455, facebook.com/SQUeeZeRSco
If you’re into juicing, stop in to Squeezers in Southtown. From meal replacement smoothies to “immune boosting” fresh pressed juices, Squeezers has a little something for everyone.
Photo via Instagram
squeezersco
Sweet Yams 218 N Cherry St, (210) 229-9267, facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic
Organic, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan; you wouldn’t believe that this Eastside organic hotspot prepares some of the most simple and authentic soul food in town. Try the Philly Style Poboy, or the vegan meat mushroom burger for a filling lunch on the patio.
Photo via Instagram
mr_sa_food_man
Chatman's Chicken
1747 S WW White Road, (210) 359-0245
For some of the best fried chicken in San Antonio, head to this hidden gem that gets it right. Owner Eddie Chatman can take all the credit for these authentic bites, seasoned to perfection (choose from original, lemon pepper or hot & spicy) and served crunchy. This small joint packs in big flavors with sides like fries, macaroni 'n' cheese, okra, collard greens and poppers to name a few. For that all-around goodness, complete your meal with a sweet potato pie that will put you in your happy place.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.tisfied
Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking
2222 S WW White Road, (210) 359-0002
William and Addie Gardner, better known as Mr. and Mrs. G, blessed us when they opened their restaurant way back in 1990. Since then, locals have been able to get a taste of properly-made, authentic soul food – from fried chicken and black-eyed peas to plenty of desserts like banana pudding and peach cobbler. Mr. and Mrs. G’s power extends even further than the Alamo City, with the eatery gaining national attention with nods from USA Today. Addie passed away in September 2017.
Photo via Instagram / jesselizarraras
The South Chicken & Waffles
Multiple locations, thesouthsa.com
Prized for its chicken and waffles (duh) available with the original waffle or red velvet, The South has been serving up this goodness since its first location opened in 2017. You can thank owner Joshua Green for such deliciousness. Chicken lovers on-the-go can also score the same bites at the “express” location, which opened in 2018. The menu showcases other Southern treats such as Orleans oxtail grillades and a variety of grits pairings.
Photo via Instagram / foodiefeng
The Big Bib BBQ
104 Lanark Dr, (210) 654-8400, thebigbib.com
Owner Stanley Shropshire knows barbecue. Take the Big Bib as proof. With a location in north San Antonio and another at Stinson Airport, this 'cue spot keeps it real with smoked meats and sides to match. Consider lunch the perfect time to visit with generous specials offered daily, but you're more than welcome to stop by for your fix of meats whenever you please. Stanley will surely thank you.
Photo via Instagram / atif
Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant & Bakery
5237 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, (210) 549-4392, mrskitchensa.com
Mrs. Kitchen may evoke the imagery of a kind old woman cooking up a feast, but the East Side gem is actually owned by Chef Garlan L. McPherson. Heading the restaurant and bakery, McPherson gained his love for cooking from his grandmother as well as by watching other family members in the kitchen. Growing up in Denver Heights, the chef today serves up delicious and authentic southern bites in Windcrest.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.vory
Wayne’s Wings
Multiple Locations, (210) 300-3891, wayneswingssa.com
Somehow still a hidden gem (it honestly deserves so much more praise), Wayne’s Wings reminds us that wings are a blessing. Owner Dwayne Price has perfected the marinated wing, complete with thick, crisp coating and a variety of ambitious sauces that score as well as dry rubs that hit the spot. Do yourself a solid and order the Rainbow Basket so you can mix and match flavors for your 13 wings to get a taste of what all the fuss is about.
Photo via Instagram / sarahtakesabite
Loop 107 Burgers, Bakery and More
11505 Loop 107, Adkins, (210) 649-2300, loop107burgers.com
If you find yourself all the way out in Adkins, do yourself a solid and stop in at Loop 107 for some good grub. Owned by Trina Hayes-Davis, the eatery serves up "country dining at its finest" with items like burgers and other American bites. Regulars will tell you to try the onion rings or one of the fried pies, and you honestly can't go wrong with either one. Even if you're not in the area, this Far East Side spot will surely satisfy your hunger.
Photo via Instagram / loop107burgers
Williams Confectionery Crafts
12107 Toepperwein Rd # 5A, Live Oak, (210) 967-5200
Live Oak can mean quite a drive for many locals, but it's worth it to dine at Williams Confectionary Crafts. With breakfast, lunch and dessert options that truly taste like your mom or granny made it, owner Joyce Williams keeps the authentic homemade bites coming since its 2006 opening. You'll feel right at home here with these too-delicious servings and of course Williams' care.
Photo via Instagram / greenrodney_
Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine
2026 Austin Hwy, (210) 590-0515, jamaicajamaicacuisine.com
Owners Dee and Angelo grew up with a Jamaican lifestyle and graciously wanted to share that experience with their adopted hometown, the Alamo City. Offering authentic fare and the “fun” of the islands,” Jamaica Jamaica lets you enjoy bites like jerk chicken while appreciating the culture. Go for a traditional plate like the oxtail or go for a San Antonio twist like the jerk tacos.
Photo via Instagram / jamaicajamaicacuisine
Go Vegan San Antonio
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 729-5400, govegansa.com
Along with wife Tara, Akeem Best has been letting San Antonians enjoy vegan-friendly bites that will have you wondering how it’s not the real thing. After he and his family adopted a vegan lifestyle, Akeem opened a food truck specializing in vegan twists on mac ‘n’ cheese and chicken & waffles. Made fresh with plant-based products and natural ingredients, consider Go Vegan your best bet to supporting this biracial family and eat tasty, yet healthy bites while doing so.
Photo via Instagram / govegansa
Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen
4403 Rittiman Road, (210) 642-4181, mraokskitchen.com
Chef Steven Harris has been active in SA’s food scene for more than two decades, and opened his restaurant in June 2018. Inspired to become a chef after seeing his mother and grandmother make from-scratch Southern fare, Harris today brings the cuisine to San Antonians with Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen, named after his late father. Expect the classics or go for something new, like the Grilled Cheese Meatloaf.
Photo via Instagram / ang_e210
Carmens De La Calle
320 N Flores St, (210) 281-4349, carmensdelacalle.com
Carmens De La Calle may be the epitome of Spanish culture, but the venue is actually owned by a black woman named Paula Sullivan. After years on the St. Mary’s Strip, the bar moved downtown in late 2014 after being closed for a year and has thrived ever since with Sullivan at the helm. With support from the spirit of downtown, Carmens serves globally-inspired dishes and hosts live musicians regularly.
Photo via Instagram / abbeydominion
Chak Therapy (361) 857-3220, chaktherapy.com
With a full line of products like relaxing bath bombs, scrubs and body butters, Chak Therapy puts self-care first in an effort to keep your Zen balanced. They use all natural organic ingredients so you can rest easy, while you’re resting easy.
Photo via Instagram / chak_therapy
Dr. Keely Petty 210-651-3331, keelypetty.com
Dr. Keely is a confidence coach, counselor, and consultant who believes every person has a unique and special purpose in life. Her work focuses on emotional health and strives to help clients live their best lives.
Photo via Instagram / drkeelypetty
Harmon’s BBQ 102 S Main St, Cibolo, (210) 658-8889, harmonsbbq.com
The BBQ may be smoked slow, but you’ll have a hard time not eating it fast. Harmon's serves up flavorful ‘que by the plate, combo, sandwich and more. They offer up all the essential meats and fixin’s you need for a real Texan style meal.
Photo via Instagram / harmonsbbq
Mi Roti 312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, miroti210.com
Chef Nicola is bringing all the flavors of Caribbean street food to San Antonio. With bold flavors like their jerk chicken, pepper shrimp or curry chickpeas with potatoes, Mi Roti has tasty options for everyone. Don’t forget the Masala Fries — trust us.
Photo via Instagram / miroti210
Peace Keeper Marshall Arts 8112 Tezel Rd., (210) 520-5812, peacekeeperkarate.com
Co-owners James and Alisha Pierce use their training to help develop well rounded people through the physical means of martial arts. Peace Keeper has programs starting at ages 3 and make giving back to their community a priority.
Photo via Instagram / peacekeeperma
