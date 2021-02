Black-owned restaurants and businesses in San Antonio you can support right now 

If you find yourself all the way out in Adkins, do yourself a solid and stop in at Loop 107 for some good grub. Owned by Trina Hayes-Davis, the eatery serves up "country dining at its finest" with items like burgers and other American bites. Regulars will tell you to try the onion rings or one of the fried pies, and you honestly can't go wrong with either one. Even if you're not in the area, this Far East Side spot will surely satisfy your hunger.Photo via Instagram / loop107burgers