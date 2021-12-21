Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 21, 2021

Country legend George Strait's San Antonio home has finally sold after $3.1 million price cut 

By Sanford Nowlin
After sitting on the market since 2018 and having its price dropped by nearly a third, country music superstar George Strait's 8,000-square-foot San Antonio estate has finally changed hands.

Shannon Ralston, the owner of San Antonio-based medical staffing company Angel Staffing Inc., signed paperwork to buy the distinctive Santa Fe-style home on Nov. 30, according to the Bexar County Clerk's Office.

Ralston declined comment on the sale, and the property's listing agent didn't return a phone inquiry about the transaction.

An updated Realtor.com listing for the hilltop property in the exclusive Dominion neighborhood lists it as being off the market. It first went on the sales block in 2018 with a $10 million price tag, but that was cut twice in 2019 — first to $8.9 million, then to $7.5 million. This fall, Strait whacked the price down to $6.9 million.

Designed by sculptor-turned-architect Bill Tull, the distinctive home features custom stained glass and murals, along with 14 custom-sculpted fireplaces. The three-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath property also includes a safe room built to look like a bank vault from Western movie.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
Tags: George Strait, stars' homes, country singers' homes, San Antonio homes for sale, San Antonio houses for sale, homes in the Dominion, million dollar homes, Hill Country architecture, Texas architecture, San Antonio architecture, Santa Fe-style homes, dream homes, king of country, country singers, country legend, homes with safe rooms, houses for sale in San Antonio, homes for sale in San Antonio, Bill Tull, Hill Country Homes, unique homes, Shannon Ralston, Bexar County Clerk's Office, Angel Staffing Inc.

