25 gorgeous wineries within driving distance of San Antonio 

This winery may be closer to Austin than to SA, but you won’t get any ATX attitude from this cozy, husband-and-wife operated spot. Throw a blanket out under the many oaks on the property — you may even lie under the bent oak tree that inspired this winery’s name. Be aware that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, individuals must buy food, merchandise, or gift certificates of greater value than wine purchased in order to consume on premises.Photo via Instagram / bentoakwinery