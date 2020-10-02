25 gorgeous wineries within driving distance of San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
Now that it's finally starting to feel like fall, it'd be a shame to waste this gorgeous weather binge-watching Netflix in the dark. Let's face it, that's how a lot of us have been spending our weekends to cope with the garbage year 2020 has been so far.
For some weekend day-trip inspiration, we gathered 25 Hill Country wineries within driving distance of SA — all offer amazing Texas wine, snack options and socially-distant outdoor spaces for safe and comfortable wine-fueled enjoyment.
4.0 Cellars
10354 E, 5761, US-290, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 997-7470, fourpointwine.com
This Fredericksburg-area venue houses bottles from Brennan Vineyards, Lost Oak Winery and McPherson Cellars, and offers bottles for purchase and on-site consumption. While there is extensive indoor and outdoor seating available, here’s a word to the wise: groups of larger than six require a reservation.
Photo via Instagram / 4.0_cellars
Dry Comal Creek Vineyards
1741 Herbelin Rd, New Braunfels, TX, (830) 885-4076, drycomalcreekvineyards.com
This New Braunfels winery is known for pioneering 'black Spanish’ style wines in Texas, so if hearty and spicy red wine is your jam, you definitely want to check this place out. The winery currently has 11 wines available for purchase by the bottle or via tastings, so there’s something for everyone. Plus, you can’t beat their large, super-shady outdoor space.
Photo via Instagram / uncorktexaswines
Ab Astris Winery
320 Klein Road Stonewall, TX, (830) 644-8369, abastriswinery.com
Ab Astris may be known for their hearty, approachable Texas wines (the Cabernet Sauvignon is our fave), but it's worth noting that nicer weather affords guests more comfortable outdoor imbibing on the gorgeous property. Take a gander at a beautiful sunset, with grazing boards chock-full of cheese, meats and fruit, live music on the weekends, and a glass of wine in hand.
Photo via Instagram / abastriswinery
Bell Springs Winery
3700 Bell Springs Rd, Dripping Springs, TX, (512) 643-7398, bellspringswinery.com
Small-batch wines, chef prepared food and incredible surroundings make Bell Springs Winery worth the hike. This Dripping Springs-area winery has no shortage of outdoor seating for enjoying some company and a glass of vino. Pull up one of their many comfy Adirondack chairs and gaze at the sunset while live music from local artists floats through the air.
Photo via Instagram / bellspringswinery
Slate Mill Wine Collective
4222 S State Hwy 16, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 391-8510, slatemillwinecollective.com
This collaboration-heavy venue offers patio sippin, production tours, bottles and tastings to-go and tons of space to enjoy (socially-distanced) company. Reservations are required for production tours, but general seating is first come, first served.
Photo via Instagram / slatemillwinecollective
Bent Oak Winery
2000 Windy Terrace STE 2B, Cedar Park, TX, (512) 953-8094, bentoakwinery.com
This winery may be closer to Austin than to SA, but you won’t get any ATX attitude from this cozy, husband-and-wife operated spot. Throw a blanket out under the many oaks on the property — you may even lie under the bent oak tree that inspired this winery’s name. Be aware that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, individuals must buy food, merchandise, or gift certificates of greater value than wine purchased in order to consume on premises.
Photo via Instagram / bentoakwinery
Bingham Family Vineyards
3915 B, US-290 E, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 304-6616, binghamfamilyvineyards.com
This quaint Fredericksburg winery offers sprawling Hill Country views, cheese, charcuterie and — of course — amazing Texas wine. Grab a bottle and post up at an outdoor table for a relaxing weekend afternoon.
Photo via Instagram / foodboardsandbars
Blue Lotus Winery
5151 FM 20, Seguin, TX, (830) 379-9463, bluelotuswinery.com
This Seguin venue offers both wine and mead — fermented honey mixed with water, considered the oldest known alcoholic beverage — for purchase by the bottle, but be aware: those who plan to consume onsite will be required to purchase food.
Photo via Instagram / bluelotuswinery
Cicada Cellars
14746 US-290, Stonewall, TX, (830) 456-9324, cicadacellars.com
This Stonewall-area winery offers award-winning small-batch wines in a lush, casual atmosphere. Cicada Cellars is one of the few wineries on our list currently offering wine by the glass. Guests may also sample via a tasting flight, or bite the bullet and purchase whole bottles.
Photo via Instagram / cicadacellars
Driftwood Estate Winery
4001 Elder Hill Rd, Driftwood, TX, (512) 858-9667, driftwoodwine.come
This Hill Country venue is perched on a bluff overlooking the vineyard, which means it gives us amazing wine as well as plenty of opportunities for a ‘gram or five. Wines may be purchased by the bottle, but we suggest the uber-affordable tasting flight, which includes six samples of pre-selected wines and a souvenir glass for $18.
Photo via Instagram / texashillcountrywine
Farmhouse Vineyards Marketplace & Tipsy Trailer
402 E Main St, Johnson City, TX, (830) 282-4249, farmhousevineyard.com
This venue hits all the weekend day trip needs: shopping, live music, wine. Grab a seat outside and enjoy wines by the tasting, glass or bottle. While reservations are not required, they are encouraged.
Photo via Instagram / fhvmarketplacetipsy
Fiesta Winery 290
6260 US-290, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 997-4466, fiestawinery.com/#!fredericksburg-290/ctil
Family owned and operated, Fiesta Winery boats four locations and offers a type of wine for every palate. The Fredericksburg tasting room and patio has plenty of room to enjoy your vino and live music, but be aware: the winery requires that guests purchase food or merchandise of a higher value than the wine consumed onsite.
Photo via Instagram / fiestawinery
Grape Creek Vineyards
10587 E U.S, US-290, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 644-2710, grapecreek.com
Owners Brian and Jennifer Heath strive to provide a “Tuscany in Texas” experience to all who visit, which is apparent in the impressive, sprawling property, which offers ample indoor and outdoor seating. Reservations are recommended for tours and private tastings.
Photo via Instagram / grapecreekvineyards
Heath Sparkling Wines
10591 East US, US-290, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 304-1011, heathsparkling.com
In 2019, construction was completed on the dramatic, modern venue that houses Heath Sparkling Wines, the first winery in Texas dedicated to sparkling wines. The first and only wine destination of its kind in the Lone Star State is beautiful with ample outdoor seating and bubbles galore.
Photo via Instagram / heathsparklingwines
Hye Meadow Winery
10257 West, US-290, Hye, TX, (855) 493-9463, hyemeadow.com
Located on a gorgeous property under towering oak trees, Hye Meadow Winery is a lush, super-relaxing destination with countless spots to kick back, relax and enjoy a glass of wine made from 100% Texas grapes.
Photo via Instagram / hyemeadow_winery
Lewis Wines
3209 US-290, Johnson City, TX, (512) 987-0660, lewiswines.com
This winery boasts a huge outdoor space with plenty of room to social distance while you sample one of the many available Texas wines. Reservations are required, but here’s an insider tip: explore the website prior to arrival for the opportunity to rent a picnic table to enjoy your wine by the glass — or bottle — at a reserved spot.
Photo via Instagram / cellarratwinetours
Longhorn Cellars
315 Farm to Market 1376, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 990-2990, longhorncellars.com
This children and dog friendly tasting room is one of the few currently allowing outside food. Pack a picnic basket and head to this Fredericksburg winery for a perfectly relaxing Texas afternoon. Don’t forget to make reservations — they’re required on Saturdays!
Photo via Instagram / longhorn.cellars
Messina Hof Hill Country
9996 US-290 E, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 990-4653, messinahof.com/hillcountry
The most awarded winery in Texas, Messina Hof boasts three (about to become four) locations. The Fredericksburg tasting room requires reservations on Saturdays, so plan accordingly.
Photo via Instagram / apreston_1
Texas Legato
2935 FM 1478, Lampasas, TX, (512) 556-9600, texaslegatowinery.net
This family owned winery is located in the northern part of Texas Hill Country, where the breezes are sweet and the sunsets are stunning. Just two hours from SA, Texas Legato winery offers tastings as well as wines by the glass and by the bottle.
Photo via Instagram / texaslegato
Westcave Cellars Winery
683 Ranch Rd 1320, Johnson City, TX, (512) 431-1403, westcavecellars.com
This family owned and operated winery produces 100% Texas wines in a French style. Many of Westcave’s award-winning wines are vinted from the grapes grown on the property, where self-paced tastings and wine purchases by the glass or bottle can be enjoyed.
Photo via Instagram / westcavecellars
William Chris Vineyards
10352 U.S. Highway 290, Hye, Texas, (830) 998-7654, williamchriswines.com
Reservations are required at this established winery, but the extra effort will be well rewarded. William Chris offers an impressive array of different wines, from crisp, dry and refreshing rosés to hearty, Spanish-style reds.
Photo via Instagram / williamchrisvineyards
Kuhlman Cellars
18421 E US 290, Stonewall, TX, (512) 920-2675, kuhlmancellars.com
Located just East of Luckenbach, Kulhman Cellars invites guests to relax outdoors at the estate with a picnic, or make reservations for any one of their patios. Guests can also make a reservation for a recently-launched Food & Wine Experience, which includes a sample of five wines paired with chef-prepared small bites for $35 per person. Make reservations via their handy online portal.
Photo via Instagram / riverwheycheese
Texas Heritage Vineyards
3245 E. US Hwy 290, Fredericksburg, TX, (830) 992-3323, texasheritagevineyard.com
This Fredericksburg fixture offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as live music on the weekends. For an even more interactive experience, a manufacturing tour will get you up close and personal with the Texas winemaking experience, led by a Texas Heritage owner or winemaker.
Photo via Instagram / brsims10
Perissos Vineyard & Winery
7214 Park Rd 4 W, Burnet, TX, (512) 820-2950, perissosvineyards.com
This Burnet venue would definitely be a day-trip, but when you consider the on-premise restaurant, spacious tasting room and ample outdoor space, it’d be easy to spend your day here.
Photo via Instagram / officialperissosvineyards
Torr Na Lochs Vineyard & Winery
7055 W State Hwy 29, Burnet, TX, (512) 766-0555, torrnalochs.com
Another Burnet destination, Torr Na Lochs is a spot you can spend your entire day. The tasting room and patio are open for on-premise consumption, and the winery also offers food and wine pairing menu options. Enjoy one of their many wines on this gorgeous patio.
Photo via Instagram / torrnalochs
