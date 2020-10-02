25 gorgeous wineries within driving distance of San Antonio

Now that it's finally starting to feel like fall, it'd be a shame to waste this gorgeous weather binge-watching Netflix in the dark. Let's face it, that's how a lot of us have been spending our weekends to cope with the garbage year 2020 has been so far.



For some weekend day-trip inspiration, we gathered 25 Hill Country wineries within driving distance of SA — all offer amazing Texas wine, snack options and socially-distant outdoor spaces for safe and comfortable wine-fueled enjoyment.