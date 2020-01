Though this local panaderia is quickly growing, the Broadway location will remain a favorite, given that it’s the original bakery. With attention to detail in the breads — whether it be for the tortas or on the dessert front — dining here means you’ll be eating well. Try the chicken milanesa torta (on your bread of choice, of course) with a soup or salad, or stop by for breakfast to try one of the open-faced tortas. Either way, it’ll be incredibly tasty.Photo via Instagram / foodloversatx