Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance 

Not much good has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one positive has been the uptick in patio dining across the Alamo City. From astroturf-covered spaces to rooftop perches, San Antonio's outdoor food scene has gotten a major boost.
We wrangled together a collection of 35 bars and eateries that offer ample, gorgeous outdoor spaces while serving up some of the best food the city has to offer. These spots are aces for ordering up a frosty beverage and savory snack — or a whole sit-down meal — while soaking up the sun.
Beethoven Maennerchor 422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521, beethovenmaennerchor.com
Located in Southtown near Blue Star, the Beethoven Maennerchor halle is home to one of the oldest German singing societies in Texas. The property usually hosts some of the biggest outdoor Oktoberfest, Fiesta and First Friday bashes in town, complete with authentic German food and music, plus ah-mazing German bier.
Photo via Facebook /
the.Beethoven
Bombay Bicycle Club 3506 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210(737-2411 bombaybicycleclubsa.com
Bombay Bicycle Club recently added an updated patio and a 1,850-square-foot seating area built in the parking lot. The popular near-downtown hangout also boasts new food menu items, as well as a full bar.
Photo via Instagram / bombays_sa
Burleson Yard Beer Garden 430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
When Burleson Yard first opened, it made a splash on the scene with its huge array of activities such as a large play area for the kiddos, table tennis, hammocks, giant flat-screens and live music. As the name suggests, hopheads will be pleased with the large beer selection, and the frozen drinks tend to be a big hit as well.
Photo via Instagram /
burlesonyardbeergarden
The Moon’s Daughters 115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6031, themoonsdaughters.com
The Moons Daughter is one of San Antonio's swankiest rooftop bars. A Mediterranean-inspired menu and impressive bar offerings only add to the appeal of the 20-story rooftop space.
Photo courtesy of The Moon’s Daughters
Little Em’s Oyster Bar 1001 S Alamo St, (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint offers more than seafood, boasting crisp white walls and floors with pops of light pink and periwinkle blue that are just damn Instagram-worthy. Post up on the patio for oysters, ceviche, lobster rolls and a glass — or bottle — of sparkling wine.
Photo via Instagram / emtrevy
Brooster’s Backyard 815 Pleasanton Rd, (210) 253-9104, Facebook.com/BroostersBackyard
This kid- and pet-friendly Southside venue offers live music, play areas for both furry and human kiddos, DJs, chancla throwing contests and Lotería nights. Grab a drink from the full bar or mocktail menu, as well as snacks from a variety of food trucks — or a couple of snow cones for the kiddos.
Photo via Instagram / broostersbackyard
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com
This SA mainstay now serves up hot chicken and ice cold beverages on an extended patio, thanks to the city’s Eat on the Street program. Don’t sleep on the lunch specials — trust us on this one.
Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl
The Rustic 17619 La Cantera Parkway Unit 04, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com/san-antonio
Sitting right outside of the loop, The Rustic offers live music, a huge outdoor seating area and a diverse food menu.
Photo via Instagram / therusticsa
The Cove 606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
The Cove has long been an outdoor haven for San Antonians, but a recent revamp to the patio area creates a more spacious layout to accommodate those looking to enjoy the weather. Be sure to check out the Texas bar, which offers nearly 50 Texas craft brews. Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
The Cherrity Bar 302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
Seated comfortably at the corner of Cherry and Montana streets on the East Side, The Cherrity Bar covers nearly an entire city block, combining cocktails, charitable giving and a ramen shop. Guests can sit in the huge covered patio area, where a spectacular view of the Tower of the Americas adds to the vibe.
Photo via Instagram /
cherritybar
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio
The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun.
Photo via Instagram /
satxrated
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, (210) 446-9303, elsewheregarden.com
The dog- and family-friendly spot features swing seats overlooking the San Antonio River, lush landscaping, a selection of brews and wine, and savory snacks create a perfect urban getaway.
Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx
The Friendly Spot Ice House 943 S Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Southtown’s largest outdoor food and drink venue, The Friendly Spot, has reopened its yard seating, bringing back outdoor sports viewing and weekend DJ sets.
Photo via Instagram /
lizzie.blank
The Hoppy Monk 1010 N Loop 1604 E, thehoppymonk.com
The Hoppy Monk offers ample outdoor dining, and the food menu and huge selection of beers only add to the reasons to head to this north SA spot. Stop by on Sunday to indulge in their brunch offerings, but be warned: you will wait for a table, so don’t arrive hangry.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk
La Gloria Multiple Locations, facebook.com/lagloriapearl
The patios at each La Gloria location include lush greenery and plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. They are also offering paperless ordering and booze to-go.
Photo via Instagram /
pattinelsonluxury
La Tuna Icehouse 100 Probandt St., (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com
For over 27 years, La Tuna Icehouse has been serving cold beer and wine to guests on their front outdoor patio, which includes an array of pecan tree-shaded picnic tables. Don't forget to take a photo with their new mural while you enjoy a frosty beverage.
Photo via Instagram /
latunaicehouse
Little Woodrow’s Multiple Locations, littlewoodrows.com
Known for their huge outdoor spaces and countless flat screen TVs, Little Woodrow’s offers pet-friendly, 21-and-up patio pleasure.
Photo via Instagram /
littlewoodrowsstoneoak
Rumble 2410 N St. Mary's St. #3736, (210) 885-3925, facebook.com/rumblesatx
Arguably one of the most stylishly designed bars on the St Mary’s Strip, Rumble is a great spot to grab a cocktail and post up on a picnic table out front. Easygoing vibes and jovial service staff round out a relaxing outdoor experience.
Photo via Instagram / izer10
Social Spot 930 Broadway St., (210) 263-9009, facebook.com/socialspotSATX
Just north of downtown on Broadway, Social Spot boasts a huge footprint - over 80 percent of the property is outdoors! This space is not only huge in size, but also drink options, since they offer 17 tap lines, nearly 30 types of beer in cans and bottles and an award-winning Michelada.
Photo via Instagram /
social_spot_satx
Southerleigh Haute South 5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, (210) 236-8556, southerleighhautesouth.com
Recently opened Southerleigh Haute South offers a menu based on Southern-style food including Southerleigh’s signature fried chicken, seafood and a full oyster bar. Grab one (or three — and an Uber!) of Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers, or a cocktail from the full bar while lounging on the sprawling patio.
Photo via Instagram/ eatdrinkandberichard
Squeezebox 2806 N St Mary's, (210) 314-8845, facebook.com/TheSqueezebox
This indoor/outdoor joint serves up an ever-changing line up of frozen cocktails which — fair warning — can be a little boozy. Don’t fret, though, as the frostiness ensures responsible sipping for fear of a brain freeze. Post up on one of many picnic tables for a sweet sunset serenade of Puro vinyl hits from any one of the visiting DJs.
Photo via Instagram / thesqueezebox_sa
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent!
Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown
Dos Sirenos Brewing 231 E. Cevallos St., (210) 442-8138, dossirenosbrewing.com
Producing brews in Southtown since 2019, Dos Sirenos boasts a large patio and super shady kid- and dog-friendly outdoor space.
Photo via Instagram / dossirenosbrewing
The Dakota East Side Ice House 433 S Hackberry, (210) 375-6009, thedakotasa.com
Known simply as ‘the Dakota,’ you can find ice cold beer and plenty of outdoor seating at this Alamodome-area spot. Grab a pizza and one of their many Texas beer options while you kick back and watch the sun set.
Photo via Instagram /
thedakotasa
Cactus Land Brewing Company 368 County Rd 325, Adkins, (210) 414-2776, cactuslandbrewing.com
This taproom is open the first and third weekends of the month to bring you fresh brews and fun eats, provided from local food trucks. It stays true to its name, using the prickly pear native to the land.
Photo via Instagram cactuslandbrewing
Künstler Brewing 302 E LaChapelle, (210) 688-4519, kuensterbrewing.com
Swing by this southtown brewpub for local craft beers, charcuterie and cheese plates, and ample outdoor seating. Throw back a few at the brewery, or get your suds to go.
Photo via Instagram /
zanbet_
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr., sichuaneats.com
Kristina Zhao, owner of popular Chinese eatery Sichuan House, has expanded her culinary footprint with Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar, in north central San Antonio. Be sure to visit the recently opened swanky onsite lounge.
Photo via Instagram / sichuaneats
Three Star Bar 521 E. Grayson St., okayestbar.com
This new Government Hill-area restaurant and bar focuses on deli-style fare and high-quality whiskeys — as well as a few unexpected tipples such as a gin and tonic with pickle juice.The 7,000-square-foot eatery seats 140 people in the space formerly occupied by Grayze.
Photo via Instagram / threestarbar
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site
Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City. The brewery recently opened, and serves a handful of new brews.
Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com
Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio last spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5.
Photo via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx
Playland Pizza 400 E Houston St., (210) 908-9362, playlandsa.com
The atmosphere of this place is approachable, stylish and fun, and honestly, where else are you going to find a forty of rosé? Only at Playland, y’all.
Photo via Instagram /
playlandpizza
Tony's Siesta 206 Brooklyn Ave, (210) 592-1199, facebook.com/TonysSiesta
Tony’s Siesta offers low-key vibes and frosty beverages on its patio, where folks have ample space to sit outside and thaw out from the recent cold spell.
Photo via Instagram / tonyssiesta
Bentley's Beer Garden Multiple Locations, facebook.com/bentleysbeergarden
This open-air joint provides a socially-distant respite near Downtown, featuring large bars surrounded by televisions, swing seating and music stages.
Photo via Facebook /
bentleysbeergarden
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House Multiple Locations, lucycoopers.com
There’s nothing better than lounging in an adirondack chair while the Texas sun beams down and a breeze passes though — except for maybe the addition of a cold libation in your hand. Fresh air aficionados can get all of that and more at Lucy’s.
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
