Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance

Not much good has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one positive has been the uptick in patio dining across the Alamo City. From astroturf-covered spaces to rooftop perches, San Antonio's outdoor food scene has gotten a major boost.



We wrangled together a collection of 35 bars and eateries that offer ample, gorgeous outdoor spaces while serving up some of the best food the city has to offer. These spots are aces for ordering up a frosty beverage and savory snack — or a whole sit-down meal — while soaking up the sun.