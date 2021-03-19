Essential San Antonio restaurants and bars with outdoor patios 

The Moon’s Daughters Masks Required115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6031, themoonsdaughters.com
The newest hotel rooftop bar may not be fully open yet (the grand opening is set for March 26), but you’ll want to be proactive about making plans to visit this swanky spot. A Mediterranean-inspired menu and impressive bar offerings only add to the appeal of the 20-story rooftop space.
Photo courtesy of The Moon’s Daughters
Buckets Burgers and Beer Masks Not Required for Staff or Customers2014 S WW White Rd, (210) 251-2232, Facebook.com/Bucketsbeergarden
This family-friendly joint offers ample outdoor seating as well as space for the kiddos to let loose. An outdoor bar, live music and huge burgers — among other scrumptious food items — make this a spot you don’t want to miss when the weather is nice.
Photo via Facebook / Buckets Burgers and Beer Garden
Little Em’s Oyster Bar Masks Required1001 S Alamo St, (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint offers more than seafood, boasting crisp white walls and floors with pops of light pink and periwinkle blue that are just damn Instagram-worthy. Post up on the patio for oysters, ceviche, lobster rolls and a glass — or bottle — of sparkling wine.
Photo via Instagram / emtrevy
Hello Paradise Masks Required520 E Grayson St, (210) 338-5114, helloparadisesa.com
Located in the former Shuck Shack space, weekend plans could definitely get better by snagging a cozy picnic table at Hello Paradise. Enjoy your frosty cocktails and noodle, soup and curry dishes from the onsite Thai kitchen.
Photo via Instagram / helloparadisesa
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House Masks Required16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
There’s nothing better than lounging in an adirondack chair while the Texas sun beams down and a breeze passes though — except for maybe the addition of a cold libation in your hand. Fresh air aficionados can get all of that and more at Lucy’s.
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Brooster’s Backyard Masks Required815 Pleasanton Rd, (210) 253-9104, Facebook.com/BroostersBackyard
This kid- and pet-friendly Southside venue offers live music, play areas for both furry and human kiddos, DJs, chancla throwing contests and Lotería nights. Grab a drink from the full bar or mocktail menu, as well as snacks from a variety of food trucks — or a couple of snow cones for the kiddos.
Photo via Instagram / broostersbackyard
Cullum’s Attagirl Masks Required726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com
This SA mainstay now serves up hot chicken and ice cold beverages on an extended patio, thanks to the city’s Eat on the Street program. Don’t sleep on the lunch specials — trust us on this one.
Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl
Golden Wat Masks Required111 Kings Ct, (210)-320-8211, goldenwatnoodlehouse.com
This new concept from local chef Pieter Sypesteyn and his wife and business partner Susan — whose Cambodian heritage drives the flavorful food — now offers ample patio seating thanks to the city’s Eat on the Street program.
Photo via Instagram / goldenwatnoodle
The Rustic Masks Not Required for Staff or Customers17619 La Cantera Parkway Unit 04, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com/san-antonio
Sitting right outside of the loop, The Rustic offers live music, a huge outdoor seating area and a diverse food menu. The venue isn’t currently requiring staff or guests to wear face coverings, but folks who would prefer a server with a mask can request to be seated in a section in a masked server’s section.
Photo via Instagram / therusticsa
The Cove Masks Required606 W Cypress St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
The Cove has long been an outdoor haven for San Antonians, but a recent revamp to the patio area creates a more spacious layout to accommodate those looking to enjoy the weather. Be sure to check out the Texas bar, which offers nearly 50 Texas craft brews. Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
Beethoven Maennerchor Masks Not Required for Customers422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521, beethovenmaennerchor.com
Located in Southtown near Blue Star, the Beethoven Maennerchor halle is home to one of the oldest German singing societies in Texas. The property usually hosts some of the biggest outdoor Oktoberfest, Fiesta and First Friday bashes in town, complete with authentic German food and music, plus ah-mazing German bier.
Photo via Facebook /
the.Beethoven
Bentley's Beer Garden Masks Not Required for Customers802 N Alamo St., (210) 980-9401, facebook.com/bentleysbeergarden
This open-air joint provides a socially-distant respite near Downtown, featuring large bars surrounded by televisions, swing seating and music stages.
Photo via Facebook /
bentleysbeergarden
Brazed Masks Required909 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 632-1209, brazedsa.com
Brazed is a beer- and whiskey-focused outdoor bar situated inside Augie’s Alamo City BBQ, on Broadway. The joint offers up a "hybrid" menu of barbecue and pub-style fare, debuting bites such as sliders, nachos, chips and queso on a huge, newly expanded patio space.
Photo via Instagram / brazedsa
Burleson Yard Beer Garden Masks Required430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
When Burleson Yard first opened, it made a splash on the scene with its huge array of activities such as a large play area for the kiddos, table tennis, hammocks, giant flat-screens and live music. As the name suggests, hopheads will be pleased with the large beer selection, and the frozen drinks tend to be a big hit as well.
Photo via Instagram /
burlesonyardbeergarden
The Cherrity Bar Masks Required302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
Seated comfortably at the corner of Cherry and Montana streets on the East Side, The Cherrity Bar covers nearly an entire city block, combining cocktails, charitable giving and a ramen shop. While their small arcade collection is currently closed off, guests can sit in the huge covered patio area, where a spectacular view of the Tower of the Americas adds to the vibe.
Photo via Instagram /
cherritybar
Chicken N Pickle Masks Not Required for Customers5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio
The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun.
Photo via Instagram /
satxrated
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen Masks Required103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheregarden.com
The dog- and family-friendly spot features swing seats overlooking the San Antonio River, lush landscaping, a selection of brews and wine, and savory snacks create a perfect urban getaway. Masks required when ordering, but at guest discretion when moving around the property.
Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx
The Friendly Spot Ice House Masks Required943 S Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Southtown’s largest outdoor food and drink venue, The Friendly Spot, has reopened its yard seating, bringing back outdoor sports viewing and weekend DJ sets. Guests are asked to engage in social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing, as well as donning masks when not indulging in their “friendly eats & drinks.”
Photo via Instagram /
lizzie.blank
The Hoppy Monk Masks Not Required for Customers 1010 N Loop 1604 E, thehoppymonk.com
The Hoppy Monk offers ample outdoor dining, and the food menu and huge selection of beers only add to the reasons to head to this north SA spot. Stop by on Sunday to indulge in their brunch offerings, but be warned: you will wait for a table, so don’t arrive hangry.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk
Jaime's Place Masks Required1514 W. Commerce St., jaimesplace.pub
This 3,500 square feet space opened in October of 2020, offering indoor and outdoor areas to enjoy live music, food and drinks on the city’s west side. Jaime’s Place boasts tons of room to enjoy the night air and dance with your +1 after one — or four — of their signature wine-based margaritas.
Photo via Instagram / jaimesplace
La Gloria Masks RequiredVarious Locations, facebook.com/lagloriapearl
The patios at each La Gloria location include lush greenery and plenty of space to socially distance yourself effectively. They are also offering paperless ordering and booze to-go.
Photo via Instagram /
pattinelsonluxury
La Tuna Icehouse Masks Required100 Probandt St., (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com
For over 27 years, La Tuna Icehouse has been serving cold beer and wine to guests on their front outdoor patio, which includes an array of pecan tree-shaded picnic tables. Don't forget to take a photo with their new mural while you enjoy a frosty beverage.
Photo via Instagram /
latunaicehouse
Little Woodrow’s Masks Not Required for CustomersVarious Locations, littlewoodrows.com
Known for their huge outdoor spaces and countless flat screen TVs, Little Woodrow’s offers pet-friendly, 21-and-up patio pleasure.
Photo via Instagram /
littlewoodrowsstoneoak
Rumble Masks Required2410 N St. Mary's St. #3736, (210) 885-3925, facebook.com/rumblesatx
Arguably one of the most stylishly designed bars on the St Mary’s Strip, Rumble is a great spot to grab a cocktail and post up on a picnic table out front. Easygoing vibes and jovial service staff round out a relaxing outdoor experience.
Photo via Instagram / izer10
Social Spot Masks Required930 Broadway St., (210) 263-9009, facebook.com/socialspotSATX
Just north of downtown on Broadway, Social Spot boasts a huge footprint - over 80 percent of the property is outdoors! This space is not only huge in size, but also drink options, since they offer 17 tap lines, nearly 30 types of beer in cans and bottles and an award-winning Michelada.
Photo via Instagram /
social_spot_satx
Southerleigh Haute South Masks Required 5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257,(210) 236-8556, southerleighhautesouth.com
Recently opened Southerleigh Haute South offers a menu based on Southern-style food including Southerleigh’s signature fried chicken, seafood and a full oyster bar. Grab one (or three — and an Uber!) of Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers, or a cocktail from the full bar while lounging on the sprawling patio.
Photo via Instagram/ eatdrinkandberichard
Squeezebox Masks Required2806 N St Mary's, (210) 314-8845, facebook.com/TheSqueezebox
This indoor/outdoor joint serves up an ever-changing line up of frozen cocktails which — fair warning — can be a little boozy. Don’t fret, though, as the frostiness ensures responsible sipping for fear of a brain freeze. Post up on one of many picnic tables for a sweet sunset serenade of Puro vinyl hits from any one of the visiting DJs.
Photo via Instagram / thesqueezebox_sa
Supper Masks Required136 E. Grayson, (877) 524-0031 supperatemma.com
Supper American Eatery is situated on the lush grounds of Hotel Emma, offering delectable bites and incredible cocktails. A perfect spot for a light lunch or intimate date on the patio.
Photo via Instagram / supperatemma
The Good Kind Southtown Masks Required1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent!
Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown
Tucker's Kozy Korner Masks Required1338 E Houston St., (726) 999-3764, facebook.com/tuckersbarsa
After reopening under new management earlier this year, Tucker’s has gained a following of folks who appreciated their diverse food menu, soul music and crafted cocktails. Those fans can now kozy up to a table on Tucker’s ample patio and enjoy a diverse food menu.
Photo via Instagram / tuckersbarsa
Two Bros. BBQ Masks Required12656 West Ave, (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
This casual spot offers tons of food options, focusing on expertly-smoked proteins for full bellies all around. Two Bros. may be super kid-friendly with a sizable play yard, but it's also parent-friendly, with bottled beer and lots of shade.
Photo via Instagram / twobrosbbqmarket
Porta Rossa Masks Required1221 Broadway St., portarossabar.com
In the space formerly occupied by craft beer growler station GS1221 and short-lived rebrand attempt The Roost, Porta Rossa is a sexy, swanky cocktail bar offering booze, outdoor seating in abundance and rotating food trucks.
Photo via Instagram / portarossabar
Bombay Bicycle Club Masks Required 3506 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210(737-2411 bombaybicycleclubsa.com
As part of its COVID-era reopening plan, Bombay Bicycle Club added an updated patio and a 1,850-square-foot seating area built in the parking lot. The popular near-downtown hangout also boasts new food menu items, as well as a full bar.
Photo via Instagram / bombays_sa
