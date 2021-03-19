Essential San Antonio restaurants and bars with outdoor patios

The Weather Gods have been smiling upon San Antonio for the past few weeks, and after enduring February's crazy snow-fest, we all deserve a little fun in the sun.



That's why we wrangled together a collection of bars and eateries with ample, gorgeous outdoor spaces perfect for enjoying some of the best food and hospitality our city has to offer.



These spots are perfect for ordering up a frosty beverage and savory snack while soaking up the sun and remaining socially distant. You know, before we start to hit 100-degree mark.