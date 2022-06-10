June 10, 2022

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio may be best known for homegrown specialties like Tex-Mex and barbecue, but that doesn't mean we shy away from celebrating other cuisines.

Case in point? Japanese and Japanese-inspired fare, especially sushi, are increasingly common in the Alamo City. We're talking anything from nigiri and sashimi to specialty rolls and chirashi.

If you're looking to nosh on sushi but don't know where to start, this list of essential spots will get you rolling. (Pun intended.)
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar
Umiya
11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860
Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200.
Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar
Tong’s Thai 1146 Austin Hwy., (210) 829-7345, tongsthai.com Alamo Heights fixture Tong’s Thai has been serving traditional Thai food since 1995. But the sushi bar deserves its due too. Order the fan favorite Ariel Special roll with a glass of plum wine. Photo via Instagram / tongsthai
Tong’s Thai
1146 Austin Hwy., (210) 829-7345, tongsthai.com
Alamo Heights fixture Tong’s Thai has been serving traditional Thai food since 1995. But the sushi bar deserves its due too. Order the fan favorite Ariel Special roll with a glass of plum wine.
Photo via Instagram / tongsthai
Kura Sushi 255 E. Basse Road, #384, (726) 208-0888, kurasushi.com The highly anticipated wait for SA’s first conveyor-belt sushi bar, Kura, came to an end earlier this year. The sushi bar located at the quarry is now up and running serving their famed handmade sushi, ramen and deserts. Kura’s expansion into San Antonio marks the ninth store the Japan-based restaurant has in Texas. Photo via Instagram / kurasushi_usa
Kura Sushi
255 E. Basse Road, #384, (726) 208-0888, kurasushi.com
The highly anticipated wait for SA’s first conveyor-belt sushi bar, Kura, came to an end earlier this year. The sushi bar located at the quarry is now up and running serving their famed handmade sushi, ramen and deserts. Kura’s expansion into San Antonio marks the ninth store the Japan-based restaurant has in Texas.
Photo via Instagram / kurasushi_usa
Botika 303 Pearl Parkway #111, (210) 670-7684, botikapearl.com Though Botika is so much more than just a sushi bar, Chef Geronimo Lopez and his team have an array of 12 sushi options, 6 rolls on the lunch and dinner menus respectively available at their restaurant. Botika’s focus on fine Japanese dining is complemented by an elaborate contemporary menu and dining room at a prime location in the Pearl. Photo via Instagram / botikapearl
Botika
303 Pearl Parkway #111, (210) 670-7684, botikapearl.com
Though Botika is so much more than just a sushi bar, Chef Geronimo Lopez and his team have an array of 12 sushi options, 6 rolls on the lunch and dinner menus respectively available at their restaurant. Botika’s focus on fine Japanese dining is complemented by an elaborate contemporary menu and dining room at a prime location in the Pearl.
Photo via Instagram / botikapearl
Sushi Haya 226 W Bitters Rd., (210) 370-9332, sushihayaus.com All-you-can-eat concept Sushi Haya has been in the works since last November, according to its social media accounts and opened its doors in mid-march. Sushi Haya's extensive menu offers bento boxes, rolls, sushi and sashimi, along with Japanese and hibachi entrees. The all-you-can-eat offer holds guests to a few standard rules, including a two-hour time limit. Photo via Instagram / sushihayasa
Sushi Haya
226 W Bitters Rd., (210) 370-9332, sushihayaus.com
All-you-can-eat concept Sushi Haya has been in the works since last November, according to its social media accounts and opened its doors in mid-march. Sushi Haya's extensive menu offers bento boxes, rolls, sushi and sashimi, along with Japanese and hibachi entrees. The all-you-can-eat offer holds guests to a few standard rules, including a two-hour time limit.
Photo via Instagram / sushihayasa
Suck It Asian Kitchen 1167 E. Commerce St., (210) 564-9062, chefsuckit.com Suck It restaurant group has spent the last couple years expanding their empire in San Antonio and while their most recent project: Suck It Mixology Bar May be getting may be getting the most attention right now, Suck It Asian Kitchen is still slinging out quality sushi rolls to delight San Antonians Photo via Instagram / stpaulsquare
Suck It Asian Kitchen
1167 E. Commerce St., (210) 564-9062, chefsuckit.com
Suck It restaurant group has spent the last couple years expanding their empire in San Antonio and while their most recent project: Suck It Mixology Bar May be getting may be getting the most attention right now, Suck It Asian Kitchen is still slinging out quality sushi rolls to delight San Antonians
Photo via Instagram / stpaulsquare
Yellowfish Sushi Multiple Locations, yellowfishsushi.com This self-proclaimed “Japamex sushi bar” features an extensive menu of traditional and not-so-traditional menu items, including fried and baked roll options. Photo via Instagram / yellowfishsushi
Yellowfish Sushi
Multiple Locations, yellowfishsushi.com
This self-proclaimed “Japamex sushi bar” features an extensive menu of traditional and not-so-traditional menu items, including fried and baked roll options.
Photo via Instagram / yellowfishsushi
Koi Kawa 4051 Broadway St, (210) 805-8111, koikawasushi.com Into nigiri and sashimi? Koi Kawa is the spot for you. Chilled tuna, mackerel, salmon, shrimp, squid and octopus rest atop lightly vinegared beds of sticky white rice in a delicious display of sushi chef artistry. Of course, the Broadway eatery offers an impressive selection of specialty rolls for those that prefer their sushi in that form. Photo via Instagram / koikawajapanese
Koi Kawa
4051 Broadway St, (210) 805-8111, koikawasushi.com
Into nigiri and sashimi? Koi Kawa is the spot for you. Chilled tuna, mackerel, salmon, shrimp, squid and octopus rest atop lightly vinegared beds of sticky white rice in a delicious display of sushi chef artistry. Of course, the Broadway eatery offers an impressive selection of specialty rolls for those that prefer their sushi in that form.
Photo via Instagram / koikawajapanese
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W. Hildebrand Ave., (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Since 1970, Niki’s Tokyo Inn has offered traditional Japanese tatami seating and a sushi bar you’ll want to score a seat in front of. Go solo, or take several friends, but get there early for the best results. Photo via Instagram / eat.food.travel.eat
Niki’s Tokyo Inn
819 W. Hildebrand Ave., (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn
Since 1970, Niki’s Tokyo Inn has offered traditional Japanese tatami seating and a sushi bar you’ll want to score a seat in front of. Go solo, or take several friends, but get there early for the best results.
Photo via Instagram / eat.food.travel.eat
Godai Sushi Bar & Japanese Restaurant 11203 West Ave., 210-348-6781, godaisushisa.com Tried-and-true Northside spot Godai has a classic Japanese menu: all the usual sushi suspects and an assortment of rice and noodle bowls. Photo via Instagram / yonggoro
Godai Sushi Bar & Japanese Restaurant
11203 West Ave., 210-348-6781, godaisushisa.com
Tried-and-true Northside spot Godai has a classic Japanese menu: all the usual sushi suspects and an assortment of rice and noodle bowls.
Photo via Instagram / yonggoro

Tags:

Related Slideshows

Food & Drink

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

Texas is the self-proclaimed barbecue capitol of the world. And who's going to argue with that? Like much of the state, San Antonio…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
20 slides
Food & Drink

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

We're almost halfway through 2022, and enough new dining options have sprouted up to change the face of the Alamo City's culinary…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx
28 slides
Food & Drink

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

You'll find little argument that chicken wings are the perfect pub food, and the Alamo City has no shortage of spots that…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps
26 slides
Food & Drink

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

San Antonians love their tacos, and they also love their tunes. That much was apparent at Taco Fest: Music Y Más, held Saturday…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
227 slides
Food & Drink

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone

There's something to be said for enjoying a high-quality meal while basking in your own company. While San Antonio operates with a…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15
27 slides
Food & Drink

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Every San Antonian has a shortlist of local dining spots they know and love, but some standouts and their chefs have managed…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Emily Hersh: Jardin 555 Funston Pl, (210) 338-5100, jardinsatx.com San Antonio chef Emily Hersh appeared as a contestant during the 20th season of Fox TV's Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns, hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Formerly of Jason Dady's Jardín Restaurant at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, Hersh now resides in NYC ahead of opening a new vegan barbecue concept. Photo courtesy of Emily Hersh
32 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us