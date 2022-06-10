Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining

San Antonio may be best known for homegrown specialties like Tex-Mex and barbecue, but that doesn't mean we shy away from celebrating other cuisines.



Case in point? Japanese and Japanese-inspired fare, especially sushi, are increasingly common in the Alamo City. We're talking anything from nigiri and sashimi to specialty rolls and chirashi.



If you're looking to nosh on sushi but don't know where to start, this list of essential spots will get you rolling. (Pun intended.)