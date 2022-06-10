Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining

Umiya
11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860
Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200.
Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar