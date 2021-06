Everyone we saw at San Antonio's Fiesta 2021 kickoff party at Hemisfair

Revelers turned up in a big way Thursday at Fiesta Fiesta, the launch event for San Antonio's annual citywide party.



The pandemic forced Fiesta's cancellation last year, and this year, it was delayed from spring until summer. By the festive mood at Hemisfair on Thursday, it's clear Alamo City residents are ready to make up for lost time.



Photos by Jaime Monzon