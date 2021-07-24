Everyone we saw at the grand reopening of the Bonham Exchange in San Antonio

Iconic downtown dance club the Bonham Exchange threw open its doors Friday, welcoming revelers for the first time in 16 months. The party marked the first phase of a three-day grand reopening celebration.



The LGBTQ-friendly venue closed during the onset of the pandemic and promised to reopen once vaccines were widely available. Its management made upgrades to the building during the downtime.



The reopening corresponded with the Bonham’s 40th year of operation. Real estate developer Arthur "Hap" Veltman established the club in 1981 to be a “safe space for everyone."



Photos by Julian Ledezma