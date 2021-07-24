Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

July 24, 2021 Slideshows » Arts

Everyone we saw at the grand reopening of the Bonham Exchange in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Iconic downtown dance club the Bonham Exchange threw open its doors Friday, welcoming revelers for the first time in 16 months. The party marked the first phase of a three-day grand reopening celebration.

The LGBTQ-friendly venue closed during the onset of the pandemic and promised to reopen once vaccines were widely available. Its management made upgrades to the building during the downtime.

The reopening corresponded with the Bonham’s 40th year of operation. Real estate developer Arthur "Hap" Veltman established the club in 1981 to be a “safe space for everyone."

Photos by Julian Ledezma 
OF 60
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
24 essential Texas beaches to visit before summer is over
San Antonio Current Staff24 images
10 unique Texas treehouses you can rent right now for a weekend glamping getaway
San Antonio Current Staff144 images
Everyone we saw celebrating vibrant local culture at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest
Sanford Nowlin102 images
These cute San Antonio dogs and cats are waiting to be adopted right now
San Antonio Current Staff65 images
1/60
Play Slideshow

Tags: Bonham Exchange, nightclub, grand reopening, opening night, opening party, San Antonio, downtown, LGBTQ clubs, Julian Ledezma, Arthur "Hap" Veltman, 40th anniversary, dance clubs, parties, gay nightlife, San Antonio club scene, dance clubs, Lee Haines, party, LGBTQ San Antonio, pandemic, covid, covid-19, coronavirus, vaccinations, renovations, remodeling

Additional Arts Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Fiesta San Antonio-worthy duct tape dress wins Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest Read More

  2. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  3. San Antonio-based designer Angelina Mata hosts weeklong luxury pop-up shop in Southtown Read More

  4. Peacock Alley San Antonio holding free screening of iconic '80s flick Purple Rain this weekend Read More

  5. San Antonio's Briscoe Museum offers educational family fun for National Day of the Cowboy Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation