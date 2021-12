Everything we saw during Khruangbin's second mind-bending night at San Antonio's Tobin Center

On Sunday, Houston trio Khruangbin played a second night at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, treating the sold-out crowd to its trippy musical kaleidoscope that draws inspiration from Asian music, reggae, funk, R&B and more.



Here are some of the amazing sights we took in as the band performed its out-of-this-world tunes atop platforms that looked, appropriately enough, like flying saucers.



Photos by Jaime Monzon