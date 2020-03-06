Female-Owned San Antonio Restaurants You Should've Tried By Now 

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
La Botanica
2911 N St Mary's St, (210) 716-0702, vivalabotanica.com
Rebel Mariposa launched this St. Mary’s Strip fave in 2015, introducing the city to plant-based, Mexican-inspired dishes like oyster mushroom ceviche, empanadas and molletes topped with spicy cabbage tinga. Her restaurant also became a safe space for several San Antonio communities — LGBTQ groups, artists and activists.
Photo by pepperdaisuki via Instagram / labotanicasa
Eastside Kitchenette
2119 I-35, (210) 507-2568, eastsidekitchenette.com
Years after keeping Brindles Awesome Ice Cream running and making locals fed with these cold treats, Jenn White decided to venture to a savory route in the food business. Alongside husband Jeff White, this local chef opened Eastside Kitchenette to mu ch acclaim in 2019.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.foodie
Bakery Lorraine
Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
Anne Ng, along with husband Jeremy Mandrell and business partner Charlie Biedenharn, has kept San Antonio happy with colorful and tasty macarons, beautiful tarts and perfectly laminated croissants through Bakery Lorraine’s growing presence across SA.
Photo via Instagram / bakery_lorraine
The Good Kind
1127 S St Mary's St, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
An extension of TimTheGirl Catering, The Good Kind is the brick-and-mortar project of Tim McDiarmid, a well-respected James Beard fellow. She also oversees events at the Ivy Hall. Yep, Tim the Girl is a busy girl.
Photo via Instagram / goodkindsouthtown
The Jerk Shack
117 Matyear St, (210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
The Jerk Shack, an instant SA favorite, is headed by Lattoia Massey and her husband Cornelius. The culinary couple met while serving in the military and ended up in SA when Lattoia studied at the Culinary Institute of America-San Antonio. Thank goodness she did, since that means San Antonio gets to enjoy flavorful Jamaican bites.
Photo via Instagram / natturaveragefoodie
Go Vegan San Antonio
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 729-5400, facebook.com/GoVeganSa
Tara Best has been letting San Antonians enjoy vegan-friendly bites that will have you wondering how it’s not the real thing. After she and her family adopted a vegan lifestyle, she and husband Akeem opened a food truck specializing in vegan twists on mac ‘n’ cheese and chicken & waffles. Made fresh with plant-based products and natural ingredients, consider Go Vegan your best bet to supporting this biracial family and eat tasty, yet healthy bites while doing so.
Photo via Instagram / govegansatx
Cake Thieves Bakery
Available around San Antonio, instagram.com/cakethievesbakery
Vegan desserts? Yep, it’s a thing — and these treats are brought to you by Lauren O’Connor and Kia Geronimo. The dynamic duo are co-owners of Cake Thieves Bakery, which serves up vegan desserts that are served at coffeeshops throughout the city.
Photo via Instagram / cakethievesbakery
Viva Villa
905 Dolorosa, (210) 987-8482, vivavillatacos.com
La Familia Cortez, the family behind Mi Tierra, Viva Villa and more, have made their mark in San Antonio’s culture. But Chef Cariño Cortez, a third-generation family member, has made a mark all on her own. She currently serves as the project manager for La Familia Cortez Restaurants — and she’s a hell of a chef.
Photo via Instagram / chefcarinocortez
Brew’s Lee Tea
4009 Broadway St, (210) 598-0068, brewsleetea.com
Frances Lee and co. have been busy whipping up house-made bubble teas at this Boardwalk on Broadway hot spot since it opened in 2017. Since then, the cozy tea shop has also added small Asian bites to its menu. Lee is also a passionate baker, illustrator and designer.
Photo via Instagram / brewsleetea
The Friendly Spot Ice House
943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Southtown’s Friendly Spot is only as friendly as its leading lady, Jody Newman. She and husband Steve also operate B&D Ice House and Hills & Dales Ice House. So yep, she knows how to manage a solid watering hole.
Photo via Instagram / skylinedronetx
Pharm Table
106 Auditorium Cir, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com
Vegetable-forward, Ayurvedic and inventive, Pharm Table is the brainchild of Elizabeth Johnson, a former Culinary Institute of America instructor and perennial boss lady.
Photo via Instagram / marcelafreeman
Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas
2603 SE Military Dr #106, (210) 314-3111, facebook.com/LunaRosaTx
After a teaching career, Chef Iris Ornelas decided to go into the food business. Consider it a blessing that she did, since the Puerto Rican woman opened up this South Side gem. The Caribbean Nachos are all you need to try to know that Luna Rosa is the real deal.
Photo via Instagram / hungrytravelingmama
Ming’s Thing
5249 McCullough Ave, (210) 570-6318, mingsthing.com
A few years after her husband landed a gig as an instructor at the CIA, Ming Qian she launched a new business, years after owning a restaurant in Beijing. The aptly named Ming’s Thing operates a catering company, a pop-up food stand at the Pearl Farmers Market and a noodle bar in Olmos Park.
Photo via Instagram / stephenseating
Bird Bakery
5912 Broadway St, (210) 804-2473, birdbakery.com
We’ll call her by her name, any time. Elizabeth Chambers, a San Antonio native, actress and wife of actor Armie Hammer, opened Alamo Heights Bird Bakery in 2012. The cute-as-can-be shop has grown to include Dallas locations. Peep her Instagram, where she’ll share photos of her visits to the bakery.
Photo via Instagram / the.weekend.foodie
Clementine
2195 NW Military Hwy, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Alongside husband and chef John Russ, Elise Russ brings her longtime love for desserts to Clementine, where she serves as an owner and pastry chef. She brings years of experience in the food biz both in the Alamo City and beyond.
Photo via Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
Crawfish King
15879 I-35 Frontage Road, Selma, (210) 444-9343, facebook.com
Anyone who loves crawfish will want to get acquainted with this Selma spot. This food truck, which is also available through Favor, has all sorts of seafood and is brought to you by owner Ashley Chanthadara.
Photo via Instagram / 210culturesa
Miss Chickpea’s Bakeshop
8065 Callaghan Road, (210) 993-0748, misschickpeas.com
A new vegan food wave has arrived in San Antonio, and chefs like Tatiana Martinez of Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop are leading the way. She’s all about delicious and beautiful pastries without using animal products.
Photo via Instagram / misschickpeasbakeshop
5 Points Local
1017 N Flores St, (210) 267-2652, 5pointslocal.com
Opened by Lisa Avestas, 5 Points local has been sustainable, gluten-free, veggie friendly fare with a side in-house yoga since 2016. Avestas is also the mastermind behind the quirky, yet delectable gem that is The Cove.
Photo via Instagram / contessaafowler
Bistr09
6106 Broadway St, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
Chef Lisa Astorga-Watel shares kitchen duties with husband and lauded chef Damien Watel at this refreshing eatery in Alamo Heights. She also led Southtown favorite Bite before closing the restaurant in 2020.
Photo via Instagram / bistr09
The Point Park & Eats
24188 Boerne Stage Road, (210) 251-3380, parkatthepoint.com
Led by Denise Aguirre, the food truck park has helped launch several businesses out of their Boerne Stage Road outpost. Aguirre also manages East Side gem Dignowity Meats.
Photo via Instagram / thepointpark
The Bread Box
555 W Bitters Road #115, (210) 277-8612, thebreadboxsa.com
After years in the local food business, Tina Kent and husband Lucas decided to pursue their own venture — The Bread Box. Since its 2015 opening, the bread-only bakery turned café is all about natural ingredients and Texan flours with the Kents at the helm.
Photo via Instagram / wonderphotosa
Moroccan Bites
5718 Evers Road, (210) 706-9700, moroccanbitestagine.com
After surviving Hurricane Katrina and moving to Texas, owner Latifa Ghafai decided to bring Moroccan cuisine to SA in hopes of sharing the beauty of the culture with the community. With the help of her children, Ghafai’s Leon Valley restaurant offers a variety of dishes from the cuisine, made with organic fruits and vegetables as well as halal meat.
Photo via Instagram / siempre_sanantonio
Loop 107 Burgers, Bakery and More
11505 Loop 107, Adkins, (210) 649-2300, loop107burgers.com
Owned by Trina Hayes-Davis, the eatery serves up "country dining at its finest" with items like burgers and other American bites. Regulars will tell you to try the onion rings or one of the fried pies, and you honestly can't go wrong with either one. Even if you're not in the area, this Far East Side spot will surely satisfy your hunger.
Photo via Instagram / loop107burgers
Chocollazo
Multiple locations, chocollazo.com
Mary Collazo has been delighting chocolate lovers with house-made, over-the-top desserts since her food truck days. She has a flagship store on Broadway and another in Hemisfair.
Photo via Instagram / chocollazo
Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen
1816 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 226-2200, facebook.com/maharperscreolekitchen
Owned by New Orleans native Alice “Ma” Harper, who learned to cook when she needed to help feed her 15 siblings, this Creole kitchen has been serving — and satisfying — local diners for decades. If you need any more reason to respect this badass chef, Harper turned to the food business after retiring from the U.S. Air Force. She was a mechanic for 21 years.
Photo via Instagram / sageofthe_ink93
Los Barrios
4223 Blanco Road, (210) 732-6017, losbarriosrestaurant.com
Since its inception in 1979, Los Barrios has been a female-led endeavor first launched by Viola Barrios. Nowadays, Diana Barrios Trevino has grown the restaurant to include La Hacienda, Viola’s Ventanas and La Hacienda Scenic Loop.
Photo via Instagram / losbarriosrestaurant
Coffeecionado
502 W Mitchell St, (210) 618-3654, coffeecionado.coffee
This South Side coffee shop does more than just serve delicious java, it also hypes female empowerment in its business model. Owner Patricia Butler is all about that, given that the Colombian coffee is grown and served by women.
Photo via Instagram / coffeecionadolife
Williams Confectionery Crafts
12107 Toepperwein Road #5A, Live Oak, (210) 967-5200, williamsconfectionerycraftscafe.com
Live Oak can mean quite a drive for many locals, but it's worth it to dine at Williams Confectionary Crafts. With breakfast, lunch and dessert options that truly taste like your mom or granny made it, owner Joyce Williams keeps the authentic homemade bites coming since its 2006 opening. You'll feel right at home here with these too-delicious servings and of course Williams' care.
Photo via Instagram / lauranicole07
Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie
946 N Loop 1604 W #145, (210) 545-2200, delicechocolatier.com
Susana Mijares bakes up treats from Délice from this North Side bakery alongside her husband Nacho Aguirre. Yes, these desserts look as good as they taste!
Photo via Instagram / delice_sanantonio
Rosario’s
Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Lisa Wong has shared the gospel of Tex-Mex in Southtown, the Northside and at the airport at all three Rosario’s locations. No matter what you munch on, it’s always a good choice to wash your meal down with a margarita.
Photo via Instagram / eat.sanantonio
La Taza Coffee
15060 San Pedro Ave, (210) 757-3728, facebook.com/latazajava
Corrina Perez turned La Taza, which opened in 2007, into an office where she could go grade papers and plan for her week, and an art gallery where her oldest could sell his photography work. She took ownership of the shop in 2017 when previous owner Judth Haney retired.
Photo via Instagram / soylasofi
Carmens De La Calle
320 N Flores St, (210) 281-4349, carmensdelacalle.com
Carmens De La Calle may be the epitome of Spanish culture, but the venue is actually owned by a black woman named Paula Sullivan. After years on the St. Mary’s Strip, the bar moved downtown in late 2014 after being closed for a year and has thrived ever since with Sullivan at the helm. With support from the spirit of downtown, Carmens serves globally-inspired dishes and hosts live musicians regularly.
Photo via Instagram / abbeydominion
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
5700 Wurzbach Road, (210) 647-7274, sari-sari-satx.com
Originally opened by Imelda and Adam Valenzuela, the couple’s daughter, Camille De Los Reyes, now manages the Bandera and Wurzbach intersection favorite. It’s both a market and restaurant.
Photo via Instagram / stine.eats