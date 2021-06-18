Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

June 18, 2021 Slideshows » News

Five beautiful houses for sale in and around San Antonio's historic Monte Vista neighborhood 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
The north-of-downtown Monte Vista Historic District was one of several tony  neighborhoods that sprouted up during San Antonio's "Gilded Age," from 1890 to 1930.

The area earned its historic designation in 1975, and it remains a desirable location for folks eager to embrace the charm of old-school residential architecture. Nearby neighborhoods, including Alta Vista and Beacon Hill, have also flourished as people moved in to renovate their similarly alluring homes.

We rounded up five breathtaking houses now on the market in and around Monte Vista, from a lovingly restored bungalow with a loft for under $400,000 all the way up to a $1.2 million rock house with a lush garden and loads of 1930s charm.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 92
PREV NEXT
936 W Mulberry
$399,000
Skip ad in
502 W Rosewood Ave
$799,000
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
225 E Lullwood Ave
$1,229,000
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
801 W Mulberry Ave
$399,000
Skip ad in
523 W Mistletoe Ave
$464,900
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
This San Antonio home for sale has octopus ceiling beams, circular doorways and color-shifting lights
San Antonio Current Staff21 images
This beautifully restored house for sale in Dignowity Hill started out as a water damaged wreck
San Antonio Current Staff34 images
A literal castle is now for sale in San Antonio's Monticello Park Historic District
San Antonio Current Staff40 images
Everyone we saw at the San Antonio Juneteenth Association's 2021 Texas Freedom Festival
San Antonio Current Staff77 images
1/92
936 W Mulberry
$399,000
Play Slideshow

Tags: Houses for Sale in San Antonio, Houses for sale in Monte Vista, Houses for sale downtown, downtown properties, downtown living, Beacon Hill, Alta Vista, Historical Neighborhoods, Historic Districts, 1920s homes, 1930s homes, 1900s homes, San Antonio architecture, texas architecture, Old San Antonio, Gilded Age, homes for sale in San Antonio

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Viral Grad, 'F*ck Greg Abbott': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and its staff as punishment for Democrats’ walkout on elections bill Read More

  3. Texas expands access to medical cannabis — but advocates say it’s not enough Read More

  4. San Antonio high school graduation walk goes viral after student shows off revealing dress under robe Read More

  5. Tweet from Julián Castro advisor calling out Gov. Abbott for funding a wall but not utility relief goes viral Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation