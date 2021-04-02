No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

April 02, 2021

Five cute tiny houses for sale right now in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Tiny house living may not be for everybody, but the interest in downsized dwellings certainly doesn't appear to be losing steam. The big hype around tiny houses is driven by a variety of factors, ranging from the desire to live debt free to people being more conscious of their carbon footprints, according to real estate experts.

Whether or not you're ready to dramatically cut the size of your dwelling, these pint-sized places do make for fascinating online tours. We rounded up five cute San Antonio homes that pack a lot into 700 square feet or less.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
3312 Monterey St
$130,000
350 Laverne Ave
$129,000
606 Potomac
$89,900
622 S San Ignacio Ave
$145,000
1006 W Rosewood Ave
$169,000
3312 Monterey St
$130,000
Tags: tiny houses, small living, homes, realtor, real estate, tiny homes, small, san antonio, texas, places to live, San Antonio tiny houses, homes for sale, San Antonio homes for sale, San Antonio architecture, downsizing, small homes, homes under 1,000 square feet, homes under 700 square feet, affordable homes

