October 26, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Country music legend George Strait has been trying to sell his Santa Fe-style home in the exclusive Dominion neighborhood since 2018, and as part of that quest, he's slashed its price for the third time in as many years.
In the latest price adjustment, Strait shaved $600,000 from the hilltop property's sales tag, dropping it to $6.9 million. That comes after he cut the price to $7.5 million in January — a quarter off the $10 million he originally sought for it.
The King of Country undertook the first reduction back in 2019, when he dropped the asking price for the three-bedroom home to $8.9 million.
Despite the continued price slide, the 8,000-square-foot mansion remains a San Antonio showstopper. Designed by sculptor-turned-architect Bill Tull, the home features custom stained glass and murals, 14 hand-sculpted fireplaces and a safe room that looks like a bank vault from a Western movie.
.