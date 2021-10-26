Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 26, 2021 Slideshows » News

George Strait cuts the sale price on his San Antonio mansion — again 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Country music legend George Strait has been trying to sell his Santa Fe-style home in the exclusive Dominion neighborhood since 2018, and as part of that quest, he's slashed its price for the third time in as many years.

In the latest price adjustment, Strait shaved $600,000 from the hilltop property's sales tag, dropping it to $6.9 million. That comes after he cut the price to $7.5 million in January — a quarter off the $10 million he originally sought for it.

The King of Country undertook the first reduction back in 2019, when he dropped the asking price for the three-bedroom home to $8.9 million.

Despite the continued price slide, the 8,000-square-foot mansion remains a San Antonio showstopper. Designed by sculptor-turned-architect Bill Tull, the home features custom stained glass and murals, 14 hand-sculpted fireplaces and a safe room that looks like a bank vault from a Western movie.

This home is listed by Tamara Strait with Phyllis Browning Company.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 50
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A San Antonio neurosurgeon is selling this restored 1928 home near the Monte Vista neighborhood
San Antonio Current Staff40 images
A former home of one-time San Antonio Spur LaMarcus Aldridge is now for sale
San Antonio Current Staff52 images
The historic home of San Antonio real estate magnate Charles Carstens is for sale
San Antonio Current Staff49 images
San Antonio poet and former Trinity Press director Barbara Ras is selling this colorful 1930s home
San Antonio Current Staff30 images
1/50
Play Slideshow

Tags: George Strait, stars' homes, country singers' homes, San Antonio homes for sale, San Antonio houses for sale, homes in the Dominion, million dollar homes, Hill Country architecture, Texas architecture, San Antonio architecture, Santa Fe-style homes, dream homes, king of country, country singers, country legend, homes with safe rooms, houses for sale in San Antonio, homes for sale in San Antonio, Bill Tull, Hill Country Homes, unique homes

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Report: Texas' Louie Gohmert among GOP lawmakers who met with Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers Read More

  2. Long-running San Antonio water park Splashtown may become car dealership after zoning change Read More

  3. Here’s what we know about booster shots for Moderna’s and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccines Read More

  4. Texas is among the top 5 states where people tweet about wanting to quit their stupid-ass jobs Read More

  5. Enrollment at Texas’ public universities inches ahead of community colleges for the first time since 1990s Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation