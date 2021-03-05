International markets every San Antonio foodie should know

Any foodie knows that moment when you stare into your fridge, searching for inspiration, only to come up short because none of your usual recipes sound like they'd hit the spot. It may be time to hit one of SA's many and varied international markets.



Spend an hour wandering any of these groceries and exploring produce, meats and pantry items from faraway places, and we can almost guarantee you'll have a spark of culinary inspiration. For some folks, that inspiration may trying a new and unfamiliar ingredient. Others may want to recreate family recipes they fondly remember from childhood.



Either way, these diverse and fascinating markets are bound to get your creative juices flowing.