March 05, 2021

International markets every San Antonio foodie should know 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Any foodie knows that moment when you stare into your fridge, searching for inspiration, only to come up short because none of your usual recipes sound like they'd hit the spot. It may be time to hit one of SA's many and varied international markets.

Spend an hour wandering any of these groceries and exploring produce, meats and pantry items from faraway places, and we can almost guarantee you'll have a spark of culinary inspiration. For some folks, that inspiration may trying a new and unfamiliar ingredient. Others may want to recreate family recipes they fondly remember from childhood.

Either way, these diverse and fascinating markets are bound to get your creative juices flowing.
Asia Supermarket
4925 Windsor Hill, (210) 455-2860, facebook.com/AsiaSupermarketTX
Relatively new on the scene, this large scale grocery that opened in late 2019 is worth a trek to the Northeast side. Along with the expected variety of Asian snacks, you can pick up a variety of imported produce or even a whole roasted hog.
Photo via Instagram / mrspmac01
Tokyo Mart
825 W. Hildebrand Ave., (210) 736-2111, facebook.com/Tokyo-Mart-162864627081528
Don’t be fooled by its diminutive size — Tokyo Mart packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to stock up on Pocky and pizza-flavored potato chips or prep some scratch-made yakisoba, you’ll find what you need on the shelves, plus delightful tchotchkes and authentic Japanese teaware. Plus, you can get your fresh sushi fix from Niki’s Tokyo Inn next door.
Photo via Instagram / ana.kin.skywalker
Shahi IndoPak Grocery
20323 Huebner Rd, (210) 481-2225, facebook.com/shahigrocerySATX
This friendly spot specializes in spices from the subcontinent and even has produce and a fresh meat market.
Photo via Facebook / Shahi Grocery
Dang Corp
447 McCarty Rd, (210) 314-7588, facebook.com/dangcorptx
This Asian Pacific market offers up an assortment of fresh goods including seafood and produce. Snag a CBD-infused boba tea to sip while you peruse the super-packed shelves.
Photo via Instagram / dangcorptx
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery
5700 Wurzbach Road, (210) 647-7274, sari-sari-satx.com
This hybrid restaurant-market-bakery serves up authentic Filipino fare and lets you try your hand at the cuisine with the help of quality ingredients.
Photo via Instagram / ricosuavehhh
Culebra Meat Market
Multiple Locations, N/A, culebrameatmarkets.com/home.html
This mom and pop chain boasts that ‘there’s always a store near you,’ and with nearly 20 SA locations, that’s no lie. Stop in for Latin pantry items, snacks, drink or hot prepared foods such as barbacoa. Prepare to wait on the weekends.
Photo via Instagram / culebra_meatmarket_nacogdoches
Ali Baba International Food Market
9307 Wurzbach Road, (210) 691-1111, alibabasanantonio.com
Situated in the back of a Wurzbach strip mall with its own bevy of Middle Eastern restaurants, Ali Baba has a massive stock of halal and kosher butchery, fresh vegetables and breads, teas and bulk options for nuts and grains.
Photo via Instagram, 2live_jkrew
Manpasand International Food Market
3727 Colony Dr, (210) 462-7111
This sizable and tidy Indo-Pakistani grocery is set up inside a former big box store, which gives it enough space to offer a cafe serving snack foods and even stock some Middle Eastern items.
Photo via Facebook / Manpasand International food Market sanantonio
Seoul Asian Market & Cafe
1027 Rittiman Road #101, (210) 822-1529, facebook.com
This market provides enough kimchi for days, both freshly made in-store and packaged for you to enjoy at home.
Photo via Instagram, diaryofscott
Aryana Halal Meat Market
8114 Fredericksburg Rd, (726) 999-3893, facebook.com/aryanahalalmeatmarket
Stroll on into this middle eastern grocery for halal meat, fresh veggies and Afghan dry fruits. Mango lovers should definitely have this place on their go-to list — the spot offers them nearly year-round.
Photo via Facebook / Aryana Halal
Las Americas Latin Market
6623 San Pedro Ave, (210) 340-2747, facebook.com/DDZ-Latin-Market-116233263575791
From yucca chips to banana leaves, Las Americas Latin Market is packed full of goodies and snacks whether you’re looking for flavors from Peru, Puerto Rico, Colombia — or somewhere in between.
Photo via Instagram / vegana.sa
Sasha's European Market
8023 Callaghan Road, (210) 348-7788, russiansanantonio.com
With a selection of Polish, Russian, German and plenty others, Sasha's has your Eastern European needs covered. Whether you're fixin' for some stuffed cabbage or pierogies, they've got the sausages and sauerkraut that you're looking for.
Photo via Instagram, will2442
EL Equatorial Market
6829 Bandera Road, (210) 530-4612, elequatorialmarketllc.com
Look no further for African and Caribbean beverages, spices, vegetables and more.
Photo via Facebook / El Equatorial Market LLC
Himalayan Bazar
8466 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 614-8600, facebook.com
The South Asia-oriented market offers food items like spices and vegetables as well as goods like saris and prayer items.
Photo via Facebook / Himalayan Bazar
Tim's Oriental & Seafood Market
7015 Bandera Road #8, (210) 523-1688, facebook.com
Stocked with frozen entrees, tons of sake, a plethora of noodles and snacks, Tim's has stuffed aisles full of Asian favorites. Don't miss out on their selection of veggies, seafood, pork belly and roasted duck, for which Tim's is especially renowned.
Photo via Instagram, tims_oriental_market
Minnano Japanese Grocery
7460 Callaghan Road # 310, (210) 340-7900, facebook.com/minnano.japanesegrocery
Minnano is a necessity for all things Japanese, from food and collectibles to cosmetics and books.
Photo via Facebook / Minnano Japanese Grocery
Boricua Food Market
1015 Rittiman Rd #109, (210) 368-9667, boricua-food-market.business.site
You could easily spend an hour perusing the aisles of this Fort Sam Houston-area market, where the shelves are jam-packed with snacks and pantry items from Puerto Rico, Jamaica and the Carribean islands.
Photo via Instagram / spacencruz327
Pearl of the Orient Philippine Market
7327 W US Hwy 90 # 1, (210) 673-7678, facebook.com/Pearloftheorientphilippinemarket
This market offers grocery and pantry items as well as ready-to-eat meals made in house daily. Folks rave about the market’s lumpia, which can be purchased in a family size for a fresh, hot weekday meal.
Photo via Facebook / Pearl of the Orient Philippine Market
Evans Groceries
21003 Encino Commons #104, (210) 495-2527, facebook.com/evansgroceries
The name may not suggest this is an Indian market, but the friendly proprietors specialize in spices, snack foods and limited produce selections from the subcontinent.
Photo via Instagram / Evans Groceries
India Store
5751 Evers Road, (210) 681-3100
India Store is stocked with South Asian favorites, including an aisle dedicated to spices, every conceivable variety of rice, dates and more, and is even home to a popular eyebrow threading business, Aesthetic Threading.
Photo via Facebook / Aesthetic Threading
Tabares Philippine Market
912 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, (210) 314-6330, facebook.com
You’ll feel like you’re eating at a Filipino grandma’s house, the food is just that delicious.
Photo via Instagram / crey29
International Food Market
2451 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 821-6451, facebook.com
¡Oye! Eat like you’re in Latin America or the Caribbean with this market’;s must-try products.
Photo via Instagram, gloriabrenes
Vietnam Market
5360 Walzem Road, (210) 653-9911, facebook.com
A matcha-infused Kit Kat is only one of many varieties of snacks you can find and try at Vietnam Market.
Photo via Instagram, hilaryhaymaker
Hung Phong Oriental Market
243 Remount Dr., (210) 655-8448, facebook.com
Pick up some fresh dragonfruit or Asian-style pork and seasonings.
Photo via Instagram, sherrthepilot
La Garita Grocery & Café
8333 Culebra Road #203, (210) 375-3187, facebook.com
If you’re in the mood for a fun new, meal, La Garita is the place to go. In addition to their delicious menu of authentic meals, don’t forget to stock up on groceries to create something scrumptious at home.
Photo via Instagram, san.antonio.stephanie
Asia Supermarket
4925 Windsor Hill, (210) 455-2860, facebook.com/AsiaSupermarketTX
Relatively new on the scene, this large scale grocery that opened in late 2019 is worth a trek to the Northeast side. Along with the expected variety of Asian snacks, you can pick up a variety of imported produce or even a whole roasted hog.
Photo via Instagram / mrspmac01
