It's Hard to Believe This Hacienda for Sale in San Antonio Was Built 5 Years Ago, Not 150 

June 18, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
It's not easy to build a modern house that successfully evokes a much earlier era. Think about how many end up looking tacky — either Frankenstein-style mishmashes or uninviting abominations that belong in a theme park rather than a residential neighborhood.
But whoever built this five-year-old hacienda in Terrell Hills somehow got the blend of old and new pretty much right.
At first glance, the 3,800-square-foot property looks like it might have been magically transported from a Spanish vineyard. After all, the vaulted wood ceilings, arched passages and hand-painted tiles all seem like they're of another time and place. So do the carved wooden shutters, rustic chandeliers and courtyard fountain.
Then your eye lands on features such as a vent hood over the cooking range that's hidden under classic-style plasterwork. Or modern cabinetwork that's stained just the right color not to stand out from its more rustic surroundings.
Take a tour and see if you can spot the myriad modern touches subtly worked into the Old World style.
This home is listed by Rosa Huff
with Corie Properties.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.