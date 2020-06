It's Hard to Believe This Hacienda for Sale in San Antonio Was Built 5 Years Ago, Not 150 

It's not easy to build a modern house that successfully evokes a much earlier era. Think about how many end up looking tacky — either Frankenstein-style mishmashes or uninviting abominations that belong in a theme park rather than a residential neighborhood.But whoever built this five-year-old hacienda in Terrell Hills somehow got the blend of old and new pretty much right.At first glance, the 3,800-square-foot property looks like it might have been magically transported from a Spanish vineyard. After all, the vaulted wood ceilings, arched passages and hand-painted tiles all seem like they're of another time and place. So do the carved wooden shutters, rustic chandeliers and courtyard fountain.Then your eye lands on features such as a vent hood over the cooking range that's hidden under classic-style plasterwork. Or modern cabinetwork that's stained just the right color not to stand out from its more rustic surroundings.Take a tour and see if you can spot the myriad modern touches subtly worked into the Old World style.This home is listed by Rosa Huff with Corie Properties.