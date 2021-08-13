Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

August 13, 2021 Slideshows » News

San Antonio artist Larry Brooks is selling his colorful home, and it comes with a sky mural 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
The art of San Antonio artist and illustrator Larry Brooks is infused with Texas and his love of the Southwest, according to his online bio. And the vibrant colors of those regions are on full display in the Mahncke Park house he recently put on the market for $500,000.

The two-story home, built in 1923, is drenched in vivid pigment inside and out, and we're not just talking about the walls. Among Brooks' artistic flourishes, he added a mural of the sky on the living room ceiling, and added designs to the blades of the ceiling fans there and in the master bedroom.

"He painted on pretty much anything he could," real estate agent Kimberly Bragman said of Brooks' personal touches to the three-bedroom, two-bath property.

And if a buyer wants any of the artist's framed paintings to go along with the house — among them, portraits of Boston terriers and a kitchen painting of peas in a pod — those can be negotiated into the price, Bragman added.

This home is listed by Kimberly Bragman with Phyllis Browning Co.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
OF 25
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
This San Antonio-area home for sale is an '80s time capsule with a conversation pit
San Antonio Current Staff38 images
These 10 houses for sale in San Antonio come with over-the-top swimming pools
San Antonio Current Staff151 images
San Antonio painter Yolix Luna is selling this stylish 1960s home — and some of her art is staying
San Antonio Current Staff29 images
This sprawling midcentury San Antonio home started as a one-bedroom hunting cabin
San Antonio Current Staff41 images
1/25
Play Slideshow

Tags: Larry Brooks, Time capsule homes, San Antonio homes for sale, homes for sale in San Antonio, San Antonio houses for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, art homes, 1920s homes, homes in Mahncke Park, artistic homes, unique homes, eccentric homes, homes with murals, southwestern colors, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, 78209, two-story homes, hundred year old home, dream home, San Antonio artists

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Analysis: Abbott's mishandling of COVID-19 may become his biggest liability — if Dems seize on it Read More

  2. San Antonio's Northside ISD still isn't requiring masks after the county's court victory over Abbott Read More

  3. San Antonio-based company will pay out $420,000 over alleged harassment of Black employees Read More

  4. 'I am frightened by what is coming': Texas hospitals could soon be overwhelmed by COVID-19 caseload, officials say Read More

  5. Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours. Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation