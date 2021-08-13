San Antonio artist Larry Brooks is selling his colorful home, and it comes with a sky mural 

August 13, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
The art of San Antonio artist and illustrator Larry Brooks is infused with Texas and his love of the Southwest, according to his online bio
. And the vibrant colors of those regions are on full display in the Mahncke Park house he recently put on the market for $500,000.
The two-story home, built in 1923, is drenched in vivid pigment inside and out, and we're not just talking about the walls. Among Brooks' artistic flourishes, he added a mural of the sky on the living room ceiling, and added designs to the blades of the ceiling fans there and in the master bedroom.
"He painted on pretty much anything he could," real estate agent Kimberly Bragman said of Brooks' personal touches to the three-bedroom, two-bath property.
And if a buyer wants any of the artist's framed paintings to go along with the house — among them, portraits of Boston terriers and a kitchen painting of peas in a pod — those can be negotiated into the price, Bragman added.
