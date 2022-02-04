San Antonio Black-owned restaurants and businesses you can support right now 

BaySeas Seafood 13954 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 314-5219, bayseascatfishhouse.com
BaySeas has everything you need if you’re craving catfish. From catfish sandwiches to catfish and shrimp to a family catfish platter, there is no better place in San Antonio for those who love the southern delicacy.
Photo via Instagram / bayseas_market
Sauce’s Southern Kitchen 1916 Austin Hwy, (210) 577-6396, saucessouthernkitchen.com
Sauce’s Southern Kitchen’s been serving authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine to San Antonio residents since 2015. You can expect classics like gumbo, catfish, and jambalaya that’s so good that you’d think you’re in the heart of the Big Easy. It’s the perfect spot to check out during the Mardi Gras season.
Photo via Facebook/ Suaces Southern Kitchen SA
Studio See 1409 E Commerce St, [email protected], facebook.com/studioseee
Studio See Tattoo on the city’s east side is the one stop shop for tattoos and piercings. The newly opened shop has rave reviews, and is currently accepting appointments.
Photo via Instagram / studioseee
Stop Playing Studios 2450 Babcock Rd, (254) 722-7635, stopplaying.net
Stop Playing Studios is a one-of-a-kind concept. Aspiring hip-hop, R&B, and NeoSoul artists can receive a free consultation and pay only $25 to rent the studio for recording sessions. Artists can also reserve a studio to record podcasts and even music videos, and the audio quality is top-notch.
Photo via Instagram / stopplayingstudios
Joyez Beauty Salon 9703 Bandera Rd, (210) 592-9878, vagaro.com/joyezsalonspa
Adrienne Velazquez is a master hairstylist with 25 years of experience. She opened her new salon not only as a business venture but also with a mission to educate clients on healthy hair and skincare routines and products. Joyez offers an array of services and is currently accepting new clients.
Photo via Facebook / Joyez Salon Spa
Asukar Specialty Cakes 700 N St Marys St, (210) 764-9614, myasukar.com
Asukar is the place for extravagant custom-made cakes. From wedding cakes to birthday cakes to even corporate gifting, Asukar will bake and design a cake with details specific to your needs. What’s incredible is that their cakes taste better than they look, and that’s saying something.
Photo by Ana Isabel Photography
Style Therapy 1010 S Flores Ste 108, (210) 504-7449, herstyletherapy.org
Formerly “HerStyle,” this Southtown women’s clothing boutique specializes in trendy and contemporary pieces. Style Therapy carries clothing and accessories for all occasions — whether it’s a big night out, an anniversary, or even your best friend’s wedding, Style Therapy has just what you need.
Photo via Facebook / Her Story Boutique Online
In the Eye of the Beholder Art Gallery 1917 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 600-4141, facebook.com/Eye-of-the-Beholder-Art-Gallery-Studio
Located in historic Government Hill, In the Eye of the Beholder aims to champion Black artists. But the gallery will exhibit the artwork of anyone who shares owner Maria M. Williams’ passion for her craft, making it a truly inclusive and unique art gallery in San Antonio.
Photo via Instagram / intheeye_gallery
Alamo Kitchens 11825 West Ave Ste. 102, (210) 909-9988, alamokitchens.com
The commercial kitchen for rent is the brainchild of founder Tracie Shelton. A business consultant for most of her life, she realized that many aspiring food entrepreneurs didn't have access to commercial kitchens and couldn't produce their delicious products on a grand scale. And from this realization, Alamo Kitchens was born.
Photo via Instagram / alamokitchenstx
NOM-MOC-NI Art Gallery 1100 Broadway Ste. 301, instagram.com/nommocni
Swerv O’Harold, the San Antonio artist behind clothing line Orange Noir is at it again, opening an art gallery and multi-use space off Broadway. Be sure to check their Instagram account frequently for info on the latest exhibitions and reserve tickets to events.
Photo via Instagram / nommocni
Mi Roti 312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, miroti210.com
Chef Nicola Blaque’s restaurant Mi Roti brings the flavors of Caribbean street food to San Antonio. With bold flavors like their jerk chicken, pepper shrimp or curry chickpeas with potatoes, Mi Roti has tasty options for everyone. Don’t forget the Masala Fries — trust us.
Photo via Instagram / miroti210
Harmon’s BBQ 102 S Main St, Cibolo, (210) 658-8889, harmonsbbq.com
The BBQ may be smoked slow, but you’ll have a hard time not eating it fast. Harmon's serves up flavorful ‘que by the plate, combo, sandwich and more. They offer up all the essential meats and fixin’s you need for a real Texan style meal.
Photo via Instagram / harmonsbbq
Dr. Keely Petty 210-651-3331, keelypetty.com
Dr. Keely is a confidence coach, counselor, and consultant who believes every person has a unique and special purpose in life. Her work focuses on emotional health and strives to help clients live their best lives. And honestly, we could all use some of Dr. Keely's advice after the past two years.
Photo via Instagram / ariaz_lens
Peace Keeper Karate 8112 Tezel Rd., (210) 520-5812, peacekeeperkarate.com
Co-owners James and Alisha Pierce use their training to help develop well rounded people through the physical means of martial arts. Peace Keeper has programs starting at ages 3 and make giving back to their community a priority.
Photo via Instagram / peacekeeperma
Chak Therapy (361) 857-3220, chaktherapy.com
Chak Therapy and its founder San Antonio native Mycheryl Russ put self-care first to keep your Zen balanced with a full line of products like relaxing bath bombs, scrubs, and body butters. They use all-natural organic ingredients so you can rest easy, while you’re resting easy.
Photo via Instagram / chak_therapy
Tank’s Pizza
902 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 320-9224, tankspizzamenu.com
With an emphasis on freshly-made dough, Tank’s Pizza just gets it right. The credit goes to chef and owner Mike Brown, who makes the dough himself, as well as the sauces and sausage. Though it offers the coziness of a neighborhood pizzeria, Tank’s is worth the drive across town for the dough of course, as well as the house-made herb-infused olive oil and fresh ingredients. To taste the best of Tank’s, go for the calzone – however you like it.
Photo via Instagram / tankspizza
Tony G‘s Soul Food 915 S Hackberry St, (210) 451-1234, tonygssoulfood.com
Yelp reviews for Tony G‘s Soul Food are solid 4-5 stars, and it’s easy to see why. Rich, flavorful and prepared with love, Tony G‘s really does bring the soul. Let’s just face it: you can’t go wrong with a place that makes peach cobbler from scratch daily.
Photo via Instagram
tonygsoulfood
Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken 2410 N St Mary’s St, (210) 473-6377, facebook.com/chichibirds
Known as “San Antonio’s original pop up for hot chicken,” Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken continues to crank out crispy, spicy birds that have gained their own cult following.
Photo via Instagram
chichibirdshotchicken
Texas Muscle and Fitness Multiple Locations, (210) 375-3019, txmuscleandfitness.com
This 24/7 gym specializes in weight lifting and personal training but also offers outdoor turf training, weekend bootcamps and cardio machines for a well-rounded routine.
Photo via Instagramtexasmuscleandfitness
Binge Kitchen 449 McCarty Road, (210) 442-8126, eatbingekitchen.com
When you hear the word ‘binge’ you probably don’t think of vegan food, but Binge Kitchen turns the idea of vegan soul food on its head. Meatloaf, crispy chicken, mac & cheese; they’ve got it all. If there’s a soul food dish you can’t live without, you’ll find it, vegan-style at Binge Kitchen.
Photo via Instagram / eatbingekitchen
Weathered Souls Brewing Co. 606 Embassy Oaks - Suite 500, (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer
It seems like Weathered Souls Brewing releases a new brew every week, which is crazy since their beers are hecho a mano. The spot recently extended its hours, and their taproom and patio are now open until 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. This is definitely a place worth checking out.
Photo via Instagram / weatheredsoulsbrewing_sa
A New Day Pediatric Psychology PLLC 16607 Blanco Rd, Suite 1107, (210) 816-4149, anewdaysa.com
President and owner of A New Day Pediatric Psychology PLLC, Dr. Ann Louise Lockhart, practiced in military clinics and hospitals for over a decade before starting her San Antonio practice in 2016. A New Day offers therapy, psychological testing, in-home behavior consultation and parent coaching sessions.
Photo by bendthelightbranding via Instagram / anewdaypsych
Black Stallion Boxing Plus 17803 La Cantera Terrace Suite 8124, (210) 777-7587, blackstallionboxingplus.com
This La Cantera-area boxing gym takes pride in expanding its members’ workout routines by pairing boxing with other fitness activities like weight training, cycling, Pilates and plyometrics.
Photo via Instagram / blackstallionboxing_plus
Carmel Soap Company carmelsoap.com
The Carmel Soap Company has been providing plant-based, vegan-friendly, additive-free skin and hair products since 2016. With no artificial colors or scents, their artisan soaps, lotions, and scrubs are good and good for you. Although its storefront closed during the pandemic, you can still order products online or in select retailers like the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas.
Photo via Instagram / carmelsoap
DeeWillie's Bar-B-Que Multiple Locations, (210) 618-7193, deewilliesbbq.com
DeeWillie's Bar-B-Que is a must-try for BBQ lovers, with its Atomic D&D Sandwich piled high with house brisket, homemade mac and cheese, pickles, marinated onions and barbecue sauce — and that’s just one sandwich. Find them on San Antonio‘s Northeast or South side.
Photo via Instagram / satexasfoodies
Doss Audiology and Hearing Center Multiple Locations, (210) 819-5002, dossaudiology.com
Doss Audiology and Hearing Center in nearby Schertz and Floresville focuses on diagnosis and treatment of hearing related disorders. Owner Dr. Phallon Doss, clinical audiologist, was awarded San Antonio Business Journal’s 40 under 40 in 2019.
Photo via Instagram / jhenryagin
Freckles and Brows 2106 E Sonterra Blvd ste 111, (210) 363-8140, frecklesandbrows.com
Freckles and Brows is an independent salon owned by Perlesta Omosowofa, a licensed Esthetician and Everlasting Brow Microblade Technician. Offering services like peels, facials, microblading and hair removal necessities, Freckles and Brows is a one-stop shop for skincare and maintenance.
Photo via Instagram / frecklesandbrows
Heavy Metal Fitness 2313 NW Military Hwy. St 111, (210) 257 0504, heavymetalfit.com
This northside gym offers personal and small group training, strength training, powerlifting and programming led by a team of seasoned, experienced coaches to provide optimal training for their clients.
Photo via Instagram /
heavymetalfit
The Jerk Shack 10234 TX-151, (210) 776-7780, thejerkshacksatx.com
Chef Nicola Blaque’s West Side Jamaican hotspot was recently named on GQ’s Best New Restaurant list. The jerk chicken is obviously a big seller, but they also offer jerk ribs, plantains, and mac and cheese. Just keep in mind, you might want to get there early, because they usually sell out!
Photo by s.a.foodie via Instagram / thejerkshacksatx
Latched Support Multiple Locations, (210) 504-8015, latchedsupport.com
Latched Support offers free diaper assistance, breast-feeding support, webinars and parenting classes to San Antonio families. Founded by two registered nurses, Latched is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on quality education, critical maternal assistance and advocacy.
Photo via Instagram /
latched.support
Manna Reign Chocolates (210) 988-1752, facebook.com/mannareignchocolates
From truffles to bonbons, to gluten free brownies, Manna Reign Chocolate is a one stop shop for chocoholics. You can shop their products, like their spiced chai latte or maple roasted walnut bon bons, on the Frnd-Ships app.
Photo via Instagram / mannareignchocolates
Mark’s Outing 1624 E. Commerce Street (210) 299-8110, marksouting.com
Mark's Outing, formerly Fatty’s Burgers, has been serving up amazing burgers and complimentary slow-cooked beans on Commerce Street since 2005. They must be doing something right, because their homestyle burger buns have been drawing crowds in droves for just as long.
Photo via Instagram / marksouting
San Antonio Ballet School 2106 NW Military Hwy., (210) 802-7931, sanantonioballetschool.com
The San Antonio Ballet School is a realized dream of lifetime dancer Danielle Steans. SABS offers ballet classes and workshops for all experience levels, and manages a nonprofit youth ballet designed to “cultivate the art of dance among future generations.”
Photo via Instagram /
saballetschool
Sip-It Daiquiris To-Go Multiple Locations drinksipit.com
SipIt Daiquiris has been open since January of 2020 and has hit the ground running. Since then, the daiquiri drive-thru has opened six locations around San Antonio. SipIt offers a variety of 20 different daiquiris, and we recommend the Hurricane… it tastes like Hawaiian Punch!
Photo via Instagram / sipitdaiquiris
Squeezers 914 E Elimira St, (210) 943-0054, facebook.com/SQUeeZeRSco
If you’re into juicing, stop in to Squeezers, which recently moved from Southtown to Midtown Station. From meal replacement smoothies to “immune-boosting” fresh-pressed juices, Squeezers has a little something for everyone.
Photo via Instagram /
squeezersco
Sweet Yams 218 N Cherry St, (210) 229-9267, facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic
Organic, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan; you wouldn’t believe that this East Side organic hotspot prepares some of the most simple and authentic soul food in town. Try the Philly Style Poboy, or the vegan meat mushroom burger for a filling lunch on the patio.
Photo via Instagram / sweetyamsorganic
Chatman's Chicken
1747 S WW White Road, (210) 359-0245, facebook.com/chatmanschicken
For some of the best fried chicken in San Antonio, head to this hidden gem that gets it right. Owner Eddie Chatman can take all the credit for these authentic bites, seasoned to perfection (choose from original, lemon pepper or hot & spicy) and served crunchy. This small joint packs in big flavors with sides like fries, macaroni 'n' cheese, okra, collard greens and poppers to name a few. For that all-around goodness, complete your meal with a sweet potato pie that will put you in your happy place.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.tisfied
Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking
2222 S WW White Road, (210) 254-9721 facebook.com/Mr. & Mrs. G’s Home Cooking and Pastries
William and Addie Gardner, better known as Mr. and Mrs. G, blessed us when they opened their restaurant way back in 1990. Since then, locals have been able to get a taste of properly-made, authentic soul food – from fried chicken and black-eyed peas to plenty of desserts like banana pudding and peach cobbler. Mr. and Mrs. G’s power extends even further than the Alamo City, with the eatery gaining national attention with nods from USA Today. Addie passed away in September 2017.
Photo via Instagram / mrandmrsgs
The South Chicken & Waffles
8124 Agora Parkway Ste. 200, Selma, (210) 396-7171 thesouthsa.com
Prized for its namesake chicken and waffles available with the original waffle or red velvet, The South has been serving up this goodness since its first location opened in 2017. You can thank owner Joshua Green for such deliciousness. The menu showcases other Southern treats such as Orleans oxtail grillades and a variety of grits pairings.
Photo via Instagram / cynthia_magnoliarealty
Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant & Bakery
5237 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, (210) 549-4392, facebook.com/mrskitchenrestaurant
Mrs. Kitchen may evoke the imagery of a kind old woman cooking up a feast, but the East Side gem is actually owned by Chef Garlan L. McPherson. Heading the restaurant and bakery, McPherson gained his love for cooking from his grandmother as well as by watching other family members in the kitchen. Growing up in Denver Heights, the chef today serves up delicious and authentic southern bites in Windcrest.
Photo via Instagram / mrskitchensa
Wayne’s Wings
Multiple Locations, (210) 300-3891, wayneswingssa.com
Somehow still a hidden gem (it honestly deserves so much more praise), Wayne’s Wings reminds us that wings are a blessing. Owner Dwayne Price has perfected the marinated wing, complete with thick, crisp coating and a variety of ambitious sauces that score as well as dry rubs that hit the spot. Do yourself a solid and order the Rainbow Basket so you can mix and match flavors for your 13 wings to get a taste of what all the fuss is about.
Photo via Instagram / wayneswingss
Williams Confectionery Crafts
12107 Toepperwein Rd # 5A, Live Oak, (210) 967-5200 williamsconfectionerycraftscafe.com
Live Oak can mean quite a drive for many locals, but it's worth it to dine at Williams Confectionary Crafts. With breakfast, lunch and dessert options that truly taste like your mom or granny made it, owner Joyce Williams has kept the authentic homemade bites coming since its 2006 opening. You'll feel right at home here with these too-delicious servings and of course Williams' care.
Photo via Instagram / eldaeats
Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine
2026 Austin Hwy, (210) 590-0515, jamaicajamaicacuisine.com
Owners Dee and Angelo grew up living a Jamaican lifestyle and graciously wanted to share that experience with their adopted hometown, the Alamo City. Offering authentic fare, Jamaica Jamaica lets you enjoy bites like jerk chicken while appreciating the culture. Go for a traditional plate like the oxtail or go for a San Antonio twist like the jerk tacos.
Photo via Instagram / jamaicajamaicacuisine
Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen
5532 Walzem Rd, (210) 642-4181, mraokskitchen.com
Chef Steven Harris has been active in SA’s food scene for more than two decades, and opened his restaurant in June 2018. Inspired to become a chef after seeing his mother and grandmother make from-scratch Southern fare, Harris today brings the cuisine to San Antonians with Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen, named after his late father. Expect the classics or go for something new, like the Grilled Cheese Meatloaf.
Photo via Facebook / Mr A Ok’s Kitchen
Carmens De La Calle
320 N Flores St, (210) 281-4349, carmensdelacalle.com
Owned by Paula Sullivan, Carmens De La Calle is a hub of Spanish culture in downtown SA. After years on the St. Mary’s Strip, the bar moved to its current location in late 2014 after being closed for a year, and has thrived ever since with Sullivan at the helm. With support from the spirit of downtown, Carmens serves globally-inspired dishes and hosts live musicians regularly.
Photo via Instagram / abbeydominion
Roots Salad Kitchen 403 Blue Star #106, (210) 701-8064, rootssaladkitchen.com
Positioned a mile from San Antonio’s central business district, this new-ish health-focused joint offers a range of açaí bowls, build-your-own wraps and loaded salads, including a Tex-Mex variety and one topped with Jamaican jerk chicken.
Photo via Instagram / rootssaladkitchen
Smashin Crab
Multiple Locations,smashincrab.com
Get your seafood fix at one of Smashin Crab’s several locations. Whether you’re in the mood for boiled seafood, po’ boys, or cajun fries, the Smashin Crab has got you covered.
Photo via Instagram / denz808
Southern Roots Vegan Bakery 6208 S Flores St, (210) 279-9414, southernrootsvegan.com
Southern Roots offers an extensive menu of vegan and gluten-free donuts, cookies and brownies and vegan cinnamon rolls that are to die for. The bakery is also offering its brownie mix in a ready-to-mix kit, so your friends will think you’ve low-key been an awesome baker this whole time.
Photo via Instagram /
satexasfoodies
