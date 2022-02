San Antonio Black-owned restaurants and businesses you can support right now 

With an emphasis on freshly-made dough, Tank’s Pizza just gets it right. The credit goes to chef and owner Mike Brown, who makes the dough himself, as well as the sauces and sausage. Though it offers the coziness of a neighborhood pizzeria, Tank’s is worth the drive across town for the dough of course, as well as the house-made herb-infused olive oil and fresh ingredients. To taste the best of Tank’s, go for the calzone – however you like it.Photo via Instagram / tankspizza