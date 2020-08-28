San Antonio's 25 Best Mexican Food Restaurants, According to Yelp

The good news is San Antonio is chock full of Mexican food spots — there's literally a taqueria on every corner. The bad news is that wealth of choices can make it hard to know which ones truly shine.



We turned to Yelp to get the scoop on the best places to get tacos, tortas and more — from authentic Mexican cuisine to homey Tex-Mex deliciousness.



Even better, every single one of these spots offers delivery and takeout services, so if you're not sure about dining in just yet, you can enjoy una pequeña fiesta de comida from the comfort of your very own casa. ¡Provecho!