San Antonio's 25 Best Mexican Food Restaurants, According to Yelp
By San Antonio Current Staff
The good news is San Antonio is chock full of Mexican food spots — there's literally a taqueria on every corner. The bad news is that wealth of choices can make it hard to know which ones truly shine.
We turned to Yelp to get the scoop on the best places to get tacos, tortas and more — from authentic Mexican cuisine to homey Tex-Mex deliciousness.
Even better, every single one of these spots offers delivery and takeout services, so if you're not sure about dining in just yet, you can enjoy una pequeña fiesta de comida from the comfort of your very own casa. ¡Provecho!
Pollos Asados Los Norteños
4642 Rigsby Ave, (210) 648-3303, facebook.com/polloslosnortenos
It’s not often a Mexican food place in SA consistently lives up to the hype, but Pollos Asados Los Norteños makes it happen time and time again. Most notable during the pandemic is the number of Yelpers that comment on the quickness with which this spot gets your grub to you….fast and delicious? Sign us up!
Photo via Instagram / polloslosnortenos
Tlahco Mexican Kitchen
6702 San Pedro Ave, (210) 239-9457, tlahcokitchen.com
We could go on for days about the entrees at Tlahco, but let’s talk about dessert for a second: grandma's cake. Chocolate cake with a hint of cinnamon, smothered with sweet crema and fresh strawberries…delicioso!
Photo via Instagram / tlahcomexicankitchen
Carnitas Don Raul
2202 Broadway, (210) 427-3202, carnitasdonraul.com
Yelper Torie M. Shared her thoughts on this Netflix-famous carnitas spot: “Joining all the positive reviews on here and saying these tacos are the bomb dot com.” Make sure you get some of the green salsa…it’s life-changing.
Photo via Instagram / carnitas_don_raul.usa
Tacos N Salsa
Various Locations, tnsmexicancafe.com
Another breakfast and lunch spot aimed at early birds, Tacos N Salsa is short on hours but definitely not on flavor. Yelper Fredric R. says, “Their salsa verdes is out of this world. Don't bother with any other salsa with chips.” Stop in before 1:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for a salsa verde fix.
Photo via Instagram / breaking.bread.in.sa
Casa Frida
1036 S. Alamo St., (210) 378-6641, facebook.com/CasaFrida.SaboresDeMexico
Casa Frida is making a name for itself amongst Yelpers as a perfect place to enjoy a socially-distanced patio for a hearty meal. Try their Paloma and birria nachos… you won’t be disappointed.
Photo via Instagram / casafrida.saboresdemexico
Ernesto's Mexican Specialties
2559 Jackson Keller Rd, (210) 344-1248
This cozy, family-owned restaurant pairs authentic Mexican food with influences from the owner’s background in French cuisine; you’ll find an array of entrees, but that stars are seafood and steaks, topped with one of Ernesto’s rich sauces. Date night material!
Photo via Instagram / jksturtevant
Lula's Mexican Cafe
115 E Travis St #104, (210) 472-3300
Currently only open Wednesday through Friday, Lula’s is a must for Downtowners looking for taco delivery. Order tacos for the office, or just get a “Poco de Todo” breakfast for yourself: a scramble of eggs, bacon, chorizo and cheese served with beans, potatoes and tortillas.
Photo via Instagram / ingestpdx
Chela's Tacos
Various Locations, chelas-tacos.com
From a UTSA-area food truck to a cozy spot on Broadway, Chela’s has come a long way — based on the reviews, it’s easy to see why! Handmade flour tortillas, fresh veggies and fluffy eggs make for out-of-this-world breakfast tacos. Chela’s is only open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., though, so plan accordingly.
Photo via Instagram / chelastacos
Los Azulejos
2267 NW Military Hwy #101, (210) 281-4500, facebook.com/losazulejosrestaurante
Yelper Leslie M. says of this Castle Hills eatery: “What a yummy Mexican restaurant! It was definitely an alternative to your run of the mill Mexican restaurants. Twists on food you wouldn't expect.”
Photo via Instagram / losazulejosrestaurante
Taquitos West Ave
2818 West Ave, (210) 525-9888, facebook.com/TaquitosWestAvenue1
This low-key SA staple is known for their street tacos, but be sure you plan your trip — there will be a wait. Bistek, lengua, al pastor and brisket are all perfectly seasoned and prepared fresh daily…it’s worth the wait.
Photo via Instagram / datingtoeat
La Taqueria de Monterrey
2715 Hillcrest Drive, 210-994-8686, lataqueriademonterrey.net
This spot is the real deal — nearly 20 variations of torta to choose from, and everything is made on-site. From the homemade salsa to the traditionally-prepared al pastor, you’re sure to find something to suit your fancy.
Photo via Instagram / anbfoodie
Los Ajos Mexican Grill
7616 Culebra Rd STE 109, (210) 647-7020, losajosgrill.com
Yelper Kimberly S. Raves about the “very quick service, very nice cashier and server,” and says Los Ajos’ food is “Pretty darn good!” Just a heads up: it’s a small place, so don’t be surprised if you have to wait for a table.
Photo via Instagram / tothedish
Pete's Tako House
502 Brooklyn Ave, (210) 224-2911, petestakohouse.com/index.html
This Downtown-area joint has stellar reviews for not only their food and service, but for their COVID-fighting efforts, as well. Try the carne guisada with cheese and the green salsa…you’ll thank us.
Photo via Instagram / eatmigos
La Taqueria de Monterrey #2
6565 Babcock Road, 210-688-4802, lataqueriademonterrey.net
So nice, it’s on here twice! The Babcock location of La Taqueria de Monterrey receives similar appreciation from fans of tortas, tacos and snacks.
Photo via Instagram / foodloversatx
Tacos y Burritos Metro Basilica 2
7627 Culebra Rd #105, (210) 680-1412, facebook.com/tacosyburritosmetrobasilica2
Yelpers rave about Tacos y Burritos’ phenomenal and quick service, reasonable prices, and epically tasty food. Try the street tacos with cheese and fresh avocado. Perfection!
Photo via Instagram / tacos_y_burritos_metro
Sanchos
628 Jackson St., (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com
Yelpers rave about Sanchos nachos and margaritas, plus the casual atmosphere. The menu offers extensive vegetarian options as well.
Photo via Instagram / sanchosmx
Lala's Gorditas
1600 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 465-7157, lalasgorditas.com
Lala’s offers up authentic corn gorditas on SA’s South side — with spacious outdoor seating to boot! The gorditas are bomb, but consider adding a bean cup to your order. A crispy cup made of the gordita masa, filled with refried beans, and topped with cheddar.
Photo via Instagram / lalasgorditas
Poblano's on Main
115 S Main Plaza, (210) 357-5609, poblanosonmain.com
Homemade tortillas, savory meats and a cozy atmosphere have all contributed to this Downtown staple’s longevity. If jury duty calls, make a plan to spend your lunch hour here.
Photo via Instagram / poblanosmain
Palenque Grill La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Parkway Suite #25100, (210) 592-9534, palenquegrill.com
Sure, the entrees at this far Northside spot get all the glory, but the mango-rita is where it’s at. Frozen, crisp and finished with chili powder on the rim, it’s the perfect partner to any of Palenque Grill’s many meal options.
Photo via Instagram / palenquegrillsa
Mariscos El Marinero
1819 McCullough Ave, (210) 465-9178, mariscoselmarinerosa.net
Seafood is the star at this Tobin Hill-area spot — shrimp, octopus, oysters and more are piled high to make each dish unbelievably filling. Try the Tostada de Cameron, with shrimp, avocado and fresh cucumber.
Photo via Instagram / zsteencuisine
Checo's Mexican & American Grill
5999 De Zavala Rd #136, (210) 558-5300, facebook.com/checosanantoniotx
Stop into this cozy family-owned spot and try the Tejano Plate lunch special: two cheese enchiladas, carne guisada, rice and beans. Drizzle one of the many house salsas on top for a special kick.
Photo via Instagram / checossatx
Abuela's Mexican Restaurant
2313 NW Military Hwy, (210) 290-9350, facebook.com/Abuelas-Mexican-Restaurant-1499511006930993
Just like the name of the place, this spot offers up huge portions of authentic, homemade food that’s sure to have you loosening your belt after a visit. It’s a small place that’s only open for breakfast and lunch, so plan accordingly.
Photo via Instagram / adamstagramtx
