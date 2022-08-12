August 12, 2022

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up

By San Antonio Current Staff

Whether iced or hot, guzzled on-the-go or sipped in a comfy armchair, there's no denying coffee fuels San Antonio.

Numerous national chains and mom-and-pop coffee shops have percolated up across the Alamo City recently, so here's a rundown of essentially locally owned ones worth checking out. 
Theory Coffee
2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 570-4407, theorycoffeeco.com
Owned by a man with beard enough for two, Mark Vollmer’s coffee trailer offers quality coffee and pastries to cappuccino-craving commuters at 410 and Nacogdoches. In the time since it’s opened, the area surrounding this coffee trailer has transformed into a hub of food vendors with varied seating options, some natural greenery and occasional live music. Grab an iced latte (there’s house-made almond milk for vegans, too) and admire one of the classic muscle cars that frequently stop by.
Photo via Instagram / theorycoffee
Press Coffee
4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com
If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum.
Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa
Shotgun House Coffee Roasters
1333 Buena Vista St., (254) 913-9031, shotgunhouseroasters.com
Tucked away inside a longtime sewing factory turned into a multi-suite creative space, Shotgun House Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee shop and roastery. Owner Eddie Laughlin uses a San Franciscan roaster that can process approximately 25 pounds in an hour. Satisfy your coffee needs here.
Photo via Instagram / shotgunhouseroasters
Tandem
310 Riverside Dr., (210) 455-5400, tandem-satx.com
Bike-themed beverage shop Tandem offers a vast array of coffee and espresso drinks as well as alcoholic beverages. Its hours stretch from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., so the space serves as anywhere from a study space to a night out to an early morning pick-me-up.
Photo via Instagram / tandemsatx
Vice Coffee
123 Heiman St., instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio
Vice Coffee offers a fun take on coffee featuring an Instagram-worthy interior filled with plants and vinyl records spinning all day. The shop is located in historic St. Paul Square, which has welcomed a growing number of new tenants in the last few years.
Photo via Instagram / beautyhaussa
Gold Coffee
1913 S. Flores St., (210) 667-6141, facebook.com/San-Antonio-Gold-2256302247917620
Gold Coffee has quickly become a fixture in the San Antonio coffee community, known for their fun, friendly atmosphere in their small Southtown space. They also offer good coffee of course, featuring beans roasted by Cat and Cloud in Santa Cruz, California.
Photo by @thelocalbuzzz via Instagram / sanantoniogold
Olla Express Café
2015 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 763-7303 ollaexpresscafe.com
Andrea Ley quit her full time job in 2017 to pursue a career in coffee, but with a new concept for the city of San Antonio. Preparing drinks as a tribute to the way coffee was brewed in Mexico, Olla Express Café started as a truck and now has a permanent brick and mortar on San Antonio's Northeast side.
Photo via Instagram / ollaexpress
R + R Collective
1010 S. Flores St., (210) 888-1100, rrcollectiveco.com
R+ R Collective offers patrons a multitude of options upon entering the Southtown store's door. The mixed concept space features an impressive tea bar and a plethora of health and wellness products.
Photo via Instagram / localthreadstx
Early Bird Coffee
Multiple Locations, (210) 550-2606, facebook.com/earlybirdcoffee.sa
Slinging drinks from an airstream at the Huebner Oaks shopping center for 3 years now, Early Bird’s success has led them to secure a brick and mortar set to open at the end of summer 2022.
Photo via Instagram / earlybirdcoffee.sa
Folklores Coffee
1526 E. Grayson St., (210) 455-0360, facebook.com/folklorescoffeehouse
Southside shop Folklores Coffee’s claim to fame is their neighborhood-inspired aesthetic and wide range of drinks. They also offer a “pay what you can” program for cups of drip coffee.
Photo via Instagram / folklores_coffee_house

