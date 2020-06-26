Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

June 26, 2020

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Just Cut the Sale Price of His San Antonio Mansion to $3.1 Million 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Gregg Popovich may be the winningest coach in NBA history, but the guy can't seem to catch a break when it comes to selling his house.

The longtime Spurs coach just slashed the price of his mansion in the exclusive Dominion development to $3.1 million — the second time he's dialed back expectations since putting it on the market in 2018 for $4.5 million. Last summer, he dropped the asking price to $3.5 million.

The 9,600-square-foot house includes four bedrooms and five and a half baths plus a two-story living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking a swimming pool. Stone arches sweep the home's exterior.

Pop is a serious wine collector and fine-dining enthusiast. So, as one would expect, the 2.6-acre property also comes equipped with a swank and modern kitchen plus a 600-square-foot wine cellar.

Let's take a look.

This home is listed by Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
1/45
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio Spurs, NBA, Gregg Popovich, Binkan Cinaroglu, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, the Dominion, homes for sale

