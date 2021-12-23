Ted Cruz in Bondage, Skiing on I-10, Cat Poo Bandit: The weirdest Texas news stories of 2021

After 2020, lots of us hoped this year would end up being a saner, more sedate affair. Surprise!



Yeah, 2021 was just as weird as the year that preceded it. Shit, as evidenced by some of the strange stories the Current covered, maybe it was even weirder. We had mysterious images of Ted Cruz in bondage popping up around town, the zoo selling the right to name cockroaches after icky exes and all manner of lunacy related to COVID, the Jan. 6 insurrection and drugs.



In case anyone needs to look back at the year that was while occasionally laughing, rolling their eyes and screaming "WTF!" loud enough to wake the neighbors, have at it.