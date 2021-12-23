Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 23, 2021 Slideshows » News

Ted Cruz in Bondage, Skiing on I-10, Cat Poo Bandit: The weirdest Texas news stories of 2021 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
After 2020, lots of us hoped this year would end up being a saner, more sedate affair. Surprise!

Yeah, 2021 was just as weird as the year that preceded it. Shit, as evidenced by some of the strange stories the Current covered, maybe it was even weirder. We had mysterious images of Ted Cruz in bondage popping up around town, the zoo selling the right to name cockroaches after icky exes and all manner of lunacy related to COVID, the Jan. 6 insurrection and drugs.

In case anyone needs to look back at the year that was while occasionally laughing, rolling their eyes and screaming "WTF!" loud enough to wake the neighbors, have at it. 
OF 44
PREV NEXT
https://www.sacurrent.com/sanantonio/giant-sticker-of-ted-cruz-in-bondage-gear-pops-up-on-san-antonio-wall-and-twitter-goes-wild/Content?oid=25889214
Video of Houston man skiing on icy highway goes viral
Texas Department of Public Safety's 'Chucky' Amber Alert grabs global headlines
Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it
San Antonio Zoo brings back petty AF fundraiser where you can name a cockroach after your ex
TikTok video of man calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'douchebag' to his face goes viral
Cops in San Antonio suburb arrest man, say he repeatedly hurled bags of cat poo from his vehicle
After city of San Antonio citations, men’s club XTC Cabaret keeps operating without power, water
Cat lawyer' in viral Zoom clip led a controversial crusade against a West Texas smoke shop owner
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B now selling butter tortilla-scented candles
Skip ad in
The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion banThe Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban
In what may be his next Cancun moment, Ted Cruz says Big Bird spreads 'government propaganda'
In what may be his next Cancun moment, Ted Cruz says Big Bird spreads 'government propaganda'
San Antonio delivery driver gets fired after being caught on doorbell cam throwing pizza
Anonymous hacks Texas Republican Party website in retaliation for state's abortion ban
During climate hearing, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas asks if agencies can 'change the Earth's orbit'
Around 110 pounds of cocaine wash ashore on the South Texas coast
San Antonio-tied Lone Star Beer introduces hilariously unnecessary bar sign-slash-bug zapper
Magazine accidentally refers to San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro as 'Joaquin Phoenix'
Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths
Skip ad in
Texas woman said her 'white skin' would keep her out of jail, but she gets 60 days for Jan. 6 attack
Survey inexplicably rates San Antonio as the fourth-best taco city in Texas
South Texas animal shelter shares clip of clever cat's Mission Impossible-esque escape attempt
Ted Cruz gets owned on Twitter (again) for trying to make dirty joke about Biden traveling to Nantucket
San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing is marketing a 1,776-pack of beer, 'because 1,777 seemed excessive'
After crushing women's right to choose, Greg Abbott says Texans have 'right to choose' not to get vaxxed
Ted Nugent tested positive for COVID-19 days after performing at 'anti-mask' Florida grocery store
GOP official in Seguin faces backlash for saying Mitt Romney should meet 'Mr. Guillotine'
Texas AG Ken Paxton, who spoke at inflammatory rally, claims rioters 'were not Trump supporters'
In tweet defending Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. blasts incompetence of Texas' 'Democrat Governor'
Skip ad in
Cornerstone Church said it 'does not endorse' far-right rally it hosted, yet its pastor spoke from the stage
Gov. Greg Abbott demands criminal investigation of so-called 'pornography' in public schools
Ted Cruz blames Chick-fil-A sauce shortage on Biden — and Twitter can't tell whether he's kidding
A Texas Republican leader who repeatedly mocked masks and vaccines has died of COVID-19
Report names Lone Star, brewed by San Antonio-based Pabst, as Texas' most popular ‘trashy’ beer
Serial fat-shamer Charles Barkley bashes San Antonio women on national television — again
Sen. John Cornyn says he won't support legalizing pot because of, get this, opioid overdoses
Ted Cruz falls asleep during presidential address, and Julián Castro can't resist jabbing him for it
After vetoing animal cruelty bill, Texas Gov. Abbott tweeted a July 4 pic of his dog. It didn't go well.
Texas school district finds the perfect loophole for requiring masks in class: its dress code
Skip ad in
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts Joe Biden for taking a weekend trip, then jokes about his own Cancun vacation
TikTok user shares script to troll the shit out of Texas anti-abortion group's anonymous tip site
John Cornyn asks whether Biden is ‘really in charge’ because he isn't tweeting or going on TV enough
Ted Cruz falsely claims in interview that he 'disagreed' with Trump's rhetoric 'many, many times'
More slideshows
This historic San Antonio home is for sale, and it comes with the Yellow Rose Bed and Breakfast
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
This 1910 home for sale on San Antonio's South Side looks like it could be located in King William
San Antonio Current Staff35 images
San Antonio philanthropist, former Harte-Hanks CEO Larry D. Franklin is selling his longtime home
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
Country legend George Strait's San Antonio home has finally sold after $3.1 million price cut
Sanford Nowlin53 images
1/44
https://www.sacurrent.com/sanantonio/giant-sticker-of-ted-cruz-in-bondage-gear-pops-up-on-san-antonio-wall-and-twitter-goes-wild/Content?oid=25889214
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, Texas, weirdest news stories, 2021, year in review, WTF headlines, ridiculous news, weird news, only in Texas, WTF news, Texas politics, stupid politicians, weirdest crimes, bad politicians, Ted Cruz, Louie Gohmert, Gov. Greg Abbott, John Cornyn, Ken Paxton, Cat lawyer, skiing on highway, Chucky amber alert, TikTok, viral, cry me a cockroach, douchebag, Tussaud's Waxworks, Donald Trump, wax figure, cat poop, throwing cat poop, XTC Cabaret, butter tortilla candles, Satanic Temple, vaccine, right to choose, Anonymous hacks Texas GOP, Texas GOP, Anonymous, change the earth's orbit, 110 pounds of cocaine, Lone Star Beer, Joaquin Castro, Joaqiun Phoenix, Sorry Antivaxxer, Capitol Riot, Ted Nugent, Cornerstone Church, far right

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Analysis: Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden is doing 'nothing' at the border. Facts don't bear that out. Read More

  2. Bad Takes: The Texas Lottery is a losing proposition for ticket buyers — and for the state's schools Read More

  3. Need a COVID-19 test in San Antonio ahead of the holidays? Here's where they're available. Read More

  4. PETA buys San Antonio billboard a block from Petco store blasting the sale of birds as pets Read More

  5. Thousands of students at San Antonio's Alamo Colleges will have access to free textbooks next year Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation