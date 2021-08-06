Tell me you're from San Antonio without telling me you're from San Antonio 

There's no shortage of ways to tell if someone hails from San Antonio. Eating tacos for breakfast, for example, or breaking into the chicken dance at weddings. These identifiers are just a few of the unspoken ways to tell if someone is a true San Antonian.
“Flour or corn” may be the most important question you answer on any given morning.
You have collected every Selena shopping bag H-E-B has ever released.
You can't eat barbacoa at any establishment that doesn't also offer Big Red.
The only thing that allowed you to shake your grudge against Charles Barkley was realizing that you hate Kawhi Leonard even more.
You long ago stopped wondering, "Were those fireworks or gunshots?"
You're willing to eat street food at Fiesta with your hands moments after using one of the porta johns.
Friends have explained that the Ghost Tracks aren’t supernatural, but you refuse to believe them.
You have fallen asleep on the couch only to be awakened by an Americus Diamond commercial.
You’ve tubed down the Comal River with an ice chest full of beer.
You’re psychologically scarred by la chancla.
You can recite the entire script from the Selena movie word for word.
You sing along to "Hey, Baby, Que Paso?" anytime it comes on the jukebox.
You understand that if you're eating Mexican food outside of Loop 410, you may as well be eating it in Austin.
You know what a Marbach mop is.
You make snap judgments about people based on where they went to high school. And, let's face it, at least 60% of the time they turn out to be correct.
You've driven home from a New Year's Eve party and had difficult seeing through all the fireworks smoke drifting over the road.
You refer to places as being either inside or outside “the Loop.”
You have been personally insulted by Tommy Lee Jones after daring to speak to him in a public place.
Pickles and gummy worms seem like perfectly normal toppings for your shaved ice.
You’re torn whether to go through the Taco Cabana or the Whataburger drive-thru after a night of drinking.
You remember when there was only one “straight night” at the Bonham Exchange.
You've seen one of more of the following bands at least five times: Triumph, Judas Priest, Rush, Saxon or Legs Diamond.
You were shocked to learn other cities don’t have puffy tacos.
You say "puro pinche" on a daily basis, and it doesn't matter who's in earshot either.
You get nostalgic when you think about the Butter Krust sign on San Pedro Avenue with the moving bread slices.
You call in to work if a single snowflake settles on your front yard.
You consumed way too much sausage at Wurstfest and had your designated driver pull off I-35 so you could puke.
Yelling “show us your shoes” at girls and women in fancy dresses
You’ve had a Donkey Lady sighting.
You think Flaco Jiménez is destined for sainthood.
You have bought a pinata, fresh produce or cascarones from the side of the road.
You camped out at a local park to reserve a spot for Easter weekend.
