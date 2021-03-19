Texas' 15 most unique weekend getaway rentals 

If you've been looking to get away, there's a good chance you'll be checking out Airbnb for a place to stay. With the site's massive popularity, there's now a glut of minimalist modern accommodations to choose from.But if your taste in Airbnbs runs to something far more distinctive, you can still find unique offerings with a little searching. For example, these 15 noteworthy — and sometimes outrageous — rentals, all located in Texas.