No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 19, 2021 Slideshows » News

Texas' 15 most unique weekend getaway rentals 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
If you've been looking to get away, there's a good chance you'll be checking out Airbnb for a place to stay. With the site's massive popularity, there's now a glut of minimalist modern accommodations to choose from.

But if your taste in Airbnbs runs to something far more distinctive, you can still find unique offerings with a little searching. For example, these 15 noteworthy — and sometimes outrageous — rentals, all located in Texas.

Photos and listing information courtesy of Airbnb.
OF 114
PREV NEXT
The Bloomhouse by Lodgewell, Austin
$749 per night
Described as a "giant seashell unicorn," the Bloomhouse is a twisty, turny abode that is part of Austin's cultural history. The secluded abode was built in by two UT architecture students in the '70s, but fell into disrepair until it was bought in 2017 and restored to its former glory. If the unique exterior and gorgeous natural vistas aren't enough to convince you to visit, maybe the whimsical seashell-like interior will.
Skip ad in
Acorn Treehouse at HoneyTree Farm, Fredericksburg
$356 per night
If you love tiny houses and don't mind stairs, this treehouse might be the place for you. The beautifully furnished abode in Fredericksburg even has an outdoor bath. If that sounds scary, don't worry — it's enclosed on three sides for privacy.
Skip ad in
Hill Country Tower, Boerne
$159 per night
This three-story tower in Boerne looks like a combination between a townhome and a fire lookout tower. Guests can enjoy views of 100 acres of pristine HIll Country landscape without giving up on simple pleasures like TV, wifi and air conditioning.
Ryders Treehouse, Baird
$275 per night
Sure, we already included a treehouse in this slideshow, but this AirBNB in the middle of an 800-acre ranch looks like the most epic treehouse of our childhood dreams — perfect for a grownup version of backyard sleepovers.
Skip ad in
Hill Country Dome Retreat, Blanco
$139 per night
This cozy one-bedroom dome is all about the details. Though it may look bland and beige from afar, once you get in you can enjoy finishing touches like decorative stained glass entryway, mosaic tiled bathtub and Hobbit-esque semicircular cabinetry and doors.
Skip ad in
Charming dome bungalow as seen on TV!, Galveston
$250 per night
This Galveston dome house isn't just adorable — it's also in walking distance of Palmas beach. With 1400 square feet of interior space and a 2000 square foot deck, there will be plenty of room for you to relax at this cute beach house.
Private, Romantic Yurt , Wimberley
$480 per night
This yurt is the perfect spot for Central Texas glamping. The hand-embroidered tent adds a pop of color to the Mongolian-style dwelling.
Skip ad in
Butterfly Cottage, Red Rock
$198 per night
This biophilic cottage was built to blend in with nature. Located on the Ardor Wood Farm, guests will share the accomodation with the property's resident animals, including longhorns, chickens and Nigerian dwarf goats.
Skip ad in
Unique Eco-Glamping in TX Hill country - Pod #1!, Lago Vista
$305 per night
Take a space age vacay at one of these lavishly furnished geodesic pods located at a "star-gazing glamping resort" in Lago Vista.
Skip ad in
1920's Vintage Caboose on Lake Limestone in Texas, Jewett
$129 per night
Sure you've heard about van life, but what about train life? This 1920s caboose has an adorable interior with red-accented decor to match the train car's exterior hue. To make the outside that much more enjoyable, an adjoining deck has been built on to the caboose, and guests have small boat accessibility to Lake Limestone via a local boat ramp.
Fully Equipped 52' Houseboat, Kernah
$114 per night
The floating home is decked out with all the necessities of modern life, including air conditioning, two flatscreen TVs and electric recliners. It's docked in the marina of a natural bird sanctuary, so you can lie out on the deck as you see the costal birds of Texas in their natural habitat.
Skip ad in
Off-Grid Adobe Dome, Terlingua
$121 per night
This adobe dome near Big Bend National Park is advertised as "off-grid," but don't worry — you'll still have access to WiFi.
Skip ad in
Steelwaters. Contemporary Quonset on forty acres., La Grange
$150 per night
Nope, that's not a warehouse — it's your vacation rental. The large Quonset barn lets in loads of natural light, and the La Grange property at which it's located features "phenomenal" birding.
Skip ad in
A Tiki Hut Rental near Galveston Bay Area, Hitchcock
$349 per night
This isn't your average beach house. This massive Tiki Hut on the Texas coast doesn't come with bedrooms, so the host has provided an on-site RV for guests who plan to stay overnight.
Conestoga "Glamping" Wagons, Fredericksburg
$150 per night
Love the Oregon Trail game, but maybe not the repeated deaths of dysentery? You may love these covered wagons, which even come with wifi and air conditioning! The only catch is that you have to trek over to a shared bathroom, but when it comes to roughing it, that's not a huge concession.
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A home for sale in King William has some of the most breathtaking woodwork in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff41 images
This beautiful bungalow for sale is located a block from the San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Current Staff36 images
This $2.4M San Antonio home was built by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M
San Antonio Current Staff49 images
A 1930s Tudor-style home with 15-foot cathedral ceilings in now for sale near Woodlawn Lake
San Antonio Current Staff44 images
1/114
The Bloomhouse by Lodgewell, Austin
$749 per night
Described as a "giant seashell unicorn," the Bloomhouse is a twisty, turny abode that is part of Austin's cultural history. The secluded abode was built in by two UT architecture students in the '70s, but fell into disrepair until it was bought in 2017 and restored to its former glory. If the unique exterior and gorgeous natural vistas aren't enough to convince you to visit, maybe the whimsical seashell-like interior will.
Play Slideshow

Tags: Texas, Airbnb, weekend getaway, unique vacation rentals, Air bnb, unique airbnbs, weird airbnbs, outrageous airbnbs, Texas airbnbs, vacation rentals, rental, airbnbs in Texas, Hill Country, Baird, treehouse, houseboat, yurt, Wimberley, Kernah, Borne, Lago Vista, Jewett, tower, tree house, bloomhouse, tiki hut, geodesic dome, glamping, wagon, caboose, boat house, butterfly cottage, quonset

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it Read More

  2. Texas-based hate group source of 80% of all U.S. racist propaganda tracked in 2020 Read More

  3. Indigenous identity at the heart of San Antonio city council race Read More

  4. Paperwork failures worsened Texas blackouts, sparking mid-storm scramble to restore critical fuel supply Read More

  5. 7 San Antonio students honored by Hispanic Heritage Foundation for community leadership Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation