The 24 most beautiful restaurants in San Antonio 

Whether you're seeking a romantic Valentine's Day date spot or simply looking for world-class dining, you'll be in awe of these gorgeous, locally-owned eateries. Aesthetic details such as velvet banquette seating and one-of-a-kind wallpaper may not make your food taste better — but they do elevate the experience.
Whether you prefer a sprawling patio or cozy, tucked-away booth, there's something for everyone at the most beautiful places to eat in the Alamo City.
Ocho
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
With its bright colors and large windows, dining at Hotel Havana's Ocho is an all-around picturesque spot to dine. The airy spot is a dependable option for brunch, as well as for a romantic dinner, but diner beware: this downtown restaurant is so gorgeous you may be a bit distracted from your meal. Just take a sip of your mojito to keep your focus.
Photo via Instagram / nayegarzam
Cured
306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
Charcuterie boards are incredibly flavorful, but they’re just part of Cured’s appeal. Just as enticing is the rustic-chic vibes of the space, which pairs nicely with the New American fare and craft cocktails on deck here. Seriously, you’ll want to thank Chef Steve McHugh personallly for this dining experience.
Photo via Instagram / sniperv
Rebelle
300 E Travis St, (210) 352-3171, rebellesa.com
If you’re into swanky dining, Rebelle should definitely be on your short list. This dazzling restaurant offers seafood dishes that will hit the spot, inventive cocktails served from a backlit bar as well as a stylish space that’ll make for a great background to some pics for Instagram.
Photo via Instagram / txtroublemaker
Signature
16401 La Cantera Pkwy, (210) 247-0176, signaturerestaurant.com
With views of the beautiful resort grounds, this La Cantera restaurant is all about giving you a memorable dining experience. As if the scenery isn’t impressive enough, the menu — from the mind of the esteemed Chef Andrew Weissman — will make your meal all the more memorable. Go for the classic New York strip, or opt for something more inventive like duck magret.
Photo via Instagram / silhouettess
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
Found inside a restored convent, Liberty Bar is full of windows, offering a bright space to enjoy brunch, lunch, dinner or a late-night drink. No matter what meal you decide to stop by for, you’ll enjoy the food and views. Just be sure to order one of the famed Bloody Marys and take a few photos in front of the bright pink exterior.
Photo via Instagram / shelbysorrel
Clementine
2195 NW Military Hwy, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Over in Castle Hills, you’ll find this strip-mall hosts an incredibly charming restaurant concept from husband-and-wife team John and Elise Russ. The globally-inspired menu is changed up nearly daily, meaning you can get completely different, but always delicious fare each time you visit. Don’t worry, the stylish interior is a constant.
Photo via Instagram / melgeee
Paramour
102 9th St #400, (210) 340-9880, paramourbar.com
Okay, Paramour is totally a bar, but the bright colors of the space make it impossible to leave it off this list. Plush couches, fun wallpaper and the fact that it is a rooftop bar with views to boot — you’d be silly not to come here for the gorgeous vibes. Oh, and you can order pretty much any drink under the sun, considering how massive the drink menu is here. If you get hungry, there’s also small bites like tikka masala meatballs and lobster rolls.
Photo via Instagram / paramourbar
Supper
136 E Grayson St, (210) 448-8351, thehotelemma.com
Nestled just inside acclaimed Hotel Emma, this Pearl eatery is an obvious choice whenever you’re wanting beautiful vibes to accompany your meal. Serving farm-to-table American plates, Supper will leave your appetite satisfied.
Photo via Instagram / supperatemma
Battalion
604 S Alamo St, (210) 816-0088, battalionsa.com
A restored fire station may not sound super beautiful, but Battalion definitely pulls off that feat. The downtown eatery not only offers an eclectic dining space, but also delicious Italian fare and cocktails that go down just right. Make sure to snap a selfie in front of the oversized lollipop for the full effect.
Photo via Instagram / battalionsa
Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar
15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 21200, (210) 236-8095, whiskeycake.com
This chic space is all sorts of trendy — just take a look inside and you’ll see what we mean. In addition to the woodsy aesthetic, Whiskey Cake serves up locally-sourced farm-to-kitchen dishes from its seasonal menu. You know, so you can feel good about what you’re eating.
Photo via Instagram / evansdanielj
Hot Joy
1014 S Alamo St, (210) 368-9324, hotjoysa.com
Nestled in the stylish Southtown neighborhood, Hot Joy’s colorful, Asian-inspired decor makes for a trendy choice for dinner. With a creative menu that includes options like migas fried rice and tiki cocktails, a date night or GNO here will make for a fun time.
Photo via Instagram / trphouston
Range
125 E Houston St, (210) 227-4455, rangesa.com
Chef Jason Dady has tackled plenty of food genres over the years, and his take on steaks surely doesn’t disappoint. The vibrant space is all about the classics, with a variety of cuts of meat as well as cocktails to complete your meal at this elegant restaurant.
Photo via Instagram / rangesanantonio
Hanzo
7701 Broadway St, (210) 826-1488, hanzobar.com
This Broadway hangout keeps folks coming back with its creative cocktails, Japanese beer and small plates — but that’s only part of the appeal. The Japanese-inspired aesthetic can be considered the final piece of the puzzle to this gem of a gastropub.
Photo via Instagram / hanzobarsa
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S St Mary's St, (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com
Venture inside Southtown brasserie and enjoy selections from the French-inspired menu, or stay outside and partake in your meal from the breezy patio. No matter where you post up, you’ll feel super trendy while dining here.
Photo via Instagram / sandersarchitecture
Restaurant Gwendolyn
152 E Pecan St #100, (210) 222-1849, restaurantgwendolyn.com
Having your entire meal prepared without motorized machines and only using ingredients within a 150-mile radius will already have you in awe when you dine at Restaurant Gwendolyn. The decor and laidback setting is an added bonus to the wow factor put on display here by Chef Michael Sohocki and company.
Photo via Instagram / kodymelton
High Street Wine Co.
302 Pearl Pkwy #104, (210) 908-9144, highstreetwine.com/
Located in the bustling Pearl complex, this modern wine bar makes for a sexy spot to grab a glass of the good stuff. Consider this a no-brainer for date night, given that there’s by-the-glass options and small bites you can share with your boo. The twinkling lights on the patio are definitely the cherry on top of this beautiful spot.
Photo via Instagram / highstreetwine
Tre Trattoria
200 W Jones Ave #501, (210) 805-0333, tretrattoria.com
As part of the gorgeous San Antonio Museum of Art, Tre Trattoria is stunning based on its location alone. With views of the river from the patio and themed decor inside, your table will offer serene scenery either way. The rustic Italian menu, designed by local Chef Jason Dady, is an added bonus to the aesthetic.
Photo via Instagram / tre_trattoria
Bliss
926 S Presa St, (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com
Headed by the respected local chef Mark Bliss, this Southtown restaurant is all about New American fare presented and plated beautifully. Of course, the food tastes just as good as it looks. With a gorgeous space, this is a dining experience that will definitely leave you in your happy place.
Photo via Instagram / bliss_texas
Biga on the Banks
203 S St Mary's St, (210) 225-0722, biga.com
In the busy streets of downtown you’ll find this landmark eatery, known for its take on New American fare. Though the menu is constantly changing, you can always find inventive dishes, worldly wines and breathtaking River Walk views in Chef Bruce Auden's dining room.
Photo via Instagram / theartbyjo
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 2, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com
Unlike pricey, upscale French restaurants, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou aims to provide a more casual atmosphere for guests to enjoy an afternoon snack of wine and oysters. Pair that atmosphere with gilded accents and you’ve got yourself some ambiance. Look at you, all fancy.
Photo via Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
Little Em's Oyster Bar 1001 S Alamo St, (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint offers more than seafood, boasting crisp white walls and floors with pops of light pink and periwinkle blue that are just damn Instagram-worthy. Post up on the patio for oysters, ceviche, lobster rolls and a glass — or bottle — of sparkling wine.
Photo via Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
Best Quality Daughter 602 Avenue A, (210) 819-4236, bestqualitydaughter.com
This “New Asian-American” spot at the popular Pearl complex has arguably the most SA-focused decor in town. Custom wallpaper features Alamo City landmarks in punchy colors to augment your culinary experience.
Photo via Instagram / bestqualitydaughter
Amor Eterno 540 S Presa St
Amor Eterno may have previously housed Don Martin's Coffee Co., but it’s been given a new lease on life with one-of-a-kind wallpaper, cozy seating and moody lighting. If ‘luxe’ is your jam, this is the spot for you.
Photo via Instagram / amoreterno_sa
Ida Claire 7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com
This spot serves up Southern-inspired fare, but don’t miss out on the cozy decor. Rich, bold color and cozy seating is both stylish and comforting… Like if your abuela was oddly trendy.
Photo via Instagram / idaclairesa
