The 24 most beautiful restaurants in San Antonio

Whether you're seeking a romantic Valentine's Day date spot or simply looking for world-class dining, you'll be in awe of these gorgeous, locally-owned eateries. Aesthetic details such as velvet banquette seating and one-of-a-kind wallpaper may not make your food taste better — but they do elevate the experience.



Whether you prefer a sprawling patio or cozy, tucked-away booth, there's something for everyone at the most beautiful places to eat in the Alamo City.