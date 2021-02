The 24 most beautiful restaurants in San Antonio 

Okay, Paramour is totally a bar, but the bright colors of the space make it impossible to leave it off this list. Plush couches, fun wallpaper and the fact that it is a rooftop bar with views to boot — you’d be silly not to come here for the gorgeous vibes. Oh, and you can order pretty much any drink under the sun, considering how massive the drink menu is here. If you get hungry, there’s also small bites like tikka masala meatballs and lobster rolls.Photo via Instagram / paramourbar