The 25 Best Restaurants in San Antonio for Takeout and Delivery, According to Yelp
By San Antonio Current Staff
For many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic makes dining out an uneasy experience. As a result, San Antonians are turning to restaurants offering takeout and delivery for a reprieve from at-home cooking.
Yelp users rated these as the 25 best restaurants in the Alamo City offering takeout and delivery. Check them out and see whether you agree.
1. Thyme for Lunch
9390 Huebner Rd #104, (210) 438-4963, thymeforlunchsa.com
Yelpers rave about the sandwiches at Thyme for Lunch, specifically the Asian Persuasion. This take on a Vietnamese Banh Mi is served on a crispy French baguette with an Asian mayo spread. Choose from chicken or pork, and don’t skimp on the pickled veggies and jalapeno.
Photo via Instagram / thymeforlunchsa
2. Pollos Asados Los Norteños
4642 Rigsby Ave, (210) 648-3303, bestpollosasados.com
These smoked whole chickens have been crowd pleasers for years, and folks can’t get enough of the affordability of Pollos Asados Los Norteños. Yelper Rogelio G. said, “Less than $20 gets you a full meal, whole chicken, rice and beans.”
Photo via Instagram / polloslosnortenos
3. Papa's Burgers
709 W Old US Highway 90, PHONE(210) 336-7743, papasburgerssatx.com
Yelpers say these burgers are top-notch, noting the warm, subtly sweet buns, flavorful patties and melty cheese. While the consensus is that the fries are less than stellar, many reviews echo Yelper Jenn E.: “best burger I've had in SA.”
Photo via Instagram / papasburgerssatx
4. Sweet Yams
218 N Cherry St., (210) 229-9267, facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic
This small, unassuming joint near the Alamodome is known for providing fresh, flavorful options for San Antonians that have specialty diets - like omnivores, pescatarians and vegans. Try the vegan red beans and rice…trust us.
Photo via Instagram / mr_sa_food_man
5. Fat Tummy Empanadas
2922 W Commerce St, (210) 396-7288, facebook.com/Fattummyempanadas
Yelpers rave about the dough at Fat Tummy Empanadas, saying it’s “soft with a slight crunchy outer layer,” and each little package of deliciousness is stuffed to the gills with flavorful fillings. They also offer par-cooked empanadas to take home for on-demand noshing.
Photo via Instagram / fattummyempanadas
6. The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410 #115, (210) 375-4097, theshacksatx.com
This west-side spot has a huge menu, offering everything from burgers to funnel cakes to churros to fruit cups to…well, you get the picture. Get yourself a red velvet cake milkshake or a raspa to beat the heat.
Photo via Instagram / nochunksplease
7. Ro-Ho Pork & Bread
8617 N New Braunfels Ave., (210) 800-3487, ro-hoporkandbread.com
Yelpers can’t get enough of the tortas ahogadas at Ro-Ho, saying the dishes are prepared to perfection. Take Nydia H.’s advice: “If you're a porkaholic, you should get to this place ASAP! Even if you're not a porkaholic, this place will likely change your mind!”
Photo via Instagram / rohoporkandbread
8. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse
19210 W I-10, (210) 233-6868, brasaousa.com
Yelpers are impressed with how Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse is handling sanitation in light of COVID-19, according to the most recent 5-star ratings. CHristopher V. said: “During the pandemic, they are taking extra care with cleanliness and having a server hand you items from the salad bar as you choose from a distance.”
Photo via Instagram / instasatx
9. Paciugo Gelato Caffè
340 E Basse Road, (210) 832-8820, paciugo.com
Most reviews of Paciugo Gelato Caffè note the delectable creaminess of the gelato, and the huge selection of flavors. Stop in and get yourself a grande, which can hold up to 5 scoops!
Photo via Instagram / its.me.geli
10. Duck Donuts
11703 Huebner Road, (210) 476-5500, duckdonuts.com
San Antonians love their donuts, and Duck Donuts has quickly become a favorite for loads of locals. Yelper ROsemary G. said, “100% yes! I was late to work and decided to pick up donuts to distract my colleagues...and it worked! The donuts were so beautifully decorated and tasty that nobody even remembered I was late…”
Photo via Instagram / sasweeties
11. La Panadería
Various Locations, lapanaderia.com
It’s no surprise that Yelpers gave La Panaderia all kinds of love for their breads. Zach Noe T. said, “Tequila Almond Croissant is so good but literally couldn't eat it in one sitting (great for sharing or saving half for eating in bed later).”
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
12. Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, (210) 509-9999, facebook.com/SichuanEats
Yelpers rave about the authenticity of Sichuan House’s dishes, as well as their accommodation of safe COVID-19 curbside practices. Brad B. said, “they text you when it is ready, you text when you are there, they leave everything outside — totally contactless.”
Photo via Instagram / s.a.foodie
13. Thai Vegan
15614 Huebner Road #113, (210) 257-0090, thaivegantx.com/wordpress
For vegan thai food, this is the place to go, according to SA Yelpers. Danielle V. said, “Yummy in my tummy. The food was very flavorful and compared to non-veg came pretty close to tasting the same.”
Photo via Instagram / theactiveeater
14. Mina & Dimi's Greek House
7159 W US Hwy 90, (210) 674-3464, agreekhouse.com
A longtime SA fixture, Mina & Dimi’s is the place to go for Greek food in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. While they offer Greek staples like gyros and dolmas, try something new like the baklava cheesecake. Yelper Jeremy A. says, “It'll blow your mind.”
Photo via Instagram / alamofoodie
15. Avocado Cafe & Juice Bar
18771 FM 2252, (210) 441-8338, avocadocafesa.com
Avocado Cafe & Juice Bar is a small cottage off the beaten path that came in at #15 in the ratings. However, the shop is currently on a hiatus to work on franchising the business. Keep your eye out for their return in four to five months.
Photo via Instagram kayeatslocal
16. 5 Points Local
1017 N Flores St., (210) 267-2652, 5pointslocal.com
With a yoga studio in the space above, it’s no surprise that Yelp reviews for 5 Points Local talk about the easygoing vibe and home atmosphere. The food gets lots of love, too, though — people on vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets will find the entire menu is just for them.
Photo via Instagram / 5pointslocal
17. 225° Urban Smoke
1015 Rittiman Road #113, (210) 444-9956, 225urbansmoketx.com
While this spot is known for its BBQ, Yelp reviews for the Nashville hot chicken sandwich were also enthusiastic. Yelper Kiannah W. said, “If you like spicy chicken this is for you. The chicken was fried just right and tasty.”
Photo via Instagram / 255urbansmoke
18. J-Prime Steakhouse
1401 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 764-1604, jprimesteakhouse.com
18. J Prime is a go-to for a lot of San Antonians who are looking to splurge a little for a special occasion, and even though COVID-19 has slowed the restaurant industry down exponentially, diners are still braving the pandemic for amazing food and service. Brandy G. said, “Do yourself a favor, and the next time you want to splurge on dinner or are celebrating a special occasion, let the team at J Prime take care of you.”
Photo via Instagram / jprimesteakhouse
20. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
1834 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 493-1600, eddiev.com/home
If seafood is your jam, Eddie V’s is the place to go. Yelp reviews note the quality of the ingredients and stellar service most often. Yelper Kristin R. said, “The food is incredible, the service is excellent, and the ambiance is fantastic.”
Photo via Instagram / shellzexquisite
21. Pinch Boil House
124 N Main Ave., (210) 971-7774, pinchboilhouse.com
You may spend some time locating the entrance to Pinch, but once you find it, you’ll think it was time well spent. Yelpers rave about the flavors, friendly staff and clean atmosphere.
Photo via Instagram / pinchboilhouse
23. SoHill Cafe
1719 Blanco Road, (210) 455-2177, sohillcafe.com
This small neighborhood pizza joint offers fresh, expertly prepared pies that are anything but plain. Yelper Mariam H. said it best: “Why waste your time at chain restaurants when neighborhood eateries are slinging out all the yums?” Why, indeed.
Photo via Instagram / sohillcafe
24. Tacos N Salsa
Various Locations, tnsmexicancafe.com
This Northwest SA gem may be on the smaller side in terms of space, but if Yelp reviews are to be believed, the tacos are: Worth. It. Yelper Brenna W. said, “If you like tacos, don't care about crowds and seating, then this place is for you!”
Photo via Instagram / breaking.bread.in.sa
25. La Panaderia
Multiple locations, lapanaderiaonline.com
Takeout and Delivery so nice, Yelpers put this locally-based spot on the list twice!
Photo via Instagram /
lapanaderia
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
1/25
1. Thyme for Lunch
9390 Huebner Rd #104, (210) 438-4963, thymeforlunchsa.com
Yelpers rave about the sandwiches at Thyme for Lunch, specifically the Asian Persuasion. This take on a Vietnamese Banh Mi is served on a crispy French baguette with an Asian mayo spread. Choose from chicken or pork, and don’t skimp on the pickled veggies and jalapeno.
Photo via Instagram / thymeforlunchsa
Tags: Thyme for Lunch, Pollos Asados Los NorteÃ±os, Papa's Burgers, Sweet Yams, Fat Tummy Empanadas, The ShackRo-Ho Pork and Bread, BrasÃ£o Brazilian Steakhouse, Paciugo Gelato CaffÃ¨, Duck Donuts, La Panaderia, Sichuan House, Thai Vegan, Avocado Cafe & Juice Bar, Mina & Dimiâs Greek House, 5 Points Local, 225 Urban Smoke, J Prime Steakhouse, Gogi Street, Eddie Vâs Prime Seafood, Pinch Boil House, El Buen Gusto Mexican Cafe, SoHill Cafe, Tacos N Salsa, Il Forno, takeout, delivery, CCOVID-19, COVID 19, San Antonio, Yelp, Yelper, reviews, ratings