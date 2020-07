The 25 Best Restaurants in San Antonio for Takeout and Delivery, According to Yelp 

18. J Prime is a go-to for a lot of San Antonians who are looking to splurge a little for a special occasion, and even though COVID-19 has slowed the restaurant industry down exponentially, diners are still braving the pandemic for amazing food and service. Brandy G. said, “Do yourself a favor, and the next time you want to splurge on dinner or are celebrating a special occasion, let the team at J Prime take care of you.”Photo via Instagram / jprimesteakhouse