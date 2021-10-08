The 25 highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio right now, according to Yelp

Whether you think steak is best reserved for a special occasion or you're fine with ordering one any old day, the Alamo City boasts plenty of restaurants who know how to expertly handle a slab of beef.



To narrow things down, we got some help from Yelp to round up the 25 highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio right now. So, if you're craving marbled meat, make plans to tuck in at one of these tried-and-true eateries.