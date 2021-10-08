The 25 highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio right now, according to Yelp 

Whether you think steak is best reserved for a special occasion or you're fine with ordering one any old day, the Alamo City boasts plenty of restaurants who know how to expertly handle a slab of beef.
To narrow things down, we got some help from Yelp to round up the 25 highest-rated steakhouses in San Antonio right now. So, if you're craving marbled meat, make plans to tuck in at one of these tried-and-true eateries.
25. Antlers Lodge 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, (210) 520-4001, hyatt.com
“Our dining experience included by far and above, the BEST service and Michelin 5-Star cuisine in all of SA. The chef utilized creative, inspired game meat dishes that were impeccably paired with sublime sauces and accoutrements. Cannot wait to return for the rib-eye cap!” - Christyn R.
Photo via Instagram / antlerslodge
24. Bliss
926 S Presa St, (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com
“Husband and I came from out of town and... OH MY GOODNESS everything was so delicious, and the service was exceptional!” - Natalie K.
Photo via Instagram / bliss_texas
23. Biga on the Banks
203 S St Mary's St, (210) 225-0722, biga.com
“Where do I start, from the ambiance to the rich, exquisitely plated food, to the service. Everything was done so well. If I lived in San Antonio I would be back very frequently. Everything tasted wonderful… Do yourself a favor and plan a date or even a dinner for one this place is fantastic!!!” - Jen C.
Photo via Instagram / theartbyjo
22. Ruth's Chris Steak House
7720 Jones Maltsberger Rd., (210) 821-5051, ruthschrissa.com
“The atmosphere was calm and relaxing. The food was DELICIOUS! My steak was a perfect medium rare and my husband's salmon was better than any he had had before. We will definitely be back again.” - Corynn M.
Photo via Instagram / ruthschrissanantonio
21. Josephine Street
400 E Josephine St., (210) 224-6169, josephinestreet.com
“Our steaks, heck, our meals, were perfectly cooked to the doneness that we ordered them. My ribeye had the perfect amount of marbling, and was so full of flavor that I didn't have to season it or use a steak sauce on it. I highly recommend this place for the great steaks and high level of service!” - Kevin C.
Photo via Instagram / hellowayfarer
20. Embers Wood Fire Grill & Bar
Multiple locations, (210) 562-3075, emberssa.com
“Our first time here did not disappoint! The food was DELISH! 100% Recommended! The salmon was perfection. The jalapeño Mac and cheese was so amazingly good. The desserts were divine. We will be back.” - Lisa G.
Photo via Instagram / embers_sa
19. Little Red Barn 1836 S Hackberry, (210) 532-4235, lrbsteakhouse.com
“I had the country fried steak and loaded baked potato, the best country friend steak I've had in a while. My husband had the sirloin steak and baked potato and he enjoyed it as well. The salad and rolls were really good, great customer service and we didn't wait long for out food come out. We were here on a Sunday afternoon. Definitely will be back!” - Elisabel B.
Photo via Instagram / littleredbarnsa
18. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse 19210 W I-10, (210) 233-6868, brasaousa.com
“This place is amazing. The service is over the top. The salad bar is more than just salad, it has all of the extras you will want. Oh you thought I forgot the meat?!?!? The meat is endless, supple, and tender... no not like the tinder date you had that was horrible.. It is amazing!” - Trent H.
Photo via Instagram / instasatx
17. Myron’s Prime Steakhouse
10003 NW Military Hwy., (210) 493-3031, myronsprime.com
“Wow, Wow, Wow!!! The Broccoli Au Gratin was A Delight. The Chateaubriand for 2 was Utter PERFECTION.” - Kassie O.
Photo via Instagram / myronsprime
16. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
18318 Sonterra Pl, (210) 564-9400, chamagaucha.com
“The food was terrific! From the salad bar, to the meats, to the sides, to the cheese breads, everything tasted freshly made and perfectly seasoned.” - Jen H.
Photo via Instagram / chamagaucha
15. Augie’s Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway St., (210) 314-3596, augiesbbq.com
“Great food , great atmosphere , great hospitality !!! Beer and drink specials are the best in town !!!” - Pete F. “Great food , great atmosphere , great hospitality !!! Beer and drink specials are the best in town !!!” - Pete F.
Photo via Instagram / chrisdjc4
14. Cured
306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
“Bottom line: every foodie who visits San Antonio would be remiss if they didn't visit Cured. And checking out the Pearl district without visiting Cured would be a crime against all things foodie.” - MC F.
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
13. Cappy's Restaurant, 1977 5011 Broadway, (210) 828-9669, cappysrestaurant.com
“I had the ribeye from Allen Bros with a bone marrow butter glaze. My steak was great, but the Wife's halibut was so moist, tender and with the crispy crust, it was outstanding! Finished with a sticky toffee pudding with ice cream! Lord save me it was fantastic!” - Daniel M.
Photo via Instagram / cappysrestaurant
12. Silo Prime
1133 Austin Hwy., (210) 824-8686, siloelevatedcuisine.com
“The wait staff will spoil you and the menu will tantalize your taste buds. 5 star restaurant experience from the atmosphere to the food. Amazing.” - Frederic C.
Photo via Instagram / miss_eater_tx
11. Eddie V's Prime Seafood 1834 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 493-1600, eddiev.com/home
“I can't find a single bad thing to say about the experience. Plan on a good two hours of being pampered with expert service. Yeah, you may pay a little more for drinks than you would at other places in this price range, but the seafood options cannot be matched in the city.” - Chuck B.
Photo via Instagram / eddievs_
10. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
255 E Basse Road, (210) 824-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com
“Fleming's steak in unmatched and beyond compare. I had never ever tasted a steak so good until I had Fleming's.” - Carla A.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.foodie
9. J. Alexander’s
255 E Basse Rd # 1300, (210) 824-0275, jalexanders.com
“One is the best meals I've had in a long time. My steak was deliciously marinated and cooked perfectly medium well as I'd ordered. It was huge and so juicy, just melted in my mouth. The mac n cheese was well seasoned and sooo cheesy. Loved it!” - Angela I.
Photo via Instagram / jalexandersholdings
8. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
849 E Commerce St., (210) 227-1700, fogodechao.com
“Amazing service - Selina and Jorden were absolutely fantastic bartenders! If you need excellent food, wonderful service, and a dining experience that will have you eager to return, then look no further than Fogo de Chao!” - Joseph B.
Photo via Instagram / tx_kiwi519
7. Kirby’s Steakhouse
123 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 404-2221, kirbyssteakhouse.com
“Amazing evening! We started at the bar with happy hour drinks and lamb chops. So good. Perfectly timed service. The steaks were a perfect rare temperature and the crab cake was so crabby. A truly lovely experience. Everyone we came in contact with was a total professional. We felt like rockstars.” - Claudia C.
Photo via Instagram / kirbysprimesteakhouse
6. Bob’s Steak & Chop House
5815 Rim Pass, (210) 222-2627, bobs-steakandchop.com
“Bob's steak and chop house is a texas-born local chain restaurant that serves steak, seafood, and fine wines. I would often come here for business dinners after work with my colleagues. The ambiance and experience was great! We had amazing service, as well as a great time.” - Ashley P.
Photo via Instagram / bobssteakandchop_sa
5. Boudro’s
421 E Commerce Street, (210) 224-8484, boudros.com
“I will say we have been to a lot of steak places and this is by far the BEST steak I have ever had. It was cooked to my perfection. The flavor was so good. I can't wait to visit San Antonio again to eat here again!” - Lynn J.
Photo via Instagram / boudrostexasbistro
4. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
15900 La Cantera Pkwy #22200, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com
“Their signature pork chop shattered my expectations with flavor, execution and a Viking sized portion! Also got the fried artichoke topped with crab and a large Mac and cheese - both bomb.If you wanna have a nice business lunch, family dinner or date this is a great place to do it.” - Joel G.
Photo via Instagram / through.gods.eyes
3. J-Prime Steakhouse 1401 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 764-1604, jprimesteakhouse.com
“Steaks were OUTSTANDING!! They were prepared & plated PERFECTLY!! Their side offerings are incredible, so be sure to pace yourself to be able to grab a couple! [The bartender] Alexandra suggested using their house-prepared hot sauce to mix in with the corn and I did that and she was right - AMAZING with a ZING!!” - J E.
Photo via Instagram / jprimesteakhouse
2. Barn Door Restaurant 8400 North New Braunfels Ave, (210) 824-0116, thebarndoorrestaurant.com/home
“Y'all want a good ass steak? This is the place y'all! This was one of the best steaks I have had in a very long time.” - Francisco A.
Photo via Instagram / barndoor_sa
1. Bohanan’s Prime Steak and Seafood
219 E Houston Street, (210) 472-2600, bohanans.com
“I've eaten at most of the steakhouses in San Antonio and Bohanan's is by far the best in service, ambiance, wine selection/service and food quality/presentation… The ONLY steakhouse I recommend while in San Antonio.” - Gerald H..
Photo via Instagram / jason_risner_photography
