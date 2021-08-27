The 25 hottest food trucks in San Antonio right now 

When you’re looking for a quick bite while out on the town, don't miss out on these 25 San Antonio food trucks. Each offers quality grub from a mobile eatery that’ll surely sate your cravings, whether its seafood, tacos, hot chicken or loaded sandos.
Dotted all over the Alamo City, track down these flavor-packed restaurants on wheels when your hunger hits.
Milpa 540 S. Presa St., milpafoodtruck.com
This local outfit serves up fresh and super flavorful takes on chef-owner Jesse Kuykendall’s favorite childhood eats. Don’t miss the sopes.
Photo via Instagram / milpafoodtruck
Smokey Boys Barbecue 9599 Braun Rd., (210) 842-0288, smokeyboysbarbecue.com
This veteran-owned and -operated barbecue outfit not only smokes meats to perfection at a Northwest SA food truck park, it doles out bottle sauces for at-home indulging, too.
Photo via Instagram / smokeyboysbarbecue
Dip Shack Location Varies, dipshackdips.com
Folks who love dipping crusty sandos into cups of savory broth can now do that with five types of dippable sandwiches, thanks to the Dip Shack. Varieties include prime rib, pastrami, chicken and pork belly — as well as a combination of pastrami and pork belly.
Photo via Instagram / dipshackdips
Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos 1009 Avenue B (210) 550.2426, holysmokesa.com
The name on the side of the truck touts BBQ, but vegetarians don't have to feel left out! The Holy Smoke smoked jack fruit is a unique way for veggie lovers to enjoy the BBQ realm.
Photo via Instagram / holysmokesa
Slider Provider Location Varies, sliderprovider.com
It may sound off, but trust us when we say “Don’t sleep on The Goobster.” A playful combination that pairs fresh accoutrements with crunchy peanut butter and grape jelly.
Photo via Instagram / sliderprovider
El Remedio Multiple Locations, facebook.com/ElRemedioSA
Just weeks ago, El Remedio announced plans to expand its footprint via a shiny new birria and seafood wagon posted up at riverside food truck park El Camino.
Photo via Instagram / elremedio_sa
Clutch City Cluckers 7038 UTSA Blvd., clutchcitycluckers.com/location/san-antonio
This Houston-based company is known for serving up sandwiches, tenders and loaded fries at heat levels ranging from “no spice” to the incendiary “cluck it like it’s HOT.” San Antonio's truck makes its debut on August 30, 2021. Go for the hot chicken or stop by for brunch, served on the weekends.
Photo via Instagram / clutchcitycluckers
Tapatio Vegan Tacos 623 Urban Loop, (956) 999-0170, tapatiovegantacos.com
Staples like tortas ahogadas, sopes, and tacos fly out of this truck — the first vegan taco truck in SA. The menu also features gluten-free options, and everything is completely homemade from the breads and tortillas to the cheeses and “meats.”.
Photo via Instagram / cannibalteddy
Monky's Tortas 24188 Boerne Stage Rd., (210) 818-8421, instagram.com/monkys.tortas
The word ‘torta’ may be in the name, but Monky’s serves up much more than that. Frito pie, street tacos and burritos — just to name a few other options.
Photo via Instagram / monkys.tortas
Justin’s Joint 9599 Braun Rd., facebook.com/justinsjointllc
Belly up to the window at this newish truck for loaded subs and fresh-cut fries daily. Try the Big Toasty, with mayo, pepperoni, salami, turkey, bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese and thank us later.
Photo via Instagram / justinsjoint
El Sueño De Lola 9599 Braun Rd., (210) 760-3196, elsuenodelola-sa.com
Swing by the mobile eatery for Carnitas, Milanesa de Pollo and Ahogada tortas in the sunshine. Their newest menu item, the torta Guanajuato, comes loaded with carnitas, tomato, avocado and red onion on a bolillo slathered with red pepper mayo.
Photo via Instagram / elsuenodelola_sa
Stone Bros. Mobile Pizzas Location Varies, stonebrostx.com
This pizza trailer taps into over 30 years of pizza-making expertise to offer rustic-style pies made in a custom wood-burning oven.
Photo via Instagram / stonebrostx
Bob & Timmys on Wheels 1916 Austin Hwy, (210) 427-5143, facebook.com/bobandtimmysonwheels
This Italian-focused food truck serves up grilled pizza, pasta, salads and calzone, all with tart, perfectly acidic tomato sauce and tons of fresh garlic. The portion sizes are huge, so make sure you bring your appetite — or a friend.
Photo via Instagram / bob_and_timmys_on_wh
Nelson’s BBQ
7327 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 473-4988, facebook.com/NathanielNelsonsbbq
Sinfully delicious barbecue doesn’t always require a brick-and-mortar setup. Take Nelson’s BBQ as proof. This family-run business, open weekends until food runs out, serves up quality smoked meats packed with flavor. Order the Nasty Nate for Nelson’s at its best – and be prepared to lick every bit of juice/sauce off your fingers.
Photo via Instagram / bbqsnob
Tacos El Regio St. Mary’s
2726 N St Mary's St, (210) 782-2272, tacos-el-regio-mexican-restaurant.business.site
Anyone that has spent a boozy night on the St. Mary’s Strip has likely sobered up with these tasty tacos. Consider this taco truck a must-visit for its cultural significance alone, though the greasy goodness will likely make a loyal customer out of you all on its own.
Photo via Instagram / celereyncarrots
Bull Gogi Boys 14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 816-1455, facebook.com/bullgogiboy Take a cue from SA Yelper Gina T. and try a little bit of everything. Of Bull Gogi Boys, she said, “bulgogi is tender and savory, the yakimandu is crispy and hot and the spicy kimchi, *chefs kiss.*” Now that’s an endorsement!
Photo via Instagram / bullgogiboys
Dona Kika's Location Varies, (210) 663-9861, facebook.com/DonaKikas
This bright red trailer serves up tacos and gorditas using super-secret family recipes that never disappoint. Family-owned and -operated, the trailer operates all over SA five days a week.
Photo via Instagram / donakikas
Benjie’s Munch Truck 1218 W Bitters Rd #107, (210) 556-8624, benjiesmunch.com
Benjie’s Munch Truck takes comforting sandwiches to a whole ‘nother level with award-winning grilled-cheeses and keto options galore — if you’re into that sort of thing.
Photo via Instagram / benjiesmunch
Datz It, Datz All
Location Varies, (210) 782-3407, facebook.com/DatzItdatAll
Cajun and Creole fare served up from a food truck has never tasted so good! Seasoned to perfection, Datz It Datz All stops around town — and recently posted up at super swanky craft cocktail joint Pastiche on the weekend. Described as a taste of Louisiana with a Texas twist, you can expect these flavors to rock your world.
Photo via Yelp / Bryan P.
Go Vegan SA 14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 729-5400, govegansa.com
The Go Vegan SA menu is chock-full of convenient, affordable and tasty vegan options for those looking to shake things up. Many a reviewer raves about the BBQ Burger Mac & cheese, which may look like it’s full of animal products, but is completely animal-friendly.
Photo via Instagram / govegansatx
Carnitas Don Raul 2202 Broadway, (210) 427-3202, carnitasdonraul.com
Let’s be real: you don’t get featured on Netflix’s Taco Chronicles for having bland, dry carnitas. So when your heart calls out for traditional Michoacan-style eats, this is where you need to go.
Photo via Instagram / carnitas_don_raul.usa
Ay Que Rico
Location Varies, (210) 367-4869, facebook.com/ayquericosa
It’s hard not to miss this brightly colored truck, especially once you’ve gotten a taste. With a growing fanbase that proves why this truck is absolutely not one to miss, you’ll agree that these quality tacos and yummy sandwiches are sought after. They will definitely have you saying, “ay que rico!”
Photo via Instagram / ayquericosa
Erick's Tacos 12715 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 590-0994, erickstacos.business.site
If it’s late-night eats you crave, hit up Erick’s for savory snacks like tortas and tacos, or something sweet to end the night like a raspa or mangonada. Even in these crazy times, this joint is kickin’ til 4 a.m.
Photo via Instagram / erickstacos
Mister Diablo
Location Varies, facebook.com/misterdiablotacotruck
Though a newcomer to the local food truck scene, Mister Diablo has already proven itself as a tasty choice for quality mini tacos. Follow the Facebook page to see where this truck is stopping so you can taste for yourself.
Photo via Instagram / misterdiablotacotruck
Photo via Instagram / milpafoodtruck