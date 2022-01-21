The 25 most beautiful places in San Antonio 

You know it, and we know it — San Antonio is a beautiful city. Whether you're interested in historic landmarks, swanky eateries or the beauty to be found in the natural world, there's plenty of ways to enjoy yourself while soaking in gorgeous surroundings. To that end, we've rounded up the 25 most breathtaking spots in the Alamo City.
Majestic Theatre
224 E. Houston St., majesticempire.com
The Majestic Theatre building is just as eye-catching as any of the action happening on its stage. The architecture around the stage is absolutely flawless, from the colors to the intricate details. Designed by architect John Eberson in 1929, the theatre is now listed on the National Register of Historical Places and is a Texas Historic Landmark.
Photo by Michael Jones / Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
San Pedro Creek Culture Park 715 Camaron St., (210) 302-3652, spcculturepark.com Located on the western edge of downtown, culture, art and nature come together as a tribute to the birthplace of San Antonio. The San Pedro Creek Culture Park features local artists’ works, created with the story of the diverse cultures drawn to the banks of San Pedro Creek for 12,000 years in mind. Murals, tiled benches, ceramic art and historical texts and poetry can be seen along with the creek's natural flora and fauna. Photo via Instagram / milesmeasured
San Pedro Springs Park 2200 N. Flores St., (210) 732-5992, sanantonio.gov The blue, clear waters found in San Pedro Springs Park have been used since hunters and gatherers roamed the land nearby and drank from its springs. As the second oldest public space in America, it’s likely that your ancestors have swam in the park’s pool. If your family isn't from SA, then that tradition can begin with you. There’s no fee for San Antonians looking to jump in this cold-refreshing water hole in the summer, and its beauty can be enjoyed year round. Photo via Instagram / michelletcarson
Ruby City 150 Camp St, (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org
The posthumous realization of a dream of the late art collector Linda Pace, Ruby City is beautiful both inside and out. The contemporary art center is housed in an award-winning building designed by renowned architect Sir David Adjaye OBE. Ruby City is a part of a larger campus that includes Chris Park and the Studio exhibition space.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
Found inside a restored convent, Liberty Bar is full of windows, offering a bright space to enjoy brunch, lunch, dinner or a late-night drink. No matter what meal you decide to stop by for, you’ll enjoy the food and views. Just be sure to order one of the famed Bloody Marys and take a few photos in front of the bright pink exterior.
Photo via Instagram / shelbysorrel
Denman Estate Park
7735 Mockingbird Ln, sanantonio.gov
Denman Estate Park features a traditional South Korean pavilion, styled similarly to the Gwangju Democracy Bell in South Korea. Gwangju, South Korea and San Antonio, you may be surprised to learn, are sister cities. Denman Estate Park is a beautiful place to visit, not only for the pavilion, but for the pond and garden as well.
Photo via Instagram / rebekahsantoyo
King William Historic District
Southtown
Stroll through the King William district and indulge in some eye-popping real estate. While the newer additions of the neighborhood are quirky and artsy, the long-standing homes here are seriously #homegoals. It seems like no two homes look alike, though many fit into the Greek Revival, Victorian, and Italianate styles.
Photo via Instagram / justphotowalking
The McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels Ave, mcnayart.org
The McNay may be full of beautiful artwork, but the building and grounds itself are nothing short of breathtaking. The mansion was built in 1929 for Marion Koogler and her second husband Donald T. Atkinson (her first husband Sergeant Don Denton McNay died from the Spanish flu shortly after they married). Walk around the recently updated grounds and admire the gorgeous home-turned-museum. And to truly appreciate the sights, post up in the courtyard. Just look at that view.
Photo via Instagram / 3v3nk33l
The Pearl
303 Pearl Pkwy, atpearl.com
While many flock to the Pearl for the food scene and things to do, strolling the grounds is essential to your visit to. Specifically, the river basin where the barges change direction makes for a beautiful sight. The smaller waterfalls and rushing current make for a calming soundscape, too. Consider it the cherry on top.
Photo via Instagram / thecanplant
The San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston Pl, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org
Taking up 38 acres, the Botanical Garden is home to trails, a pond and an abundance of native plants. With multiple greenhouses, an authentic Japanese garden, and a trail showcasing three distinctive ecological regions of Texas, there's plenty of natural beauty to enjoy year round.
Photo via Instagram / pastorbrett
The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio 115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com
This Insta-worthy rooftop bar overlooks the SA skyline from a twenty-story perch. Indulge in its sophisticated cocktails while you snap a new selfie.
Photo via Instagram / themoonsdaughters
Tobin Center for Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Cir, tobincenter.org
Built in 1926 and previously used as the San Antonio Municipal Auditorium, the structure is today referred to as the Tobin Center. Renovations were completed in 2014, revealing a gorgeous interior that matched the beauty of the facade, though on a modern level. The world-class venue is truly a sight not to be missed.
Photo via Facebook / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Japanese Tea Garden
200-414 Alpine, sanantonio.gov
The historic Japanese Tea Garden was built in a former quarry and features elaborate pathways and carefully cultivated landscaping, as well as waterways filled with koi. The abandoned limestone rock quarry was made complete with walkways, stone arch bridges, an island and a Japanese pavilion. Expect to be speechless if you’re visiting for the first time.
Photo via Instagram / barbarajaylee
Ocho at Hotel Havana
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
Tourists may flock to the beautiful Hotel Havana, but locals will feel more than welcome to enjoy the scenery brought to you by this mostly-glass riverside drinking spot.
Photo courtesy of Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana
The Tower of the Americas
739 E César E. Chávez Blvd, (210) 223-3101, toweroftheamericas.com
You seriously can’t get a better view of SA than at the Tower of the Americas. Take a ride up the elevator and spend some time on the observation deck to get a view of the city from 750 feet in the air.
Photo via Instagram / 2dm.edia
San Fernando Cathedral
115 Main Plaza, sfcathedral.org
The cathedral is considered the historic geographic center of San Antonio and serves as a tourist attraction, community gathering place and a symbol of the role of the Archdiocese of San Antonio. The church is one of the oldest in the country, with the cornerstone of the 15-year construction project laid in 1738. Today’s visible landmark, however, is the result of an 1868 renovation in the Gothic Revival style. If you time your visit right, you can also take in a stunning light show of images and music telling the history of the city that’s displayed four nights a week on the façade of the church.
Photo via Instagram / krystalsizzle
Confluence Park
310 W Mitchell St, (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org
Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion.
Photo via Instagram / gbernal73
Our Lady of the Lake University
411 SW 24th St, (210) 434-1866, cdptexas.org
San Antonio’s is home to some beautiful-as-heck universities, Our Lady of the Lake among them. At the West Side university, the chapel will have you in awe – whether you’re religious or not. The English Gothic chapel took 28 years to build, and was definitely worth the wait.
Photo via Instagram / todayscatholicnewspaper
Best Quality Daughter 602 Avenue A, (210) 819-4236, bestqualitydaughter.com
This “New Asian-American” spot at the popular Pearl complex has arguably the most SA-focused decor in town. Custom wallpaper features Alamo City landmarks in punchy colors to augment your culinary experience.
Photo via Instagram / bestqualitydaughter
La Villita and the Arneson River Theatre
418 Villita St, (210) 207-8614, lavillitasanantonio.com
La Villita wasn't always a cultural art hub — in fact, it was San Antonio's first neighborhood. It was restored in the mid-20th century to become the beautiful cultural landmark it is today. Across the river is the Arneson River Theatre, which was built in 1939.
Photo via Instagram / zachgennett
Brackenridge Park
3700 N St Mary's St, (210) 207-7275, brackenridgepark.org
Brackenridge Park seriously has it all. There’s so much to do in the area – from sports and the zoo to just exploring the gorgeous grounds. Do yourself a favor and do just that – explore the park. You’re bound to discover serene spots that will have you feeling peaceful and much appreciate for such a place.
Photo via Instagram / chesneyinsatexas
The San Antonio Missions Multiple locations, (210) 932-1001, nps.gov/saan
Sorry, but we can't just pick one! In addition to the Alamo, San Antonio has four other gorgeous historic missions: Mission Concepción, Mission San José, Mission San Juan Capistrano and Mission Espada. You can choose to visit one or more of the Spanish colonial missions directly, or try to see them all in one go by hiking or biking the 8-mile Mission Reach trail.
Photo via Instagram / txtacomabri
Hotel Emma
136 E Grayson St, thehotelemma.com
Running out of the former Pearl Brewhouse, the 1894 building is now one of SA’s most beautiful hotels. The landmark was designed by Chicago architect August Maritzen in the Second Empire style, and modern-day designers did a solid job of keeping the character of the structure intact as it transformed into a hotel. Everything is gorgeous here, so you’ll be enamored the entire time.
Photo via Instagram / thehotelemma
Comanche Lookout Park
15551 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Though it encompasses 96 acres, Comanche Lookout Park is best known for having one of the highest elevation points in the city. In addition to beautiful views of SA, in early 2021, the park debuted new public artwork at the peak that honors the city's indigenous heritage.
Photo courtesy of City of San Antonio
Central Library
600 Soledad St, (210) 207-2500, mysapl.org
The bulk of the Central Library makes it stand out, whether viewed from up close or passing by on the freeway, but it is the color – dubbed “enchilada red” by locals – that really grabs the attention. Selected in a design competition held in 1991, the building’s Mexican modernist architecture by Ricardo Legorreta includes a breathtaking multi-story atrium containing the artistic heart of the structure, a blown-glass sculpture created by renowned artist Dale Chihuly.
Photo by Siggi Ragnar
