The 25 San Antonio holiday traditions everyone should try at least once

San Antonians love to celebrate. Give us an excuse and we'll throw a parade, drink to excess or sleep overnight in the park for a prime barbecuing spot.



Throw a holiday into the mix and we'll latch onto traditions and maybe even pass them down for generations in our families. That certainly holds true when it comes to Christmastime, where jam and awful lot of culture, customs and excuses to party into our calendars. Almost like it's Fiesta or something — but less muggy outside.



Whether you're new to SA and need a rundown on our holiday traditions, looking to vary up your winter routine or just want to make sure you're checking every possible item off the list to fully validate your puro punch card, here's your list.