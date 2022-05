There's something to be said for enjoying a high-quality meal while basking in your own company. While San Antonio operates with a certain sense of familia, we understand that sometimes "solo" is the way to go.



These locally owned spots offer top-notch food in an atmosphere that welcomes single diners. Whether you're used to flying solo or just looking to get out and explore SA's food scene all on your own, these local restaurants are prime picks for when you want to dine alone.