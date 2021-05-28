The 30 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $10 or less 

Whether you're making big bucks or living on a shoestring budget, there's something to be said for tucking in to an enjoyable and filling meal that doesn't require you to take out second mortgage.
Fortunately, San Antonio is home to a truckload of spots that can offer affordable sustenance, if you know where to look. We rounded up 30 local eateries that are ready to deliver great food without emptying your wallet.
The Station Cafe
108 King William St, (210) 444-2200, thestationsa.com
With sandwiches packed with flavor that punches, you can get any sandwich on the menu for less than $8. Or snag a slice of their pizza — handmade using the eatery’s own recipes for crust and sauces — for $3.
Photo via Instagram / socialwithallysse
Dignowity Meats
1701 E Houston St, (210) 462-1496, dignowitymeats.com
Thank all that’s good in the world for Dignowity Meats. No matter what meat you order – the brisket burnt ends ($5.50 for ¼ pound), buttermilk fried chicken quarters ($4), pulled pork ($4.50 for ¼ pound) or St. Louis ribs for $2.50 each – you’ll have extra bills to make your meal complete with a side or two if you play your cards right.
Photo via Instagram / dignowitymeats
Gino's Deli @ Stop & Buy
13210 Huebner Rd, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com
We might have included a number of burger and sandwich spots here, but let’s be clear that we can’t miss the opportunity to point out the greatness that is Gino’s Deli. Whether you want a burger or opt for a sandwich (hot or cold, it’s up to you), you can get some delicious AF grub for around $10. Plus, you can make it a combo – chips and a drink – for $2.49 more.
Photo via Instagram / ginosdeli
Taquitos West Avenue Multiple locations, facebook.com/TaquitosWestAvenue1
Snag a plate full of Suadero mini-tacos packed with grilled meat, onion and cilantro for $1.50 each. The formula may sound simple, but there’s a reason this spot has been voted the Best Tacos in SA by Current readers.
Photo via Instagram / djemils
Ray’s Drive Inn
822 SW 19th St., (210) 432-7171, raysdriveinn.net
The home of the puffy taco is a San Anto staple. Visit Ray’s to load up on the puffys — available in orders of one, two, three or four — or the Special Chicken Puffy Tacos with beans and rice for just $7.50.
Photo via Instagram / raysdriveinn
Mark's Outing 1624 E Commerce St., (210) 299-8110, marksouting.com
Stop into this East side staple for any one of their daily $10 specials, or a burger and fries for around $9. Whatever you do, don’t skip out on Mark’s famous slow-simmered beans — they're free!
Photo via Instagram / marksouting
Bigz Burger Joint Multiple Locations, bigz-burgerjoint.com
Grab yourself a single burger and an order of fries for about $10. If you’re feeling fancy, splurge on a giant fudge pecan brownie, filled with chocolate chips and pecans. Treat yo’self!
Photo via Instagram / natasburgerblog
El Bucanero Multiple Locations, el-bucanero.com
This Mexican seafood mecca is known for its extravagant creations, some of which have price tags to match. But delve deep into the voluminous menu, and you’ll find plenty of less spendy options. At $7.99, the tostada mixta towers with fresh seafood and may be one of the best food deals in town. Fried fish, shrimp and oyster plates, along with small ceviches are other affordable options.
Photo via Instagram / angiequackseatss
Good Time Charlie's 2922 Broadway, (210) 828-5392, gtcsatx.com
Down-home staple Charlie’s continues to draw downtown lunch crowds with its quick service, big portions and affordable prices. Virtually every one of its sandwiches and meal-sized salads comes in under $10. The $7.65 bean burger is not to be missed.
Photo via Instagram / eli_fowler
Costa Pacifica 434 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 491-4497, costapacificausa.com
It’s hard to go wrong with the lunch specials at this Mexican seafood eatery, most of which are under $9 yet look and taste decidedly upscale. Even the dinner menu has budget-priced options that can serve as a whole meal. Check out the Shrimp Ensenada taco plate or the Loka Tostada.
Photo via Instagram / stine.eats
Skip ad in
Fish Lonja 1107 Roosevelt Ave., 210-612-3626, carnitaslonja.com
Seafood isn’t usually an option when dining on a budget, but Fish Lonja’s stripped-down approach puts the focus on ingredients, not fancy overhead. The delectable Baja-style fish tacos are fresh, filling and just $5 a pop.
Photo via Instagram / fish_lonja
Max & Louie’s NY Diner 226 W Bitters Rd #126, (210) 483-7600, maxandlouiesdiner.com
If NY-style breakfast is the only way you can get that pep in your step, consider this deli-inspired eatery for morning vittles. A double-stack of pancakes will run you less than $9 and a classic NY breakfast of a bagel with cream cheese and hot coffee is less than $8.
Photo via Instagram / maxandlouies
Sapporo Sushi 5638 W Hausman Rd, (210)314-4423, sapporosa.coml
This far Northwest sushi offers three lunch bento box options and a ton of udon and nood dishes for less than $10. There’s also an assortment of sushi rolls and sashimi that you can mix and match for a sea-worthy meal.
Photo via Instagram / superawesomeexplosions
Demo's Greek Food Multiple Locations,demosgreekfood.com
This long-running spot started on the St. Mary’s Strip and serves up stick-to-your ribs pita sandwiches filled with anything from gyro meat to falafel that qualify as great budget eats. The $7 Peasant Plate includes a sampler of spreads, including hummus, that makes a great pre-bar hopping snack.
Photo via Instagram / demosgreekfood
Schilo’s Delicatessen
424 E Commerce St, (210) 223-6692, schilos.com
Schilo’s may be a must-try for Alamo City visitors, but that doesn’t mean they have outrageous prices. You can get the Smorgasbord – 2 sausages with a side and bread – for $9.50. If you want something lighter, go for the kraut dog for $7.50.
Photo via Instagram / schilosdeli
Kungfu Noodle 6733 Bandera Road, (210) 451-5586, kungfunoodle.com
This Chinese restaurant draws raves for its both for the flavor of its noodles, dumplings and buns and for their prices, which in most cases slide in under $10. Sweet potato noodles with beef are a popular option, as are the pork and mushroom dumplings.
Photo via Instagram / the_lost_local_sa
Carnitas Lonja
1107 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 612-3626, facebook.com/Lonja17
For just $6 you can score a half-pound of carnitas (or a torta) and still have enough to get a side of frijoles for another $3. Now it’s up to you whether you want to share or have a feast all your own.
Photo via Instagram / k4rin.4p
Wrigleyville Grill
602 Northwest Loop 410 #146, (210) 369-9833, wrigleyvillegrill.com
Whether you want just the main attraction or the combo, almost anything you order will come out to less than $10. Get the kraut dog combo ($8.05), the pizza puff combo ($8), or the Italian chopped salad ($7.25) – you’ll be more than set with whatever you choose.
Photo via Instagram / timdisaster
Chris Madrid’s
830 W Hollywood Ave, (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com
Though a fire made this San Antonio staple move out to a food truck operation, Chris Madrid’s is keeping the cheesiness coming. You can still order up their signature tostada burger AND get it macho-style at just $9.75 (that’s with tax!). Or you can try the new Flaming Jalapeño Cheddar Cheesy burger regular-style for $8.75.
Photo via Instagram / https://www.instagram.com/scream_one/
Florio’s Pizza
7701 Broadway St, (210) 805-8646, facebook.com
This long-standing Broadway spot is the the place to go when you want NYC-style pizza here in the Alamo City. Slices are $2 and some extra change if you want extra toppings. Or you can order a small, one-topping pizza for less than $10. We say that’s a pretty good deal for some damn delicious pizza.
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
Skip ad in
L & L Hawaiian Grill
1302 Austin Hwy #1, (210) 474-6699, llhawaiiangrill.com
About 75 percent of the menu is $10 or less, so you’re all set here. Whether you're feeling adventurous and order the ramen burger ($7) or spam ramen ($5), or perhaps $3 musubi (sushi) options, you’ll be able to try a little bit of everything.
Photo via Instagram / meatsquadtx
Capos Pizza
8522 Broadway St #105, (210) 362-1901, capospizzasa.com
Get ready to feast, ‘cause you can order any one of this spot’s hot subs for around $9, or a daily special — one giant pizza slice, a side salad and drink — for $8.25.
Photo via Instagram / johnoftehdead
The Barbecue Station
1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 824-9191, barbecuestation.com
Whether you’re ordering for yourself or for a get-together, Barbecue Station is hella affordable. A half pound of chopped beef or pulled pork will only set you back $6, and sausage links and quarter chicken legs are both $2.25 each. Snag a couple of side orders for $2 a pop, and you’re good to go.
Photo via Instagram / anna_risse_plexus
Chicago Bagel & Deli
10918 Wurzbach Rd #132, (210) 691-2245, chicagobagelanddeli.com
While great for lunch with super affordable sandwich options, you definitely need to check out this spot for breakfast. Whether you’re grabbing something just for yourself or taking it to have brunch at home, these bagels are baked fresh, super delicious and very affordable. Get a single for a dollar and change, or get a half-dozen for $7.50. Just don’t forget the cream cheese for a few bucks more.
Photo via Instagram / mllastra
Sweet Yams
218 N Cherry St, (210) 229-9267, facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic
Eating healthy isn’t always the most affordable options (thanks, America), but Sweet Yams is definitely the exception. You can get a number of chicken or shrimp-based entrees, served over organic brown rice and with organic house salad, for $9 or less. May we suggest the sesame ginger chicken breast? Or maybe the sweet potato shrimp?
Photo via Instagram / cherritybar
Main Street Pizza
1906 N Main Ave, (210) 732-8861, mainstreetsa.com
You can get literally any type of personal pizza and it’ll still be less than $10. Woah. Whether you go plain cheese ($4) or go for the Main St. Combo option ($8), you won’t have to dish out the big bucks.
Photo via Instagram / hungryinsanantonio
Pho Hung Cuong
12730 Frontage Rd, (210) 691-1500, phohungcuong.com
It’s no secret that the folks at Pho Hung Cuong know what they’re doing. Snag lunch for about $10, or a half-dozen wings in one of the chef’s signature sauces for about $8. We just know that, after eating here, both your stomach and wallet will be happy.
Photo via Instagram / twentysomethingsa
Lala’s Gorditas 1600 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 465-7157, lalasgorditas.com
Found close to Mission Concepcion, this super colorful spot comes from the family who opened the original Teka Molino and the Taco Hut. They also offer their namesake gorditas for $3.95 - 4.95 apiece. Need we say more?
Photo via Instagram /
siempre_sanantonio
Georgia’s Mexican Restaurant 2214 Palo Alto Road, (210) 923-9313, facebook.com/Georgias-Mexican-Restaurant
Georgia’s Mexican Restaurant is your typical spot for classic dishes and authentic flavors that are hands-down delicious. Breakfast and lunch options abound, and you’ll have the ever-difficult decision of choosing between tacos and a plate. The good news, no matter what you choose, not a single plate on this menu is more than $9.
Photo via Instagram /
berryunique77
Rosie’s Cafe 6507 S Flores St., (210) 924-8282
So it goes without saying that the Southside has plenty of taquerias and other spots to get Mexican food, especially tacos. But when all of the combo plates on the menu ring up to less than $9, Rosie’s is hard to beat. Oh, and make sure you have cash, as it’s an old-fashioned mom & pop shop.
Photo via Instagram / hecho_en_sa
The Station Cafe
108 King William St, (210) 444-2200, thestationsa.com
With sandwiches packed with flavor that punches, you can get any sandwich on the menu for less than $8. Or snag a slice of their pizza — handmade using the eatery’s own recipes for crust and sauces — for $3.
Photo via Instagram / socialwithallysse