The 30 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $10 or less

Whether you're making big bucks or living on a shoestring budget, there's something to be said for tucking in to an enjoyable and filling meal that doesn't require you to take out second mortgage.



Fortunately, San Antonio is home to a truckload of spots that can offer affordable sustenance, if you know where to look. We rounded up 30 local eateries that are ready to deliver great food without emptying your wallet.