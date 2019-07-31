July 31, 2019 Slideshows » Food & Drink

The Best Bars and Nightlife Spots in San Antonio, According to Our Readers 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
We asked, and San Antonio answered! Here are the Best of San Antonio Nightlife winners of 2019.
OF 26
PREV NEXT
Best Happy Hour
Little Woodrow's, multiple locations, littlewoodrows.com
Photo via Instagram / littlewoodrowsstoneoak
Best Local Brewery
Alamo Beer Company, 202 Lamar, (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com
Photo via Instagram / alamobeerco
Best Dance Club
Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com
Photo by Jaime Monzon
Best Lesbian Bar
La Botanica, 2911 N St Mary's St, (210) 716-0702, vivalabotanica.com
Photo via Instagram / infiniteweekend
Best Dive Bar
The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com
Photo via Instagram / twopeasinapod.sa
Best Cocktail Bar & Cocktails
Bar 1919, 1420 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1420, bar1919.com
Photo by amlilleberg via Instagram / 1919satx
Best Ice House
The Friendly Spot, 943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Photo via Instagram / thefriendlyspot
Best Place To Nurse A Hangover
Liberty Bar, 1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
Photo via Instagram / libertybarsa
Best Bar Food
Sanchos Cantina & Cocina, 628 Jackson St, (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com
Photo via Instagram / txmikka
Best Hotel Bar
Ocho, 1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
Photo via Instagram / zoogirlkecia
Skip ad in
Best Micheladas
The Friendly Spot, 943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Photo via Instagram / thefriendlyspot
Best Karaoke Bar
Dads Karaoke, 2615 Mossrock, (210) 267-5703, facebook.com
Photo via Instagram / ennaid_22
Best Margaritas
La Gloria, multiple locations, chefjohnnyhernandez.com
Photo via Instagram / hungrybexar
Best Drink Specials/Cheap Drinks
Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com
Photo via Instagram / whatwouldjohndo
Best Craft Beer Selection
The Friendly Spot, 943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Photo via Instagram / thefriendlyspot
Best Bloody Mary
Liberty Bar, 1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Best New Bar
Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House, 16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Best Bartender
Vikki Buchanan at the Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com
Photo via Instagram / bonhamexchange
Best Country Bar
John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com
Photo via Instagram / _j_l_a_n_d_
Best Music Venue
The Aztec Theatre, 104 N St Mary's St, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com
Photo via Instagram / vitaminjones
Skip ad in
Best Sports Bar
Slackers, multiple locations, slackersbars.com
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Best Gay Bar
Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com
Photo via Instagram / shawnashleyphoto
Best Sunday Funday
The Friendly Spot, 943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Photo via Instagram / thefriendlyspot
Best Wine Bar
Max's Wine Dive, 340 E Basse Road Ste 101, (210) 444-9547, maxswinedive.com
Photo via Instagram / tingletxn
Best Bar Games
Little Woodrow's, multiple locations, littlewoodrows.com
Photo via Instagram / littlewoodrowsstoneoak
Best Hookah Bar
Hookah Harem, 6862 Ingram Road, (210) 455-9499, hookahharem.com
Photo via Instagram / hookahharem
More slideshows
The Best Dressed People We Saw at Cocktail: The Event 2019
San Antonio Current Staff98 images
The Best Food and Drinks in San Antonio, According to Our Readers
San Antonio Current Staff53 images
20 Under-the-Radar Restaurants in San Antonio You Should Try
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
Themed Bars and Restaurants in San Antonio Worth Trying
San Antonio Current Staff16 images
1/26
Best Happy Hour
Little Woodrow's, multiple locations, littlewoodrows.com
Photo via Instagram / littlewoodrowsstoneoak
Play Slideshow

Tags: bars, nightlife, Texas, San Antonio, BOSA, Best Of San Antonio, Reader's Poll

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. Paula Deen's Family Kitchen Abruptly Closes San Antonio Location Read More

  2. Fogo de Chao Manager Reportedly Asked San Antonio Cop to Leave Restaurant Because He Had Gun Read More

  3. Chef Teddy Liang Taking Over Sangria on the Burg Tonight with 'Asian Summer Bliss' Menu Read More

  4. Can't-Miss Food, Drink Events in San Antonio to Check Out Before Summer Ends Read More

  5. New RMYA Kitchen Promises to Serve 43,000 Meals to Abused, Sex-Trafficked Children in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation