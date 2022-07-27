July 27, 2022

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers

By San Antonio Current Staff

We asked, and San Antonio answered! Here are the Best of San Antonio Nightlife winners of 2022.
Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma
Best Bar Food Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, 103 E. Jones Ave., (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx
Best Bar Games Slackers Sports Bar, Multiple locations, instagram.com/slackersbarsa Photo courtesy of Slackers
Best Bartender Vikki Buchanan at the Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma
Best Bloody Mary The Hayden, 4025 Broadway, (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com Photo via Instagram / thehayden_sa
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / jerrydeleonmusic
Best Craft Beer Selection Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212, (210) 696-5080, beerknurd.com/locations/san-antonio-flying-saucer Photo via Instagram / flyingsaucersa
Best Dance Club Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma
Best Dive Bar The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Drive, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com Photo via Instagram / thebangbangbar
Best Drink Specials/Cheap Drinks Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma
