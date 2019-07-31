July 31, 2019 Slideshows » Food & Drink

The Best Food and Drinks in San Antonio, According to Our Readers 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
The people of San Antonio have spoken! Here are the Best of San Antonio Food & Drink winners for 2019.
OF 53
PREV NEXT
Best Barbecue
Smoke Shack BBQ, 3714 Broadway St, (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Photo via Instagram / jessy_eats
Best Brunch
The Magnolia Pancake Haus, multiple locations, magnoliapancakehaus.com
Photo via Instagram / magnoliapancakehaus
Best Wings
Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations, pluckers.com
Photo via Instagram / guacotacogirl
Best Bakery
La Panadería, multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / tx_gabs
Best Caribbean Food
The Jerk Shack, 117 Matyear St, (210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
Photo via Instagram / thejerkshacksatx
Best Sandwiches
Gino's Deli Stop N Buy, 13210 Huebner Road, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
Best Chinese Restaurant
Golden Wok, multiple locations, goldenwoksa.com
Photo via Instagram / stine.eats
Best Steakhouse
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 18318 Sonterra Pl, (210) 564-9400, chamagaucha.com
Photo via Instagram / chamagaucha
Best Soul Food
Mr. & Mrs. G's Homecooking, 2222 S WW White Road, (210) 359-0002, facebook.com/MrandMrsGsHomeCookingandPastries
Photo via Instagram / jesselizarraras
Best Local Donut Shop
The Original Donut Shop, 3307 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 734-5661, facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop
Photo via Instagram / s.a.vory
Skip ad in
Best Coffee Shop
Local Coffee, multiple locations, meritcoffee.com
Photo via Instagram / justjerirenee
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Green Vegetarian Cuisine, multiple locations, eatatgreen.com
Photo via Instagram / greenvegetarian
Best Dessert
Bakery Lorraine, multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
Photo via Instagram / bakery_lorraine
Best Tacos
Taquitos West Ave., 2818 West Ave, (210) 525-9888, facebook.com/TaquitosWestAvenue1
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniomunchies
Best Bubble Tea
Brew's Lee Tea, 4009 Broadway St, (210) 598-0068, brewsleetea.com
Photo via Instagram / brewsleetea
Best Nachos
Chacho’s, multiple locations
Photo via Instagram / memory_1an3
Best Ramen
Nama Ramen, 6565 Babcock Road, (210) 641-2888, namaramen.com
Photo via Instagram / nama_ramen
Best Crawfish
LA Crawfish, multiple locations, thelacrawfish.com
Photo via Instagram / feedmi_
Best Food Truck
Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks, 2301 San Pedro Ave, (210) 621-8908, facebook.com/PhillysPhamousItalianIce
Photo via Instagram / phillys_phamous
Best Pan Dulce
La Panadería, multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Skip ad in
Best Burger
Whataburger, multiple locations, whataburger.com
Photo via Instagram / whataburger
Best French Fries
Wingstop, multiple locations, wingstop.com
Photo via Instagram / wingstop
Best Charcuterie Board
Cured, 306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
The Cove, 606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
Photo via Instagram / txmed1
Best Sushi
Sushi Zushi, multiple locations, sushizushi.com
Photo via Instagram / kayeatslocal
Best Chicken Fried Steak
Lulu's Bakery & Cafe, 918 N Main Ave, (210) 951-4088, lulusbakeryandcafe.com
Photo via Instagram / chels_e_lately
Best Hot Dog
The Dogfather, 6211 San Pedro Ave, (210) 481-4272, facebook.com/thedogfathersa
Photo via Instagram / alamofoodie
Best New Restaurant
The Jerk Shack, 117 Matyear St, (210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
Photo via Instagram / thejerkshacksatx
Best Pizza
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, multiple locations, doughpizzeria.com
Photo via Instagram / safood.e
Best Enchiladas
Rosario's, multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Photo via Instagram / morewithjess
Skip ad in
Best Barbacoa
Rios Barbacoa, multiple locations
Photo via Instagram / alanisgood
Best Poke Restaurant
Hula Poke, multiple locations, hulapokeusa.com
Photo via Instagram / rollingfish.sa
Best Place For A Date
Down On Grayson, 303 E Grayson St, (210) 248-9244, downongrayson.com
Photo via Instagram / down_on_grayson
Best Puffy Tacos
Henry's Puffy Tacos, multiple locations, henryspuffytacos.com
Photo via Instagram / henryspuffytacos
Best Thai Restaurant
Thai Topaz, 2177 NW Military Hwy, (210) 290-9833, thaitopaz-sat.com
Photo via Instagram / gofrosanantonio
Best Breakfast Tacos
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, multiple locations, billmillerbbq.com
Photo via Instagram / eldaeats
Best Late Night Place To Eat
Whataburger, multiple locations, whataburger.com
Photo via Instagram / whataburger
Best Place to Drink in the Morning
Halcyon, 1414 S Alamo St, (210) 277-7045, halcyoncoffeebar.com
Photo via Instagram / halcyonsouthtownsa
Best Salsa
Rosario's, multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Photo via Instagram / rosariossa
Best Indian Restaurant
India Palace, 8474 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 692-5262, indiapalacesatx.com
Photo via Instagram / rabidmeerkat
Skip ad in
Best Seafood
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, multiple locations, pappadeaux.com
Photo via Instagram / ericmorgan210.2
Best Juice Shop
Jugo Juicery, multiple locations, facebook.com/JUGOJUICERY
Photo via Instagram / jugojuicery
Best Raspa
Big Daddy's Eats and Treats, 228 E Cevallos St, (212) 724-2936, facebook.com/BigDaddysEatsTreats
Photo via Instagram / bigdaddys210
Best Italian Restaurant
Paesanos, multiple locations, paesanos.com
Photo via Instagram / paesanossa
Best Tamales
Delicious Tamales, multiple locations, delicioustamales.com
Photo via Yelp / Anthony A.
Best Mexican Restaurant
Rosario's, multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Photo via Instagram / rosariossa
Best Korean Restaurant
Kogi Korean Grill, 12651 Vance Jackson Road, (210) 558-2018, facebook.com/kogikoreangrill
Photo via Yelp / Arianne Victoria A.
Best Ice Cream
Lick Honest Ice Creams, 312 Pearl Pkwy #2101, (210) 314-8166, ilikelick.com
Photo via Instagram / skinnybutfull
Best Menudo
Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, 218 Produce Row, (210) 239-9215, mitierracafe.com
Photo via Instagram / mitierracafesa
Best Snacks
Munchies Shakes, Snacks & More, 2211 NW Military Hwy, (210) 636-0597, munchiesnacksa.com
Photo via Instagram / munchiesnacksa
Skip ad in
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Pho Kim Long, 4230 McCullough Ave #2, (210) 829-8021
Photo via Yelp / Lili G.
Best Wine List
Max's Wine Dive, 340 E Basse Road Ste 101, (210) 444-9547, maxswinedive.com
Photo via Instagram / tingletxn
Best Locally Made Food Product
Ricos Cheese Sauces, ricos.com
Photo via Instagram / ricosproducts
More slideshows
The Best Dressed People We Saw at Cocktail: The Event 2019
San Antonio Current Staff98 images
The Best Bars and Nightlife Spots in San Antonio, According to Our Readers
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
20 Under-the-Radar Restaurants in San Antonio You Should Try
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
Themed Bars and Restaurants in San Antonio Worth Trying
San Antonio Current Staff16 images
1/53
Best Barbecue
Smoke Shack BBQ, 3714 Broadway St, (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Photo via Instagram / jessy_eats
Play Slideshow

Tags: Best Of San Antonio, BOSA, San Antonio Current, 2019, according to our readers, Reader's Poll, Texas, San Antonio, food, drink, bars, restaurants

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. Paula Deen's Family Kitchen Abruptly Closes San Antonio Location Read More

  2. Fogo de Chao Manager Reportedly Asked San Antonio Cop to Leave Restaurant Because He Had Gun Read More

  3. Chef Teddy Liang Taking Over Sangria on the Burg Tonight with 'Asian Summer Bliss' Menu Read More

  4. Can't-Miss Food, Drink Events in San Antonio to Check Out Before Summer Ends Read More

  5. New RMYA Kitchen Promises to Serve 43,000 Meals to Abused, Sex-Trafficked Children in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation