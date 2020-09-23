No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

September 23, 2020 Slideshows » Food & Drink

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers 

By San Antonio Current Staff
The people of San Antonio have spoken! Here are the Best of San Antonio Food & Drink winners for 2020.
Best Bakery
La Panaderia, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Best Bar Food
Esquire Tavern, 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
Photo via Facebook / The Esquire Tavern
Best Barbacoa
Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa, Multiple locations, (210) 433-1367, facebook.com/Tellez-Tamales-Barbacoa-115721145123658
Photo via Facebook / Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa
Best Barbeque
Smoke Shack, 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Photo via Instagram / joshiethefoodie
Best Black-Owned Restaurant
Wayne’s Wings, 4453 Walzem Road, (210) 300-3891, wayneswingssa.com
Photo via Facebook / Wayne’s Wings
Best Breakfast
Magnolia Pancake Haus, 606 Embassy Oaks, (210) 496-0828, magnoliapancakehaus.com
Photo via Instagram / txeats
Best Breakfast Tacos
The Original Donut Shop, 3307 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 734-5661, facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop
Photo by Alexis Barnhart
Best Brunch
Magnolia Pancake Haus, 606 Embassy Oaks, (210) 496-0828, magnoliapancakehaus.com
Photo via Instagram / magnoliapancakehaus
Best Burger
Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Road, (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com
Photo by Lea Thompson
Best Caribbean Restaurant
The Jerk Shack, 117 Matyear St., (210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
Photo via Facebook / The Jerk Shack
Best Charcuterie Board
Cured, 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
Photo via Facebook / Cured at Pearl
Best Chicken Fried Steak
De Wese’s Tip Top Cafe, 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, facebook.com/tiptopcafesanantonio
Photo via Instagram / andrew_amiel
Best Chinese Food
Golden Wok, Multiple locations, goldenwoksa.com
Photo via Instagram / jennifer__wanT
Best Coffee Shop
Local Coffee, Multiple locations, meritcoffee.com
Photo via Instagram / justjerirenee
Best Comfort Food
Good Time Charlie’s, 2922 Broadway, (210) 828-5392, Gtcsatx.com
Photo via Instagram / texas__realtor
Best Concha
La Panaderia, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Best Crawfish
Smashin Crab, Multiple locations, smashincrab.com
Photo via Instagram / mexa_pina
Best Date Night Restaurant
Down on Grayson, 303 E. Grayson St., (210) 248-9244, downongrayson.com
Photo via Instagram / down_on_grayson
Best Dessert
Bakery Lorraine, Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
Photo via Instagram / bakery_lorraine
Best Distillery
Rebecca Creek, 26605 Bulverde Road, (830) 714-4581, rebeccacreekdistillery.com
Photo via Instagram / rebeccacreekwhiskey
Best Donut Shop
The Original Donut Shop, 3307 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 734-5661, facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop
Photo via Instagram / original_donut_shop
Best Enchiladas
Blanco Café, Multiple locations, theoriginalblancocafe.com
Photo via Instagram / satexasfoodies
Best Food Truck
Naco Mexican Eatery, 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 996-1033, facebook.com/nacomexican
Photo via Facebook / NACOMexican Eatery
Best French Fries
Whataburger, Multiple locations, whataburger.com
Photo via Instagram / whataburger
Best Fried Chicken
Earl Abel’s, 1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
Photo via Instagram / earlabels_restaurant
Best Fruteria
Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More, Multiple locations, lasnieves.net
Photo via Facebook / Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More
Best Hot Dog
The Dogfather, 6211 San Pedro Ave., (210) 481-4272, facebook.com/thedogfathersa
Photo via Instagram / miss.lizziemarie.eats
Best Ice Cream
Lick Honest Ice Cream, Multiple locations, ilikelick.com/san-antonio
Photo via Instagram / lickicecreams
Best Indian Restaurant
India Palace, 8474 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 692-5262, indiapalacesanantonio.com
Photo via Instagram / rabidmeerkat
Best Italian Food
Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria, 824 Afterglow St., (210) 349-2060, littleitalysatx.com
Photo via Instagram / littleitalysatx
Best Juice Shop
Revolución Coffee + Juice, Multiple locations, revolucionsa.com
Photo via Facebook / Revolucion Coffee + Juice
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant/Restaurant for Special Diets
The Cove, 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
Best Korean Restaurant
Hon Machi Japanese & Korean BBQ, 19186 Blanco Road #103, (210) 670-7128, koreanbbqsa.com
Photo via Yelp / Michelle A.
Best Late Night Place to Eat
Mama Margie’s, Multiple locations, mamamargies.com
Photo via Instagram / aprilmaemedia
Best Local Brewery
Freetail Brewing Co., 4035 N. Loop 1604 E., (210) 625-6000, freetailbrewing.com
Photo via Instagram / freetailbrewing
Best Menudo
Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa, Multiple locations, (210) 433-1367, facebook.com/Tellez-Tamales-Barbacoa-115721145123658
Photo via Instagram / saladsally
Best Mexican Restaurant
Rosario’s Mexican Cafe y Cantina, Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Photo via Instagram / eat.sanantonio
Best New Restaurant
Europa Restaurant & Bar, 8811 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 558-3323, europarestaurantandbar.com
Photo via Instagram / europasatx
Best Pizza
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, Multiple locations, doughpizzeria.com
Photo via Instagram / tonyciola
Best Poke Restaurant
Hula Poke, Multiple locations, facebook.com/HulaPokeBandera
Photo via Instagram / hulapoke_dezavala
Best Puffy Tacos
Henry’s Puffy Tacos, Multiple locations, henryspuffytacos.com
Photo via Instagram / henryspuffytacos
Best Ramen
Nama Ramen, 6565 Babcock Road, Suite 19, (210) 641-2888, namaramen.com
Photo via Instagram / nama_ramen
Best Restaurant
Clementine, 2195 NW Military Highway, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Photo via Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
Best Restaurant To Take Tourists
Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262, mitierracafe.com
Photo via Instagram / sugar_alice
Best San Antonio-Made Food Find
Alamo Candy Co., 2738 Blanco Road, (210) 734-8672, Alamocandy.com
Photo via Instagram / alamocandyco
Best Salsa
Rosario’s Mexican Cafe y Cantina, Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Photo via Instagram / rosariossa
Best Sandwiches
Gino’s Deli, 13210 Huebner Road, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
Best Seafood
El Bucanero, Multiple locations, el-bucanero.com
Photo via Instagram / elbucanerosanantoniotx
Best Soul Food
Tony G’s Soul Food, 915 S. Hackberry St., (210) 451-1234, facebook.com/TonyGsSoulFood
Photo via Instagram / tonygssoulfood
Best Steakhouse
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 18318 Sonterra Place, (210) 564-9400, chamagaucha.com
Photo by Jason Risner Photography (RisnerPhoto.com)
Best Sushi
Sushi Zushi, Multiple locations, sushizushi.com
Photo via Instagram / sushizushi
Best Tacos
Taquitos West Avenue, Multiple locations, facebook.com/TaquitosWestAvenue1
Photo via Facebook / TAQUITOS West Ave.
Best Tamales
Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa, Multiple locations, (210) 433-1367, facebook.com/Tellez-Tamales-Barbacoa-115721145123658
Photo via Instagram / torresherb
Best Thai Restaurant
Thai Topaz, 2177 NW Highway, (210) 290-9833, thaitopaz-sat.com
Photo via Instagram / gofrosanantonio
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Green Vegetarian Cuisine, Multiple locations, eatatgreen.com
Photo via Instagram / greenvegetarian
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Singhs Vietnamese, 2803 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-0171, singhsvietnamese.square.site
Photo via Instagram / singhs_sa
Best Wine List
Copa Wine Bar, 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com
Photo via Instagram / chuck_corbitt
Best Wings
Pluckers, Multiple Locations, pluckers.com
Photo via Instagram / guacotacogirl
Best Woman-Owned Restaurant
The Good Kind, 1127 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
Photo by Josh Huskin
Best Bakery
La Panaderia, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Best of San Antonio, Best of, Best of San Antonio 2020, Food & Drink, Best Bakery, La Panaderia, Best Bar Food, Esquire Tavern, Best Barbacoa, Tellez Tamales, Best Barbecue, Smoke Shack, Best Black-Owned Restaurant, Wayne's Wings, Best Breakfast, Magnolia Pancake Haus, Best Burger, Chris Madrid's, Best Caribbean Restaurant, The Jerk Shack, Best Charcuterie Board, Cured, Best Chicken Fried Steak, Dewese's Tip Top, Best Chinese Food, Golden Wok, Best Coffee Shop, Local Coffee, Best Comfort Food, Good Time Charlie's, Best Concha, Best Crawfish, Smashin' Crab, Best Date Night Restaurant, Down On Grayson, Best Dessert, Bakery Lorraine, Best Distillery, Rebecca Creek, Best Donut Shop, The Original Donut Shop, Best Enchiladas, Blanco Cafe, Best Food Truck, Naco Mexican Eatery, Best French Fries, Whataburger, Best Fried Chicken, Earl Abel's, Best Fruteria, Las Nieves Fruit Cups, Best Hot Dog, Dogfather, Best Ice Cream, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Best Indian Restaurant, India Palace, Best Italian Restaurant, Little Italy, Best Juice Shop, Revolucion, Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant, The Cove, Best Korean Restaurant, Hon Machi Japanese & Korean BBQ, Best Late Night Place to Eat, Mama Margie's, Best Local Brewery, Freetail Brewing Co., Best Menudo, Best Mexican Restaurant, Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina, Best New Restaurant, Europa Restaurant and Bar, Best Pizza, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, Best Poke Retsaurant, Hula Poke, Best Puffy Tacos, Henry's Puffy Tacos, Best Ramen, Nama Ramen, Best Restaurant, Clementine, Best Restaurant to Take Tourists, Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, Best San Antonio-Made Food Find, Alamo Candy Co., Best Salsa, Best Sandwiches, Gino's Deli, Best Seafood, El Bucanero, Best Soul Food, Tony G's Soul Food, Best Steakhouse, Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, Best Sushi, Sushi Zushi, Best Tacos, Taquitos West Avenue, Best Tamales, Best Thai, Thai Topaz, Best Vegetarian Restaurant, Green Vegetarian Cuisine, Best Vietnamese, Singhs Vietnamese, Best Wine List, Copa Wine Bar, Best Wings, Pluckers, Best Woman-Owned Restaurant, The Good Kind

Additional Food & Drink Slideshows

Calendar

