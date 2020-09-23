September 23, 2020
The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
By San Antonio Current Staff
The people of San Antonio have spoken! Here are the Best of San Antonio Food & Drink winners for 2020.
Best Burger
Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Road, (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com
Photo by Lea Thompson
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant/Restaurant for Special Diets
The Cove, 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
Best Korean Restaurant
Hon Machi Japanese & Korean BBQ, 19186 Blanco Road #103, (210) 670-7128, koreanbbqsa.com
Photo via Yelp / Michelle A.
Best Restaurant To Take Tourists
Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262, mitierracafe.com
Photo via Instagram / sugar_alice
Best San Antonio-Made Food Find
Alamo Candy Co., 2738 Blanco Road, (210) 734-8672, Alamocandy.com
Photo via Instagram / alamocandyco
Best Steakhouse
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 18318 Sonterra Place, (210) 564-9400, chamagaucha.com
Photo by Jason Risner Photography (RisnerPhoto.com)
Best Woman-Owned Restaurant
The Good Kind, 1127 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
Photo by Josh Huskin
