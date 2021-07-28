Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

July 28, 2021 Slideshows » Food & Drink

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers 

By San Antonio Current Staff
The people of San Antonio have spoken! Here are the Best of San Antonio Food and Drink winners for 2021.
Best Bakery
La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Best Barbacoa
Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa, Multiple locations, facebook.com/Tellez-Tamales-Barbacoa-115721145123658
Photo via Instagram / eatdrinkandberichard
Best Barbecue
Smoke Shack, 3714 Broadway, (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Best Black-Owned Restaurant
Wayne’‬s Wings‬‬‬, Multiple locations, wayneswingssa.com
Photo via Instagram / wayneswingss
Best Breakfast
Magnolia Pancake Haus, Multiple locations, magnoliapancakehaus.com
Photo via Instagram / fulanito64
Best Breakfast Tacos
Las Palapas, Multiple locations, laspalapas.com
Photo via Instagram / moved2alamocity
Best Brunch
Magnolia Pancake Haus, Multiple locations, magnoliapancakehaus.com
Photo via Instagram / magnoliapancakehaus
Best Burger
Burger Boy, Multiple locations, burgerboysa.com
Photo via Instagram / burgerboysa
Best Caribbean Restaurant
The Jerk Shack, 117 Matyear St., (210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
Photo via Instagram / thejerkshacksatx
Best Charcuterie
Cured, 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Best Chicken Fried Steak
Good Time Charlie's, 2922 Broadway, (210) 828-5392, gtcsatx.com
Photo via Instagram / lolablovesfood
Best ‘Chicken’ Sandwich
Project Pollo, Multiple locations, projectpollo.com
Photo via Instagram / project_pollo
Best Chinese Restaurant
Golden Wok, Multiple locations, goldenwoksa.com
Photo via Instagram / stine.eats
Best Coffee Shop
Local Coffee, 302 Pearl Parkway, Suite 118, localcoffee.com
Photo via Instagram / localcoffeefounders
Best Comfort Food
Luby’s, Multiple locations, lubys.com
Photo via Instagram / lubys
Best Concha
La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Best Crawfish
Smashin Crab, Multiple locations, smashincrab.com
Photo via Instagram / eldereats
Best Date Night Restaurant
The Pearl, 303 Pearl Parkway, (210) 212-7260, atpearl.com
Photo via Instagram / historicpearl
Best Donut Shop
Duck Donuts, Multiple locations, duckdonuts.com
Photo via Instagram / duckdonuts
Best Enchiladas
Blanco Cafe, Multiple locations, theoriginalblancocafe.com
Photo via Instagram / rabidmeerkat
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
The Cove, 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
Best Food Truck
Naco Mexican Eatery, 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 996-1033, nacomexican.com
Photo via Instagram / nacomexican
Best French Fries
Whataburger, Multiple locations, whataburger.com
Photo via Instagram / munchinwithmuti
Best Fried Chicken
Earl Abel’s, 1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
Photo via Instagram / earlabelssa
Best Fruteria
Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More, Multiple locations, lasnieves.net
Photo via Instagram / lasnievesfruitcupssa
Best Hot Dog
The Dogfather, 6211 San Pedro Ave., (210) 481-4272, facebook.com/thedogfathersa
Photo via Instagram / thedogfathersa
Best Ice Cream
Lick Honest Ice Cream, Multiple locations, ilikelick.com/san-antonio
Photo via Instagram / lickicecreams
Best Indian Restaurant
India Palace, 8474 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 692-5262, indiapalacesanantonio.com
Photo via Instagram / rgarcia833
Best International Market
La Michoacana, Multiple locations, lamichoacanameatmarket.com
Photo via Instagram / lamichoacanamm
Best Italian Restaurant
Paesanos, Multiple locations, paesanos.com
Photo via Instagram / paesanosriverwalk
Best Juice Shop
Revolución Coffee + Juice, Multiple locations, revolucionsa.com
Photo via Instagram / revolucionsa
Best Late-Night Eats
Whataburger, Multiple locations, whataburger.com
Photo via Instagram / munchinwithmuti
Best Local Brewery
Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St., (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com
Photo via Instagram / alamobeerco
Best Korean Restaurant
Seoul Asian Market and Cafe, 1005 Rittiman Road #101, (210) 822-1529, seoulasianmarket.com
Photo via Instagram / forcedrandomness
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Multiple locations, gopasha.com
Photo via Instagram / pasha.grill
Best Menudo
Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262, mitierracafe.com
Photo via Instagram / mitierracafesa
Best Mexican Restaurant
Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina, Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Photo via Instagram / rosariossa
Best New Restaurant
Frida Mexican Restaurant, 18740 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 463-9173, fridarestaurantsa.com
Photo via Instagram / fridarestaurantsa
Best Pizza
Big Lou’s Pizza, 2048 S. W.W. White Road, (210) 337-0707, biglouspizza-satx.com
Photo via Instagram / biglouspizza
Best Poke Restaurant
Hula Poke, Multiple locations, hulapokesanpedrosa.com
Photo via Instagram / hulapoke_dezavala
Best Puffy Tacos
Henry’s Puffy Tacos, Multiple locations, henryspuffytacos.com
Photo via Instagram / dalian151
Best Ramen
Nama Ramen, 6526 Babcock Road, namaramen.com
Photo via Instagram / nama_ramen
Best Restaurant
Clementine, 2195 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Photo via Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
Best Restaurant for Special Diets
Pharm Table, 611 S. Presa St., Suite 106, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com
Photo via Instagram / pharmtable
Best Salsa
Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina, Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Photo via Instagram / rosariossa
Best Sandwiches
Gino's Deli, 13210 Huebner Road, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com
Photo via Instagram / food_eez
Best Seafood
Pappadeaux, Multiple locations, pappadeaux.com
Photo via Instagram / pappadeaux
Best Soul Food
Mr. & Mrs. G’s Home Cooking, 2222 S. W.W. White Road, (210) 254-9721, mrmrsgshomecooking.food87.com
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Best Steakhouse
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 18318 Sonterra Place, (210) 564-9400, chamagaucha.com
Photo via Instagram / chamagaucha
Best Sushi
Sushi Zushi, Multiple locations, sushizushi.com
Photo via Instagram / sushizushi
Best Tacos
Taquitos West Ave., Multiple locations, facebook.com/TaquitosWestAvenue1
Photo via Instagram / ritsontherun
Best Tamales
Delia’s Tamales, 13527 Hausman Pass, (210) 864-1111, deliastamales.com
Photo via Instagram / eldereats
Best Thai Restaurant
Thai Dee Restaurant, 5307 Blanco Road, (210) 342-3622, thaideesa.com
Photo via Instagram / thaideesa
Best Vegan Soul Food
Sweet Yams, 218 N. Cherry St., (210) 229-9267, facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic
Photo via Instagram / sweetyamsorganic
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Green Vegetarian Cuisine, Multiple locations, eatatgreen.com
Photo via Instagram / greenvegetarian_sa
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Pho Kim Long, 4230 McCullough Ave. #2, (210) 829-8021, facebook.com/phokimlongsa
Photo via Instagram / eatyourwaythroughsa
Best Wings
Wing Stop, Multiple locations, wingstop.com
Photo via Instagram / wingstop
Best Woman-Owned Restaurant
Frida Mexican Restaurant, 18740 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 463-9173, fridarestaurantsa.com
Photo via Instagram / fridarestaurantsa
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Best of San Antonio, Best of, Best of San Antonio 2020, Food & Drink, Best Barbacoa, Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa, Best Barbecue, Smoke Shack, Best Black-Owned Restaurant, Wayne's Wings, Best Breakfast Tacos, Las Palapas, Best Breakfast, Best Brunch, Magnolia Pancake Haus, Best Burger, Burger Boy, Best Caribbean Restaurant, The Jerk Shack, Best Charcuterie, Cured, Best Chicken Fried Steak, Good Time Charlie's, Best 'Chicken' Sandwich, Project Pollo, Best Chinese Restaurant, Golden Wok, Best Coffee Shop, Local Coffee, Local Coffee Founders, Best Comfort Food, Luby's, Best Bakery, Best Concha, La Panaderia, Best Crawfish, Smashin Crab, Best Date Night Restaurant, The Pearl, Best Donut Shop, Duck Donuts, Best Enchiladas, Blanco Cafe, Best Family-Friendly Restaurant, The Cove, Best Food Truck, Naco Mexican Eatery, Best Fried Chicken, Earl Abel's, Best Fruteria, Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More, Best Hot Dog, The Dogfather, Best Ice Cream, Lick Honest Ice Cream, Best Indian Restaurant, India Palace, Best International Market, La Michoacana, Best Italian Restaurant, Paesanos, Best Juice Shop, Revolucion Coffee + Juice, Best French Fries, Best Late-Night Eats, Whataburger, Best Local Brewery, Alamo Beer Co., Best Korean Restaurant, Seoul Asian Market and Cafe, Best Mediterranean Restaurant, Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Best Menudo, Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, Best Pizza, Big Lou's Pizza, Best Poke Restaurant, Hula Poke, Best Puffy Tacos, Henry's Puffy Tacos, Best Ramen, Nama Ramen, Best Restaurant, Clementine, Best Restaurant for Special Diets, Pharm Table, Best Mexican Restaurant, Best Salsa, Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina, Best Sandwiches, Gino's Deli, Best Seafood, Pappadeaux, Best Soul Food, Mr. & Mrs. G's Home Cooking, Best Steakhouse, Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, Best Sushi, Sushi Zushi, Best Tacos, Taquitos West Ave., Best Tamales, Delia's Tamales, Best Thai Restaurant, Best Vegan Soul Food, Sweet Yams, Best Vegetarian Restaurant, Green Vegetarian Cuisine, Best Vietnamese Restaurant, Pho Kim Long, Best Wings, Wing Stop, Best New Restaurant, Best Woman-Owned Restaurant, Frida Mexican Restaurant

