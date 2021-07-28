The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
By San Antonio Current Staff
The people of San Antonio have spoken! Here are the Best of San Antonio Food and Drink winners for 2021.
Best Chicken Fried Steak
Good Time Charlie's, 2922 Broadway, (210) 828-5392, gtcsatx.com
Photo via Instagram / lolablovesfood
Best Comfort Food
Luby’s, Multiple locations, lubys.com
Photo via Instagram / lubys
Best Date Night Restaurant
The Pearl, 303 Pearl Parkway, (210) 212-7260, atpearl.com
Photo via Instagram / historicpearl
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
The Cove, 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Multiple locations, gopasha.com
Photo via Instagram / pasha.grill
Best Mexican Restaurant
Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina, Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Photo via Instagram /
rosariossa
Best Restaurant for Special Diets
Pharm Table, 611 S. Presa St., Suite 106, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com
Photo via Instagram / pharmtable
Best Steakhouse
Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 18318 Sonterra Place, (210) 564-9400, chamagaucha.com
Photo via Instagram / chamagaucha
Best Thai Restaurant
Thai Dee Restaurant, 5307 Blanco Road, (210) 342-3622, thaideesa.com
Photo via Instagram / thaideesa
