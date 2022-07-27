July 27, 2022

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

By San Antonio Current Staff

The people of San Antonio have spoken! Here are the Best of San Antonio Food & Drink winners for 2022.
Best Bakery

La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com

Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Best Bakery
La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Best Barbacoa

Rios Barbacoa, Multiple locations

Photo via Instagram / riosbarbacoa_2d.d
Best Barbacoa
Rios Barbacoa, Multiple locations
Photo via Instagram / riosbarbacoa_2d.d
Best Barbecue

Smoke Shack, 3714 Broadway, (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com

Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Best Barbecue
Smoke Shack, 3714 Broadway, (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Best Breakfast Tacos

The Original Donut Shop, 3307 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 734-5661, facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop

Photo via Instagram / richardfarias
Best Breakfast Tacos
The Original Donut Shop, 3307 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 734-5661, facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop
Photo via Instagram / richardfarias
Best Brunch

La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com

Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Best Brunch
La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
Best Burger

Chris Madrid's, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrigs.com

Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids
Best Burger
Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com
Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids
Best Caribbean Restaurant

The Jerk Shack, 10234 TX-151, (210) 776-7780, thejerkshacksatx.com

Photo via Instagram / thejerkshacksatx
Best Caribbean Restaurant
The Jerk Shack, 10234 TX-151, (210) 776-7780, thejerkshacksatx.com
Photo via Instagram / thejerkshacksatx
Best Charcuterie

Cured, 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com

Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Best Charcuterie
Cured, 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Best Chicken Fried Steak

Good Time Charlie's, 2922 Broadway, (210) 828-5392, gtcsatx.com

Photo via Instagram / curledstache
Best Chicken Fried Steak
Good Time Charlie's, 2922 Broadway, (210) 828-5392, gtcsatx.com
Photo via Instagram / curledstache
Best Chinese Restaurant

Golden Wok, Multiple locations, goldenwoksa.com

Photo via Instagram / criollo_papi
Best Chinese Restaurant
Golden Wok, Multiple locations, goldenwoksa.com
Photo via Instagram / criollo_papi

