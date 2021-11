The best places in San Antonio to take out-of-towners that aren't the Alamo 

San Antonians all love all 343 acres of Brackenridge Park – and visit it for a variety of reasons. Inside the park is the historic Japanese Tea Garden, which was built in a former quarry and features elaborate pathways and carefully cultivated landscaping, as well as waterways filled with koi. In addition to the park's sprawling green spaces are the adjacent San Antonio Zoo, Sunken Garden Theater and Witte Museum, plus the golf course – there’s seriously so many reasons to visit. Honestly, think about it. We may love Brackenridge for all of its separate parts, but consider it as this whole attraction with so much to offer and you’ll love it all the more.Photo via Instagram / barbarajaylee