The blue wave didn't come to Texas, and Twitter users are in their feelings

While the 2020 presidential election is still up in the air, we do know one thing: the hoped-for blue wave all but missed Texas. While Bexar County voted overwhelmingly for Biden, most of the rest of the state remained comfortably red.



As we wait with bated breath for the final tallies to come in, here's a roundup of how people are reacting to the results on Twitter.