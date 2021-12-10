The former San Antonio home of controversial Flip This House star Armando Montelongo is for sale 

December 10, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Armando Montelongo is one of San Antonio's most colorful characters.
After becoming a reality show star thanks to the 2000s-era A&E series Flip This House
, he turned that media exposure into a business delivering seminars that promise to teach people how to get rich through real estate speculation.
Along the way, Montelongo has been sued by former students and investigated by two state attorneys general, according to media reports. Forbes
magazine once described him as a “Home-Flipping Huckster.” Montelongo has denied allegations that he took advantage of students who paid for his pricy seminars, however.
The house flipper-turned-public speaker's former home north of the exclusive Dominion enclave is now on the market for just shy of $1.2 million. He owned the property from 2014 through 2019, when it was sold to an entity called RETI Properties LLC, according to county records.
The 6,000-square-foot home looks like a suitably flamboyant dwelling for the reality-show star and real-estate wheeler dealer. Dual spiral staircases with leopard print carpet dominate a two-story great room, and an entertainer's kitchen features white cabinets and fancy appliances.
The sprawling property includes six bedrooms and four and half baths.
