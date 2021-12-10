Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 10, 2021 Slideshows » News

The former San Antonio home of controversial Flip This House star Armando Montelongo is for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Armando Montelongo is one of San Antonio's most colorful characters.

After becoming a reality show star thanks to the 2000s-era A&E series Flip This House, he turned that media exposure into a business delivering seminars that promise to teach people how to get rich through real estate speculation.

Along the way, Montelongo has been sued by former students and investigated by two state attorneys general, according to media reports. Forbes magazine once described him as a “Home-Flipping Huckster.” Montelongo has denied allegations that he took advantage of students who paid for his pricy seminars, however.

The house flipper-turned-public speaker's former home north of the exclusive Dominion enclave is now on the market for just shy of $1.2 million. He owned the property from 2014 through 2019, when it was sold to an entity called RETI Properties LLC, according to county records.

The 6,000-square-foot home looks like a suitably flamboyant dwelling for the reality-show star and real-estate wheeler dealer. Dual spiral staircases with leopard print carpet dominate a two-story great room, and an entertainer's kitchen features white cabinets and fancy appliances.

The sprawling property includes six bedrooms and four and half baths.

This home is listed by Marina Frinea with Real Broker LLC.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
OF 37
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
This San Antonio home comes with arguably one of the best views of Texas Hill Country
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed in the last 15 years
San Antonio Current Staff69 images
A home built by the developer of Olmos Park and the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Sanford Nowlin50 images
Vintage holiday photos of San Antonio Christmas — Including Joske's and the Alamo Plaza tree
San Antonio Current Staff41 images
1/37
Play Slideshow

Tags: Armando Montelongo, Flip This House, San Antonio celebrities, San Antonio homes for sale, homes for sale in San Antonio, houses for sale in San Antonio, San Antonio houses for sale, Northwest San Antonio homes, Hill Country homes, The Dominion, Forbes, RETI Properties, dream homes, million dollar homes, beautiful homes, celebrities' homes

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 'Welcome to Texas' is trending on Twitter, and not because folks like Abbott, blackouts or abortion bans Read More

  2. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy gets pissy after San Antonio's USAA asks workers to reveal vaccination status Read More

  3. Supreme Court lets clinics' challenge to Texas abortion ban proceed but leaves law in effect Read More

  4. Bexar County officials pledge $6.3 million to fix breakdown in dealing with domestic violence cases Read More

  5. UTSA slotted to Frisco Bowl, Chip Roy vs. USAA: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation