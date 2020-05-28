The Kitchen of This $2 Million Home for Sale Near San Antonio Has a Panoramic Hill Country View 

May 28, 2020
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
Usually, when someone talks up a home kitchen, they mention its state-of-the-art appliances, ample counter space or elegant wood cabinets.
This palatial home in Boerne's got all of those covered, plus a view to freaking die for. And we're not exaggerating here. The counter literally arcs around 180 degrees of butted glass overlooking the lush green of the Texas Hill Country plus a massive patio and showcase swimming pool.
While cooking area is plenty impressive, it's certainly not the only head turner in this 7,400-square-foot home designed by SA luxury-home dean Mike Holloway. Breathtaking high ceilings span the foyer, a hunting lodge-style living room and even the space above the circular tub in the master bath.
And if all that isn't fancy enough, the master suite includes more majestic Hill Country views plus an exercise room, coffee bar, private courtyard and a closet with its own washer and dryer.
Let's take a tour.
This home is listed by Rick Grimes
with KW San Antonio.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.