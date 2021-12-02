The most famous celebrities who were born in San Antonio 

Carole Baskin

When Netflix's true crime series Tiger King (which now has a second season!) thrust Carole Baskin into viral fame in the spring of 2020, we were as surprised as anyone to find out that she was born in San Antonio. The CEO of Florida's Big Cat Rescue, who Joe Exotic tried to have killed in a murder-for-hire plot, revealed on YouTube that she was born at Lackland Air Force Base in 1961 and lived in a house on Wharton St. on the South Side. It's unclear for how long Baskin lived in SA, but it appears her family moved away when she was still a baby.

Photo via Netflix / Tiger King