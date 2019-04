Formerly known as Bella on the River, this Houston Street spot is still regarded as one of the best restaurants in the Alamo City – just take the unofficial need for a reservation as proof. This intimate destination is worth making arrangements, so you should definitely do so in order to get a taste of the Mediterranean fare served up here. There’s also a selection of steaks and wine available. Whatever you decide, make it a point to request a table on the patio to enjoy the entire experience.Photo via Instagram / kingsimmons12