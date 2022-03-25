The oldest things in San Antonio

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza
San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence.
Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
Oldest Theater: The Majestic Theatre 224 E. Houston St.
This regal concert venue started life in 1929 as a movie house designed by architect John Eberson for the Interstate Theatres chain. It was the first theater in Texas to be completely air-conditioned, and for much of its history, it was the largest in the state.
Photo by Mike Hume
Oldest Continuously Functioning Church: San Fernando Cathedral 115 Main Plaza
Facing downtown’s Main Plaza, this structure built between 1738 and 1750 was considered the city’s geographical and cultural center. In addition to being the oldest continuously functioning place of worship in San Antonio, it’s also one of the nation’s oldest cathedrals.
Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
Oldest Bridge: Commerce Street Bridge Intersection of Commerce and Losoya Streets
The first bridge over the San Antonio river on what would eventually become Commerce Street consisted of six wooden beams in 1736, according to Texas Highways magazine. The current — and widely traversed — version of the bridge was erected in 1914.
Photo by Sanford Nowlin
Oldest Hotel: The Menger Hotel 204 Alamo Plaza
Located steps away from the Alamo and built in 1857, the Menger Hotel is considered the oldest continuously operating hotel west of the Mississippi. It’s still a popular destination for travelers thanks to its grand architecture, elegant feel and legendary mango ice cream.
Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
Oldest Bar: The Menger Bar 204 Alamo Plaza
Stands to reason that the city’s most venerable hotel would also contain its oldest bar, which was built inside the property in 1871. Theodore Roosevelt gathered his legendary Rough Riders in the bar at the tail end of the 19th Century, and the establishment’s Victorian features were modeled after London's House of Lords Pub.
Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
Oldest Restaurant: Schilo's 424 E. Commerce St.
Established in 1917, this German-American restaurant is housed in an mercantile exchange building that dates back to the 1800s. It’s still serving today, giving tourists and downtown workers a taste of the Old World.
Photo via Instagram / schilosdeli
Oldest Fiesta Event: Battle of the Flowers
This parade isn’t just the largest parade in San Antonio’s citywide party, it’s the first Fiesta event. The first Battle of Flowers took place in 1891 when a group of citizens used horse-drawn carriages, floats and bicycles to honor the fallen at the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.
Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
Oldest River Walk Restaurant: Casa Rio 430 E. Commerce St.
Alfred F. Beyer established this River Walk restaurant in 1946, making it the oldest business on the heavily trafficked downtown destination. The eatery actually opened before the River Walk became a family friendly tourist lure, which didn’t happen until after Hemisfair in 1968.
Photo by Sanford Nowlin
Oldest Neighborhood: La Villita 418 Villita St.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this downtown enclave of galleries, restaurants and shops is considered San Antonio’s oldest neighborhood. Its history as a gathering place dates back to when it was a Native American settlement, but many of its current structures were built in the mid-1800s when immigrant craftspeople set up shops and homes there.
Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections