The San Antonio home of 'Maximum John,' who was killed by Woody Harrelson's dad, is now for sale 

April 16, 2021
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
This $1.58 million home for sale in the Monte Vista Historic District exudes Mediterranean style from its tile roof to its original hardwood floors. What's more, it exudes plenty of fascinating history.
Built in 1925, it was designed by famed Texas architect Carleton Adams, otherwise known as the guy who designed Jefferson High School, and its first occupant was local oilman Claude L. Witherspoon.
However, the two-story home's most famous resident may be Federal Judge John Wood, known as “Maximum John,” who was assassinated in 1979. Actor Woody Harrelson’s father, Charles Harrelson, was charged with the murder, which made national headlines. Wood lived in the Monte Vista home during the 1960s, but moved prior to his assassination.
All that history aside, there's still plenty to marvel at in the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath property. Features like medallion ceiling accents, sparkling chandeliers and numerous French doors mark it as a property from Monte Vista's Gilded Age.
However, also experienced plenty of modern upgrades along the way, including a showpiece kitchen, a hot tub and a saltwater pool.
This home is listed by Daniel Lozano
and Alan Lozano
with eXp Realty LLC. All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.