April 16, 2021 Slideshows » News

The San Antonio home of 'Maximum John,' who was killed by Woody Harrelson's dad, is now for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
This $1.58 million home for sale in the Monte Vista Historic District exudes Mediterranean style from its tile roof to its original hardwood floors. What's more, it exudes plenty of fascinating history.

Built in 1925, it was designed by famed Texas architect Carleton Adams, otherwise known as the guy who designed Jefferson High School, and its first occupant was local oilman Claude L. Witherspoon.

However, the two-story home's most famous resident may be Federal Judge John Wood, known as “Maximum John,” who was assassinated in 1979. Actor Woody Harrelson’s father, Charles Harrelson, was charged with the murder, which made national headlines. Wood lived in the Monte Vista home during the 1960s, but moved prior to his assassination.

All that history aside, there's still plenty to marvel at in the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath property. Features like medallion ceiling accents, sparkling chandeliers and numerous French doors mark it as a property from Monte Vista's Gilded Age.

However, also experienced plenty of modern upgrades along the way, including a showpiece kitchen, a hot tub and a saltwater pool.

This home is listed by Daniel Lozano and Alan Lozano with eXp Realty LLC.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, Monte Vista, historical homes, old San Antonio, Monte Vista Historical District, Woody Harrelson, Carleton Adams, Claude L. Witherspoon, old San Antonio, San Antonio history, Maximum John, Federal Judge John Wood, assassination, Mediterranean style homes, famous homes, downtown living, texas architecture, San Antonio architecture, salt water pools, Spanish roof tiles

